Tri-Town News On Campus, March 23

Abigail Williams of Howell is participating in the Kenya off-campus study abroad program through St. Lawrence University, Canton, N.Y., during the Spring 2022 semester. Abigail is a member of the Class of 2023 and is majoring in environmental studies and English. She attended Freehold High School, Freehold Borough.

Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, Madison, have been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester. Earning the honor were: Kristen Pillarella of Howell, Timothy Raff of Jackson, Nicholas Perillo of Jackson, Emily Verrilli of Jackson, Julian Reeves of Jackson and Saad McClary of Jackson.

Jared Porpora of Howell, who is a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, Teaneck, has been named to the honors list for the Fall 2021 semester.

Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, Madison, have been named to the honors list for the Fall 2021 semester. Recognized for their achievements were Christian Milano of Howell, Jennifer Portera of Jackson, Austin Mitrione of Jackson, Kristina Pelano of Howell, Madisyn Donovan of Jackson, Vincent Musico of Howell, Dylan Johnson of Howell, Heather Priante of Howell, Ellsworth Burrows of Howell, Tori Cundy of Jackson, Mitchell McPaul of Jackson and Matthew Emery of Howell.

Steven Gazdek of Jackson is a member of the 2022 lacrosse team at Albright College, Reading, Pa. Albright College competes at the NCAA Division III level. Steven is a graduate of Jackson Liberty High School. He is a junior studying game and simulation development at Albright.