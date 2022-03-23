Britting elected to fill open seat on Hillsborough Township Committee

The Hillsborough Township Committee welcomed a new member to the dais during its Township Committee meeting on March 22.

Robert Britting was unanimously elected by the committee to take over the open seat left on the board by Committeeman Steve Cohen, who resigned from his position last week due to his recent long battle with COVID-19.

In accordance with the vacancy law, the committee had 30 days to find Cohen’s replacement and would have to choose from a list of candidates given to them by the Republican Party.

Britting was one of three candidates that the party presented to fill the vacancy left by Cohen. John Ciccarelli and Nate Santaromita were the other two candidates up for consideration.

After being elected to the board, Britting was officially sworn into office by Mayor Shawn Lipani with his wife Kelly and their three sons, Robert, Christian and Grayson, by his side.

Britting currently works in the pharmaceutical industry as a senior business executive. He has prior experience working on the Sustainable Hillsborough Steering Commission and currently serves on the Hillsborough Environmental Commission and the Hillsborough Board of Adjustment.

Earlier this month, Britting was endorsed by the Hillsborough Township Republican Party for the upcoming primary election that will be held this upcoming June.

“I’m honored to receive my party’s endorsement,” Britting said on the matter. “Hillsborough has evolved over the past few years and the decisions we make now will greatly impact our future. As a husband, father, soccer and baseball coach of three young children my family has made a commitment to this community and we absolutely love our town.

Former mayor and current Hillsborough Republican Chairman Ken Scherer had high praise for Britting when the Hillsborough Republican Party endorsed him for office.

“Hillsborough Township is lucky to have a strong, proven leader like Bob Britting running for office this year,” said Scherer. “Bob is a business leader that brings expertise with handling large budgets and management to the table.”

Britting will serve on the committee until the end of the year and will run in November’s general election for the remaining two years of Cohen’s term.

There will be another open seat up for grabs on the Township Committee during the 2022 fall election with Committeeman Frank DelCore announcing last month that he was stepping down from his post at the end of the year when his current term ends and will not run for reelection.