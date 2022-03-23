Volunteers needed at Twin Lights historic site in northern Monmouth County

×

HIGHLANDS – The New Jersey State Park Service’s Twin Lights historic site in northern Monmouth County will open its doors to visitors seven days a week this summer, increasing the need for volunteers.

The Twin Lights Historical Society is inviting individuals who are interested in volunteering to attend the historical society’s annual Volunteers Day on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a press release.

While the day is set aside annually to honor Twin Lights volunteers, society President Jeff Tyler is extending an invitation to prospective volunteers this year to learn more about the program.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet with volunteers, some of whom have been at Twin Lights for more than 10 years, during the informal meeting planned, weather permitting, for the grounds in front of the lighthouse. Light refreshments will be served during the meeting, according to the press release.

Most volunteers at the lighthouse offer their services at the entry point to the museum and the gift shop, answering questions and giving directions, as well as running the gift shop.

Volunteers work under the direction of the Twin Lights Historical Society staff and the state park service historian at the Twin Lights. Volunteers are also needed in specialized areas, including accounting, digitalization, social media and research, according to the press release.

Volunteers will undergo a brief educational session before assuming their duties and will sign up for three-hour sessions on either a monthly or weekly basis.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome, with high school students eligible for internship programs in which they can fulfill community service obligations, according to the press release.

Tyler, who started volunteering after his daughter gained experience during a high school internship program, said there are numerous opportunities volunteering at the Twin Lights provides.

In addition to being of service to others, “it is an opportunity to meet with interesting people, people from all over the world, to discuss local history with experts in the field, and to become a part of the Twin Lights family,” said Tyler. “Being a part of the Twin Lights Historical Society is such a unique benefit. To me, it is the place everyone wants to be.”

For further information about the Twin Lights, the museum and the volunteer program, visit www.twinlightslighthouse.org or the Twin Lights Society Facebook page.

The Twin Lights Historical Society is a nonprofit organization formed by volunteers in 1955. Today, the society partners with the New Jersey State Park Service, which owns and operates Twin Lights, to share its history.