Monmouth County News Briefs, March 23

Emergency Housing and Advocacy Program Inc. (EHAP), a Freehold-based nonprofit organization that helps the homeless and those at risk of losing their home, will host a virtual comedy night at 7:30 p.m. April 6 featuring Jason Love.

Love, a Los Angeles-based comedian, has made a name for himself as a clean, funny and relatable entertainer. The Los Angeles Times called him “someone who brings people together,” according to a press release.

Show sponsors are the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church and Hope Lutheran Church, both of Freehold Township; Law Office of Bonnie Kass-Levin in Toms River; and Mary and Peter Grandich.

There are several pricing levels:

• Red Heart: $75; Your household can enjoy the show in the comfort of your own home;

• Silver Heart: $150; Your household will enjoy the show with an Artisan Snack Bag (four fizzy drinks, four hand-dipped chocolate pretzels, a bag of kettle chips and spiced nuts delivered to your door);

• Gold Heart: $250 – Your household can enjoy the show with a gourmet snack sack (dessert wine, a box of 12 hand-dipped chocolate pretzels, cheese, crackers and spiced nuts delivered to your door).

• Event Sponsor: $500; An event sponsor will have his/her name or company name and logo on all promotional materials and be mentioned by the comedian during the show. The sponsor will also receive a link to the show and a gourmet snack sack.

EHAP is working with local food and wine producers for the artisanal treats: Chocolate Lab of Cream Ridge and Fox Hollow Winery of Holmdel. Purchase tickets at tix.ehapinc.org or call 732-431-2600.

The Monmouth Vicinage conducted its 34th recovery court graduation ceremony in two sessions on March 15 to recognize 25 participants advancing through the phases of recovery court and satisfying the significant requirements of the program.

“We commend our recovery court graduates for their strength and perseverance along their journey to recovery. Their accomplishments serve as inspiration for other participants and for all of us. We look forward to their future success and the value they will bring to our community,” Assignment Judge Lisa P. Thornton was quoted as saying in a press release.

The Judiciary’s recovery court program operates within the Superior Court to address non-violent drug-related cases. The program requires completion of four phases of drug and alcohol treatment that includes probation supervision, frequent drug testing and virtual court appearances, according to the press release.

“Monmouth’s recovery court presents participants with the opportunity to address their substance abuse issues while simultaneously rehabilitating their criminal behavior. Although the program is rigorous, participants benefit from the extensive services it offers, including employment opportunities, educational placements and therapeutic sessions. These graduates held fast to their recovery during unprecedented times and continued to be examples to their fellow participants,” said Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon, the vicinage’s recovery court judge.

The vicinage’s recovery court program, which started more than 19 years ago, has 268 participants and 656 graduates, according to the press release.