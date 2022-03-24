Barbers open up shops for children’s reading program

1 / 6 Books, Barbershops & Beyond 3rd Annual Reading Celebration at the New Brunswick Elks on March 13 stimulates reading in communities by enabling organizations to sponsor individual reading spaces at any barbershops.PHOTOS COURTESY OF MICHAEL JOSEPH DAVIDSON 2 / 6 3 / 6 4 / 6 5 / 6 6 / 6 ❮ ❯

× 1 / 6 Books, Barbershops & Beyond 3rd Annual Reading Celebration at the New Brunswick Elks on March 13 stimulates reading in communities by enabling organizations to sponsor individual reading spaces at any barbershops.PHOTOS COURTESY OF MICHAEL JOSEPH DAVIDSON 2 / 6 3 / 6 4 / 6 5 / 6 6 / 6 ❮ ❯

North Brunswick residents Bridget Kennedy and Pete Clark, both members of the Middlesex County Human Services Advisory Committee (HSAC), participated with Ezra Helfand, co-chair, for the Books, Barbershops & Beyond 3rd Annual Reading Celebration at the New Brunswick Elks on March 13.

This program, under the direction of Lana Whitehead, vice chair of HSAC, was a showcase to stimulate reading in communities in Middlesex County by enabling organizations to sponsor individual reading spaces at any barbershops.

The barbers then provided free haircuts at the end of the program.

Children also picked out school supplies and books that were donated by county partners.

Any barber who would like to participate, or any resident who would like to join the advisory committee, can call 908-307-3260.