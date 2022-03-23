South River Council approves $1.1 million bond ordinance to fund borough-wide improvements

South River Borough introduced a bond ordinance on Feb. 28 that appropriates $1.1 million to fund borough improvements.

At the council’s latest meeting on March 21, council members unanimously voted “yes” to officially adopt bond ordinance 22-09. Councilman Jason Oliveira was absent from the meeting.

The total appropriation of the $1,110,00 includes $619,500 of bonds, $457,410 in grants from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, and a $33,090 down payment.

According to Chief Financial Officer Joe Zanga, the bond will fund the police department’s energy devices, several road improvements projects, and the replacement of the library’s HVAC system.

The council’s next meeting is scheduled for April 11 at 7 p.m.