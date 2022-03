Common calendar, Packet papers, March 25

Ongoing

Princeton Human Services supports the victims of Ukraine by sharing a list of organizations accepting donations.

For information on how to make a donation, call 609-688-2055 or email humanservices@princetonnj.gov.

What do cell phones, solar panels, radar, and the discovery of the Big Bang all have in common? They are all possible because of technology created in New Jersey — at branches of Bell Telephone Laboratories throughout the state.

Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton, will present Ma Bell: The Mother of Invention in New Jersey.

For more information, visit www.morven.org/ma-bell-mother-of-invention

The 43rd annual Bordentown Street Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 and 22 on Farnsworth Avenue in Historic Bordentown.

For vendor information, visit https://bordentownstreetfair.com/

This fall, Rider University will begin offering a cannabis studies certificate program. The 100% online program provides students with the credentials and expertise to enter the legal cannabis market.

The program explores the biological, legal, ethical, business and practical aspects of the industry through four courses.

The capstone course is taught by an industry professional, allowing students to gain experience and learn about future internship and job opportunities.

The program is open to those interested in any aspect of the cannabis industry, with no prerequisites or previous degrees required.

Registration is required at https://admissions.rider.edu/register/cannabislaunch

The Somerset County 4-H Fair returns Aug. 10, 11 and 12 for free family fun.

The fair allows 4-H youth to present their hard work from throughout the year as a chance to celebrate and look ahead to the future.

Somerset County 4-H is currently looking for vendors, both food and commercial.

For more information, visit https://4histops.org/vendors-and-nonprofits

Throughout March

March celebrates National Youth Art. Cranbury School will celebrate youth art at the Gourgaud Gallery at Town Hall, 23 N. Main St., Cranbury.

Stacey Crannage, art teacher at the Cranbury School, has chosen art pieces from students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade to be showcased. Criteria for the displayed pieces to be chosen were technique, originality, and the student’s personality shining through. Student artwork will include paintings, drawings, and relief sculpture, among others.

The show will run through March 30.

The gallery is free and open to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As part of a non-profit, The Cranbury Arts Council supports the arts in the community, which includes classes, camp, and Excellence in the Arts awards.

For information on the Gourgard Gallery, email Linda Gilbert at paintingsbylinda@gmail.com.

AmeriCorps Projects in Parks is seeking volunteers during March.

For more than 20 years, the AmeriCorps New Jersey Watershed Ambassadors Program has played an important role in raising awareness of how human activities can affect water quality, especially in the most densely populated state in the nation.

For AmeriCorps Week this year, ambassadors will partner with the New Jersey State Park Service to complete stewardship projects in various parks, forests and historic sites throughout New Jersey.

Projects include litter cleanups, trail maintenance, invasive species removal, native plantings and more.

For a list of opportunities, visit www.njparksandforests.org/americorpsweek/

East Windsor is sponsoring a Gun Safety Program, through which gun locks will be distributed free of charge to any East Windsor resident.

The program will run through the end of March.

Township residents can obtain free safety locks at the police/court facility located at 80 One Mile Road, by contacting Detective Brian Gorski at 609-448-5678, ext. 236.

The gun locks are made available to the township at no cost through Project ChildSafe. Project ChildSafe is the nation’s largest firearms safety program, and is sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, according to the statement.

Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC’s) James Kerney Campus Gallery (JKCG) will hold its next photography exhibit “The Road Home: Migrations, Displacement and Redefining Where We Live” through March 31.

Proceeds of sales of limited works will go to supporting the artists or may be donated to a charity of each artist’s choice.

Featured artists include: Yshao Lin of Fuzhou, China; Tomas Ayuso, Honduran writer and documentary photojournalist; Rola Khayyat, Lebanese interdisciplinary artist; Spanish/Palestinian independent visual journalist Maysun; Brazilian-born photographer Jennifer Cabral of New Jersey; Spanish fashion designer and photographer Icía Vázquez; journalist and lecturer Fatima Martinez of Bogota, Colombia; Australian/Brazilian photographer/visual storyteller Camilla Martineli from Philadelphia; and photographer and installation artist Ara Oshagan. For more information about the artists, visit https://jkcgallery.online/the-road-home-march-1st-to-31st-2022. Gallery hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment. Register your visit at least one day in advance at JKCGallery.online. To learn more about the show, the reception and registration requirements, including Zoom links, visit JKCGallery.online.

Through Saturday, March 26

Through Friday, March 25

Attitudes In Reverse (AIRSM) will hold its 14th Annual T-Shirt Design Concept Contest to communicate the importance of seeking help for mental health disorders.

AIR is a Princeton-based nonprofit organization dedicated to educating youth and adults about mental health, related disorders and suicide prevention.

Entries into the T-shirt contest are due March 25.

The entry form is available online.

All contestants will be recognized during the 11th Annual Miki & Friends Open AIR event, which will be held on May 21 from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at West Windsor Community Park, 271 Clarksville Road. Prizes will be an iPad for first place and a $50 gift card for second place.

The designs inspired by the winning concepts will be printed on T-shirts that the contestants and all volunteers will receive and will also be available to event attendees who donate $50 or more.

The designs will also be featured on AIR’s website, www.air.ngo.

Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26

“The Hello Girls,” presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Programs in Theater and Music Theater, will be shown at 8 p.m. March 25 and 26, and March 27 at 2 p.m. in the Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center, 91 University Pl., Princeton.

From New York to Paris, from ragtime to jazz, “The Hello Girls” chronicles the story of America’s first women soldiers who served as bilingual telephone operators on the front lines, helping turn the tide of World War I.

Music and lyrics by Peter Mills, book by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel, both Princeton alumni.

Directed by Princeton senior Kate Semmens and featuring seniors Molly Bremer and Violet Gautreau, alongside a company of 12 student actor-musicians.

Open to the public. Tickets are $12 in advance, $17 purchased day of performances; $10 for students at McCarter Box Office at mccarter.org.

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors. All guests are also required to show proof of vaccination/booster and a photo ID at the door.

Actors and musicians will be unmasked while performing on stage.

The March 27 performance will be open captioned. An assistive listening system is available in the Berlind Theatre.

Guests in need of other access accommodations should contact the Lewis Center at least one week in advance at LewisCenter@princeton.edu

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/the-hello-girls/2022-03-25/

Through Saturday, March 26

The Trenton Film Society will be showing the Oscar Shorts at the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton through March 26. Tickets are available at http://trentonfilmsociety.org/. Tickets are $20 for the complete documentary program of 160 minutes on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. For live-action and animation films, the ticket prices are $12 per program, with all showings on March 26: Live action at noon, animated shorts at 2:30 p.m., and live action again at 5:30. There is a special price of $20 for a combined animation and live-action double feature. The animation program is not suitable for children. All attendees are required to show an ID and proof of vaccination to be admitted, and everyone must wear a mask at all times.

Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra will present Brahms & Scriabin at 8 p.m. March 26 and at 4 p.m. March 27 in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University.

For more information, visit https://princetonsymphony.org/performances/brahms-scriabin/2022-03-26

March 26 to April 3

The historic village of Allentown will host its first Daffodil Days Festival March 26 through April 3.

The festival includes family-friendly events set among 3,000 daffodils.

A parade at noon on March 26 will kick off more than 30 activities (many free) and boutique shop specials. Master gardeners will answer questions and guests can meet Revolutionary War heroine Molly Pitcher. There will be a self-guided tour of the local scenic countryside. Guests may savor a chocolate creation of their own making and create daffodil-themed craft projects.

Visit www.allentownvinj.org for a complete daily calendar of events.

Sunday, March 27

The next Walk to Coffee in Princeton is planned for 11 a.m. March 27 beginning at Thomas Sweet on East Nassau Street to LiLLiPies Bakery at the Princeton Shopping Center, and bad.

Led by Rich Rein, author of “American Urbanist.”

Monday, March 28



Learn about Women’s Suffrage in Red Scare America at 6:30 p.m. March 28 at The Mercer County Library, Lawrence Headquarters Branch, 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville.

In this talk, Dr. Erica Ryan examines the last years of the push for women’s suffrage in the context of the first Red Scare. Women’s political equality looked sinister amidst fears of Bolshevism, free love, and political violence, and the consequences were long lasting. Dr. Ryan explores the ways in which talking about radicalism meant talking about women in Red Scare America.

Email hopeprogs@mcl.org to register to the receive link to the program.

Through Monday, May 2

The Viking Cafe at Mercer County Community College is open again.

Spend Monday nights sampling different menus: Mexico, March 28; Asia, April 4 and 11; Ukraine, April 18 and May 2. Seating times are 5 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.

Seatings for lunch on Mondays and Tuesdays, March 28 to April 19, will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Regardez menu is planned for March 28, April 11 and April 18. Honey’s menu is planned for March 29, April 12 and April 19.

Cost is $12 per person.

For tickets, call the Kelsey Theatre Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Menus and countries subject to change. For menu questions, email benowitf@mccc.edu.

For more information, visit https://mccc.edu/hrim/

Held by the Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management program.

The college is located at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. The dining room is located in room ES 111 in the Engineering Systems building.

Tuesday, March 29

Mercer County Veterans Services will present Vietnam War Veterans Day at 11 a.m. March 29 at the Mercer County Office Park Gym, 1440 Parkside Ave., Ewing.

For more information, visit www.mercercounty.org/departments/veteran-services?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

A reading by Marilyn Nelson and Brontez Purnell, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing, will take place at 7:30 p.m. March 29 at the Donald G. Drapkin Studio at Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus.

The Althea Ward Clark W’21 Reading Series continues in-person with a reading by poet/translator and 2019 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize winner Marilyn Nelson and musician/performance artist and Whiting Award-winning fiction writer Brontez Purnell.

Free and open to the public; tickets required through University Ticketing at tickets.princeton.edu.

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors.

Speakers may be unmasked while presenting.

This event will be open captioned. Guests in need of other access accommodations should contact the Lewis Center at least one week in advance at LewisCenter@princeton.edu

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/reading-by-marilyn-nelson-and-brontez-purnell/

Black Earth Film Series: John Akomfrah screens “The Call of Mist” (Redux) and “Handsworth Songs,” presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts, at 6 p.m. March 29 at the James Stewart Film Theater, 185 Nassau St., Princeton.

Black Earth is a film series organized by Princeton’s Dorothy Krauklis ’78 Professor of Visual Arts Deana Lawson in collaboration with Visiting Professor in the Program in Visual Arts and the Department of Art and Archaeology Tina Campt. It aspires to a twofold intervention in how we envision the multiple ecologies of our planet. On the one hand, it is a meditation on Earth’s landscape through a deep dive into one of the primary materials that supports and sustains it: soil. It engages soil in its most elevated state, as nutrient rich black soil that nurtures and enriches a multitude of species. On the other hand, it hones in on Earth as a social ecology inhabited, shaped, and enlivened by Black genius.

For this final screening in the series, filmmaker John Akomfrah presents his films followed by a Q&A discussion.

Free and open to the public; tickets required through University Ticketing at tickets.princeton.edu.

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors.

Speakers may be unmasked while presenting.

Guests in need of access accommodations should contact the Lewis Center at least one week in advance at LewisCenter@princeton.edu

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/black-earth-film-series-john-akomfrah/

Wednesday, March 30

The Rotary Club of Hillsborough will hold an open house from 7-8 p.m. March 30 at The Landing restaurant, 311 Amwell Road, Hillsborough.

The evening is for information only with no obligation to join.

Light refreshments will be served.

To attend, or for further information, contact Ken Genco at 908-229-5045 or email kgenco@att.net.

“She Calls Herself Betsey Stockton: The Illustrated Odyssey of a Princeton Slave” will include a book discussion with the author at 4 p.m. March 30 both virtually and in person at the Princeton Public Library, 65 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

Constance K. Escher is a former research associate at the Shelby Cullum Davis Center for Historical Studies at Princeton University.

Register and find out more information at https://princetonlibrary.libnet.info/event/6208425

The Challenge of Translating the Bible will be presented at 7:30 p.m. March 30, sponsored by The Jewish Center Princeton

Professor Robert Alter will hold an interactive Zoom class. The Hebrew Bible conveys its sundry visions of God, humankind, history, morality, covenant, and much else through a subtle and often complex literary vehicle, both in the prose narratives and in the poetry. What Alter attempted to do is to represent as much as is feasible in English the rhythms, the word play and sound play, the expressive use of syntax and the strategic word choices of the Hebrew, honoring the formal conventions of the narrative poems.

Open to the community. Free for TJC members and students; $18 for non-members.

Register at https://thejewishcenter.org/adulted. Registration closes 24 hours before the class.

Wednesdays

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department will perform safety seat inspections every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m.

No appointment required.

The service is offered free of charge to improve child safety.

A typical inspection takes about 20 minutes.

Inspections are performed at the Burlington County Administration Building, 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly. Residents can call 609-265-3788 when they arrive and ask for the on-duty child safety seat technician.

Wednesday, March 30

A public hearing for Somerset County’s all-encompassing Preservation Plan will be held virtually at 4:45 p.m. March 30.

The 2022 Preservation Plan encompasses three plans: an update of the 2000 Parks, Recreation & Open Space Master Plan, an updated version of the 2008 Comprehensive Farmland Preservation Plan, and the county’s first Historic Preservation Plan.

The comprehensive plan provides land use, funding, and partnership strategies for preservation in Somerset County, and identifies connections between economic development, natural resource conservation and tourism.

The final draft of the Preservation Plan can be viewed online at SoCoNJ.gov/preservation. A hard copy is also available for review through the Office of Planning, Policy and Economic Development via appointment. To schedule time to review the document, contact 908-231-7021 or PreservationPlan@co.somerset.nj.us.

The public can participate in the meeting by using the following link:

Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95794628119

Meeting ID: 95794628119

Conference Call-in Number: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 95794628119#

At the March 30 meeting, the final draft of the Preservation Plan will be presented and proposed for adoption at the May 17 regularly scheduled Somerset County Planning Board meeting. The public comment period will remain open until May 2.

Comments also can be provided in writing to Walter C. Lane, PP, AICP, Director of the Office of Planning, Policy and Economic Development, P.O. Box 3000, 20 Grove St., Somerville 08876 or via email at PreservationPlan@co.somerset.nj.us.

For more information about the plan, email PreservationPlan@co.somerset.nj.us.

Thursday, March 31

Meet the mayors of Cranbury, Metuchen, Monroe, Jamesburg, Helmetta, South Brunswick and Plainsboro from 8-10 a.m. March 31 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, 900 Scudders Mill Road, Plainsboro.

Learn about economic development opportunities, arts and culture, travel and tourism, and sustainability.

To register, visit www.mcrcc.org/event/meet-the-mayors-2021-part-1/

Sponsored by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Join Mexican multimedia artist Teresa Margolles, the Princeton University Art Museum’s 2022 Sarah Lee Elson Class of 1984 International Artist-in-Residence; along with Christina Leon, assistant professor of English, for a discussion at 5:30 p.m. March 31 in the Friend Center, Room 101, Elm Drive, Princeton.

Or, stream online.

Margolles’s practice explores the connections between marginality and violence, especially in relation to groups who are vulnerable to the devastating effects of social unrest, impoverishment and urban blight resulting from government corruption.

Details and free registration are available at https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2022-03/artist-talk-teresa-margolles

Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Jersey (NOFA-NJ) and Sourland Conservancy are collaborating on presenting the film “Sourlands” by Jared Flesher from Hundred Year Films.



2022 marks the 10-year anniversary of the film. Flesher, subjects from the film, and both organizations’ staff will meet for a discussion surrounding current efforts to preserve the Sourlands, how farmers are adapting to climate and development pressures, and what has changed in the decade since the film was released.

The film screening will be held from 7-9 p.m. March 31 virtually.

Visit www.sourland.org/events to register for the screening and discussion.

Through Thursday, March 31

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2022 grant program for volunteer fire departments and emergency responders (ambulance and first aid squads) located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations.

Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the online application, located at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 31.

Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April.

The New Jersey Jazz Society has launched its new Juried Scholarship Competition 2022.

This competition will award a $1,000 prize in each of two categories: Classic Jazz and Original Composition.

The competition is open to all college students currently enrolled in a New Jersey college undergraduate music program.

Along with the cash award, winners will receive guidance, mentorship, and the opportunity to perform with an industry professional. The winners will also receive coverage in Jersey Jazz Magazine.

Submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. March 31.

For details, visit https://njjs.org/scholarshipprogram/.

T-Mobile, the T-Mobile Foundation and Ashoka are kicking off the fourth Changemaker Challenge in search of the next generation of young disruptors, trailblazers and entrepreneurs with bold ideas for driving digital empowerment, putting equity into action and mobilizing for a thriving planet.

Through March 31, teens ages 13-18 located in the U.S. and Puerto Rico can submit their game-changing projects for the chance to win grants and mentorship to help grow their ventures.

Fifteen winners will be selected for the chance to win up to $15,000 in seed funding and an all-expenses paid trip to T-Mobile headquarters to participate in the three-day Changemaker Lab later this year.

To learn more, visit www.t-mobile.com/news/community/changemaker-challenge-2022

Select dates, through April 21

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) returns to the series’ trademark Concert Classics events, presented annually for 129 years, but postponed the past 23 months.

Each concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University campus.

March 31: Ébène String Quartet. They shatter preconceptions of classical masterpieces through deeply personal interpretations while reinventing the string quartet into a jazz band.

April 7: Dover String Quartet. The Dover Quartet swept every prize at the 2013 Banff International String Quartet Competition. Afterward, they made their Carnegie Hall Stern Auditorium debut, serving as the Quartet-in-Residence at the Kennedy Center, and received the Avery Fisher Career Grant and the Cleveland Quartet Award. They make their PUC debut in a concert rescheduled from Spring 2020.

April 21: Tetzlaff String Quartet. Violinist Christian Tetzlaff returns to Princeton with his sister, Tanja Tetzlaff, bringing longtime counterparts violinist Elisabeth Kufferath and violist Hanna Weinmeister. The quartet has been creating music together for almost three decades and makes its PUC debut. The program culminates with Schubert’s iconic and cathartic “Death and the Maiden” quartet.

April 27: Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello, and Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano. The Kanneh-Mason family performed virtually from their home in England last fall. The sibling duo is back for a live appearance in which the young stars tackle works in the cello/piano repertoire. This will be the Princeton debut of 22-year-old Sheku, winner of the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year, and his older sister Isata, who topped U.K. classical charts with the release of “Romance,” her recent solo album.

Subscriptions range from $140 to $300.

Choose three or more concerts and save 10% off single ticket prices.

Single tickets range from $10 to $50; student tickets are $10 with valid ID.

Visit https://concerts.princeton.edu/

This year, ticketing policies are designed with maximum flexibility. Should a change in policy or public health conditions make someone uncomfortable, PUC will issue a refund or exchange upon request.

Before entering the venue, all concert attendees are required to show photo ID and proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it.

An active Princeton University ID card will be accepted as proof of vaccination.

All patrons will be required to wear a mask while attending PUC events.

For detailed COVID safety guidelines, visit https://concerts.princeton.edu/ticketing-policies/

For more information about Princeton University Concerts, contact Marna Seltzer at seltzer@princeton.edu or 609-258-2800.

Through Friday, April 1

The League of Women Voters of Lawrence Township (LWVLT) will offer its annual Youth Leadership Award for 2022.

The LWVLT will award up to $2,000 to graduating high school seniors from Lawrence, Trenton and Ewing who exemplify civic leadership in their community.

The league will present one or more awards in late May.

Submissions are due by April 1.

To be considered, email LWVofLawrence@gmail.com with either a one-page essay, a one-minute video, or any other creative work. The application form is available at https://forms.gle/VXcdAJocBVXavzg26

Anyone can make a tax-deductible contribution to the LWVLT Youth Leadership Award fund. All proceeds go directly to the students.

For online giving, visit www.lwvlt.org/donate-1

Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 3

American Repertory Ballet of Princeton will present the world premiere of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel’s reimagined production of A “Midsummer Night’s Dream” from April 1-3 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, 11 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick.

Times are 7:30 p.m. April 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 2, and 2 p.m. April 3.

This production will feature new choreography, sets and costumes, and will be performed in collaboration with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra.

ARB’s Artistic Associate and American Ballet Theatre principal ballerina Gillian Murphy will dance the role of Oberon, leader of the elves.

For ticket information, visit https://secure.nbpac.org/midsummer

Events April 1-24

The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) announces April ARTS Month, a month-long celebration of art, culture and the Princeton community, held with support from Princeton University.

Decentralized events afford Princeton the opportunity to provide events with more safety and flexibility than Communiversity, the ACP’s springtime arts festival that halted in 2020 as pandemic concerns continued.

April ARTS kicks off April 1 with the launch of the Princeton Piano Project. Local artists and community groups including Arts Exchange students from HomeFront, Princeton Young Achievers, and art students from the Hun School of Princeton will transform 10 upright pianos to be placed around Princeton for visitors to play, listen and enjoy as part of a public art installation.

Performances will be scheduled on select weekends throughout the month. The schedule will be available on artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Scheduled events include the ACP’s Cabernet Cabaret 10th Anniversary Extravaganza, the opening reception for artist Joe Kossow’s “Still Lifes from a Stilled Life” exhibition in the ACP’s Taplin Gallery, Story & Verse Storytelling & Poetic Open Mic, and a community celebration in honor of Paul Robeson’s 124th birthday.

Local organizations are encouraged to submit their arts and culture events to the April ARTS calendar by visiting artscouncilofprinceton.org.

April ARTS will culminate on April 24 with the inaugural Princeton PorchFest from 12-6 p.m. PorchFest is a free, family-friendly event featuring musicians of all kinds playing free shows on porches throughout the neighborhood. Attendees are invited to stroll from porch to porch and relax on front lawns and sidewalks as they enjoy live, local talent.

A PorchFest Guide will be available on the ACP website, complete with scheduled performances and pop-up art installations to explore along the route.

For a full list of sponsor benefits, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

April 2-16

Palmer Square’s Spring Bunny will hop around and take photos from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, April 2-16 in Palmer Square, Princeton.

Palmer Square will follow CDC guidelines, state and local mandates, and industry best practices to ensure the health and safety of guests.

Saturday, April 2

The Eggerts Crossing Civic League, Inc.’s Annual Student Scholarship Breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 2 at First Baptist Church of Eggerts Crossing, 121 Hillcrest Ave., Lawrenceville. This year’s theme is Good Food, Good Trouble: Celebrating our Educational and Community Leaders. This fundraiser is traditionally held once a year to raise funds for Lawrence Township high school seniors who plan to attend college. This year, the goal is to provide at least three scholarships. The breakfast will feature community leaders Tia Brown, Harold Brown, Patricia Hendricks Farmer, Joyce Scott, Darlene Thomas and Chantel Wooten. The cost is $25 for adults, which includes membership to the league; or $10 for children. Wear Greek, HBCU or college apparel. Masks are appreciated. Students can apply for the scholarship through their guidance department. The scholarship application and additional information can be found at www.eccl-nj.org.

Tom Bentley, CEO/director/producer for Suburbanite Productions, will present his new documentary, “The Great Connector” about The Lawrence Hopewell Trail, on April 2 from 5-7 p.m. at The Social Profit Center at Mill One in Hamilton.

This event will highlight the 20th anniversary of the trail’s inception.

The screening will be followed by a Q and A with Bentley.

For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/lht-20th-anniversary-tickets-300950399747

April 2-30

Special event Saturday, April 2

The Arts Council of Princeton will exhibit “Still Lives from a Mostly Stilled Life,” an exhibition of oil paintings by Princeton-based painter Joe Kossow, on view from April 2-30.

Kossow received a Master in Fine Arts degree from American University in Washington, D.C. in 1982, In 1984, he co-founded the Washington Studio School with a group of painters. Kossow taught at the Washington Studio School and local Washington area colleges for eight years. He was awarded the Elizabeth Greenshields prize in 1983.

Many of the newest paintings were composed to fit in molded frames that were designed by Robert Kulicke. They were inspired by frames from art history, starting in ancient Egypt and working forward through centuries of European frames.

The public is invited to an opening reception on April 2 from 2-5 p.m.

Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free and open to the public.

The Arts Council of Princeton is located at 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

This exhibition is held in conjunction with April ARTS, the Arts Council’s month-long celebration of art, culture, and the Princeton community held with support from Princeton University. Decentralized events – including the town’s inaugural Porchfest – afford Princeton the opportunity to embrace art and culture. For a complete list of events, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Sunday, April 3

Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Greater Mercer County will present J-Serve, an International Day of Jewish Youth Service, on April 3.

Teens in grades 6-12 will help those in need by participating in a variety of mitzvah/social action projects from 12:30-2 p.m. Projects include cooking, creating gratitude snack bags, making blankets and assembling food pantry bags and toiletry bags.

J-Serve will be held at Beth El Synagogue, 50 Maple Stream Road, East Windsor.

Pre-registration required by texting JSERVE2022 to 51555.

Contact Celeste Albert at CelesteA@JFCSonline.org or 609-987-8100, ext. 210 with any questions.

Children ages 3-9 can join an Easter egg hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 3 at Neshanic Reformed Church, 715 Amwell Road, Hillsborough.

Basket will be provided.

There will be snacks and crafts.

Open to the community.

Princeton’s Atelier at Large Series presents Mike Birbiglia Live! at 7 p.m. April 3 in the Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, on the Princeton campus.

Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director, podcaster, producer and actor

He is currently co-teaching the spring Princeton Atelier course, “The Old Man and The Pool: Crafting a Long-form Monologue.”

Cosponsored by Princeton’s Office of the Dean for Undergraduate Students.

Tickets required through University Ticketing.

Free to Princeton students; $25 for Princeton faculty, staff, and the general public.

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors. The performer may be unmasked when performing on stage.

Guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at least one week in advance at LewisCenter@princeton.edu

April 4-28

The Gourgaud Gallery will host a photography exhibit by the Cranbury digital Camera Club (CdCC) from April 4-28.

The show will feature original, framed photographs of various subjects and sizes taken by club members.

Most photographs will be for sale at prices ranging from $75 to $150 with 20% of all sales benefiting the Cranbury Arts Council.

The Gourgaud Gallery is located on the second floor of Cranbury Town Hall, 23-A North Main St. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The CdCC is a non-profit organization focused on digital photography techniques and meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 8 p.m. at the Cranbury First Presbyterian Church. The club’s objective is to provide an atmosphere where amateurs and professionals can learn from each other to further develop their photography skills. The club can be found on Facebook and at cranburydigitalcameraclub.org.

Through Monday, April 4

The NAMI New Jersey Dara Axelrod Expressive Arts Network hosts a Poetry Contest every year in honor of National Poetry Month in April and Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

This year, the prompt is about aspects of mental health stigma and how we think and feel about them. How we respond to them. How do they shape us if at all?

However, relate this in a poem without using the word “stigma.”

Host Jacquese Armstrong offered a sample at https://files.constantcontact.com/9325d276001/61aed662-634b-466d-97c8-6a18f21d1d8d.pdf

This prompt will be subjective and personal; however, it is important to articulate the feelings stigma brings to mind in different aspects. When we have examined how stigma resides on the inside, then we can truly address it outside ourselves.

Guidelines:

Poem should be in keeping with the theme.

Poem must be typewritten. If sent electronically, do not send PDF files.

Poem should be no longer than 40 lines.

Fill out a media release form to accompany your entry.

Provide a cover letter that includes your name, email, mailing address and phone number.

Contest submission deadline is April 4.

Contest open only to domestic applicants with a U.S. mailing address.

Email the entry to poetry@naminj.org. Or, mail typed entries to: NAMI NJ Poetry Contest, 1562 Route 130, North Brunswick 08902.

Poems will be open to public voting for the Top 10. The Top 3 will win a cash prize and the top poems will also be published on the NAMI NJ website for others to read.

NAMI New Jersey is a division of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Monday, April 4

A former Princeton University coach will be inducted into The Basketball Reunion’s Hall of Honor on April 4.

A unique statewide celebration to reunite former and current New Jersey high school and college basketball teammates and coaches for an evening in one setting, The Basketball Reunion will debut the night of this year’s men’s NCAA men’s championship game with a 6:30 p.m. cocktail hour, followed by dinner and the Hall of Honor induction ceremonies, at the Prudential Center, 25 Lafayette St., Newark.

Four former Fairleigh Dickinson University basketball players who created a non-profit foundation to assist ex-college athletes battling cancer will be honored with the Above The Rim Award. Seth Greenberg, Jeff Hunt, Jay Jorgensen and Steve Makwinski, former FDU basketball players who graduated in 1978, formed the non-profit TEAMMATES 4 LIFE in 2017 after three of their ex-teammates were diagnosed with cancer. TEAMMATES 4 LIFE provides emotional and financial support for former college athletes battling cancer and establishes an ongoing relationship with the individual that begins with the cancer diagnosis.

The Above The Rim Award recognizes former New Jersey players and coaches who have made an impact assisting others in need beyond their playing careers.

The men’s Final Four teams from Princeton (1964-65), Rutgers (1976-77) and Seton Hall (1988-89) will be inducted into the first class of the Hall of Honor that night, along with former Princeton Coach Pete Carril, former Stockton University Coach Gerry Matthews and current Caldwell University Coach Mark Corino, the winningest college coach in state history.

In addition, a special Made In Jersey Award will be presented to Ted Fiore, Ron Kornegay and Phyllis Mangina, who starred as high school and college basketball players in New Jersey before going on to coach college hoops in the state.

To qualify for consideration for Made In Jersey honors an individual must have played high school and college basketball in the state while also coaching basketball at some level (college, high school, AAU) in New Jersey.

Former men’s and women’s players and coaches from New Jersey’s high school and college ranks are invited to attend The Basketball Reunion, as are fans of those teams and players.

This charity event will culminate with a watch party for the NCAA championship game at Prudential Center.

General admission cost for this charity event starts at $100 in advance ($125 the night of the event), with VIP tables on the floor and other sponsorship packages available.

Net proceeds will go to the Team Hill Foundation, whose mission is to assist at-risk youth through their interest in athletics and to provide programming that encourages leadership, social interaction and teamwork skills. Information regarding the Team Hill Foundation and its mission can be found at www.teamhillfoundation.org.

Nominations for future Hall of Honor candidates can be made by visiting thebasketballreunion.com.

Through Tuesday, April 5

The Princeton Junior School Student Art Show Gallery will feature works of students ages 2-12 at Small World Coffee’s Witherspoon Street cafe in Princeton through April 5.

Students showcase their imagination and creativity, with older students’ artwork representing social justice causes they feel passionate about.

Pieces on display include linocut prints, collagraphs, quilted self-portraits, Jim Dine inspired hearts, and mixed media art.

Wednesday, April 6

Jewish Family Service of Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren Counties is offering a Job Seekers Success Group for active job seekers who are unemployed, underemployed or seeking a career change.

The next group will meet 7-9 p.m. April 6 via Zoom. The topic for this session is “Practical Techniques to Improve you Networking and Interviewing Skills” presented by Jeffrey Kaufman, retired PwC partner.

This group is offered free of charge and is open to the entire community.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom invitation and to be admitted to the group. To register or for information about Career Counseling Services, contact Elise Prezant at eprezant@JewishFamilySvc.org or 908-725-7799, ext. 108.

Select dates, as of Thursday, April 7

Mercer County’s Notary Nights will be held on the first Thursday of each month from 3-7:30 p.m. at the Mercer County Connection satellite office, 957 Route 33, Hamilton.

The dates for 2022 are April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.

Sessions will also be held on business days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, 209 S. Broad St., Trenton.

A mask or face covering must be worn to enter.

To be sworn in by Mercer County Clerk’s Office staff as a new notary, prospective notaries must apply and have their applications signed by a legislator. If you file your application online it will be sent to your legislator electronically.

After the State of New Jersey processes your application, you will be sent your commission by mail.

You must take your oath of office.

The fee is $15; checks and money order are accepted.

Prospective notaries will also need a photo ID and their certificate on hand to be sworn in.

After July 2022, all notary applications will have to be completed electronically, and an education component will be required for new notaries due to a change in state notary laws.

The Clerk’s Office also has new updated Notary Handbooks, which are available for pickup at the office at 209 S. Broad St. in Trenton.

For more information about notaries public and for updates on office openings and closings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/notary-public, or call the office’s main number at 609-989-6465.

Thursday, April 7

Attend the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s Job and Volunteer Fair for Persons with Disabilities on April 7 from 4-7 p.m. at the Bridgewater branch, 1 Vogt Dr., Bridgewater.

This event is specifically targeted to adults and teens age 16 and u) with cognitive and developmental disabilities.

To register to attend, visit https://sclsnj.libnet.info/event/5746057

Through Friday, April 8

The Anne Reid ’72 Gallery at Princeton Day School presents Photography is also an act of love, an exhibition of artwork by Naima Green, Allen Frame and Zachary Lucero, through April 8 at Princeton Day School, 650 Great Road, Princeton.

The exhibition takes its title from the opening sentence of “Ghost Image” by Hervé Guibert, a book of 63 prose poems about photography that reference Guibert’s observations and experiences as a gay artist relating to family, friendship, memory and desire.

The three featured artists in this exhibition speak to very different geographically-based experiences of queerness and belonging. They center sensitivity in their work and move fluidly between mediums, both found and created, to speak to memory and to unpack histories of chosen and inherited family.

Due to the possibility of changing COVID protocols, exhibition reception and events will be updated at www.pds.org/the-arts/anne-reid-gallery.

To schedule a private viewing, email annereid72gallery@pds.org.

Do you have a bike that you no longer use? Maybe you have one that your child has outgrown?

Mercer County and the Park Commission are hosting a Bike Drive at several locations throughout the county. We will take your old bikes – no matter the condition – and give them to the Trenton Bike Exchange, a volunteer organization that collects, repairs, and sells used bikes at a very low price.

Artists are sought for a “Farm to Frame” juried art exhibit to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Somerset County’s farmland preservation program and to capture the beauty of the county’s farms.

New Jersey artists age 18 and older who are interested in participating must submit a interest form by April 8, available at https://bit.ly/3573Y5y.

A complete packet of information will be sent to everyone who registers.

All two-dimensional mediums will be welcome, including but not limited to, painting, drawing, pastel and fiber arts.

For more information, contact the Cultural & Heritage Commission at 908-231-7110 or CulturalHeritage@co.somerset.nj.us.

Saturday, April 9

The Bike Exchange helps low-income families get decent bikes and raises money for local Boys and Girls Clubs.

Bring gently used bicycles from noon to 4 p.m. April 9 (rain date April 16) to: Ranger headquarters, Mercer County Park, West Windsor; the Historic Hunt House, 197 Blackwell Road, Pennington; Tulpehaking Nature Center, 157 Westcott Ave., Trenton; and Mercer County Wildlife Center, 1748 River Road, Hopewell Township.

For more information, visit www.bgcmercer.org/bgc-bike-exchange?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

The Princeton Battlefield Society (PBS) will hold its annual Clean Up Day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 9, in conjunction with similar events nationwide in cooperation with the American Battlefield Trust (ABT). Rain date is April 23.

Garden tools and gloves will be available for cleanup tasks, but bring your own.

Water and snacks will be provided and all participants will receive a commemorative water bottle from ABT.

East Windsor is holding a Document Shredding and Electronics Recycling event on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, at the East Windsor Township Senior Center, located at 40 Lanning Blvd.

Free document shredding will be available to East Windsor residents only to dispose of unwanted and unneeded documents. Document shredding is limited to 10 boxes per household until the shredding truck is full. No commercial entities are permitted.

Electronics recycling is limited to only TVs, computers and accessories, monitors, fax machines, cell phones, VCRs, cable boxes and telephones.

For efficiency, residents must remain in their vehicles at all times, and have their driver’s license to display as proof of residency.

For further information regarding the event, call 609-443-4000, ext. 215.

Through Sunday, April 10

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center presents the 2022 Axelrod Jewish International Film Festival (AJIFF) featuring seven award-winning, critically-acclaimed, regional premiere films, plus the smash Israeli award-winning television drama, “The Chef.”

The festival runs through April 10.

All films for this year’s festival will be screened virtually.

“Let It Be Morning,” Israel’s official entry into the Academy Awards as Best International Feature Film and winner of seven Israeli Academy Awards (Ophirs), will be featured as part of the festival.

The nine-part TV series “The Chef” is produced by the award-winning producers of “Fauda”and “Shtisel” and the original “Your Honor.”

The focus of AJIFF is to highlight international films that appeal to a diverse audience with eclectic content for all to enjoy.

The festival’s major sponsor is the Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey.

A Series Ticket Pass is $72 per household, which includes all seven films plus “The Chef.”

A pass for “The Chef” alone is available for $36 per household.

For more detailed information or to register for the film festival, visit www.axelrodartscenter.com/film or call the Box Office at 732-531-9106, ext. 14.

The Morven in May Plant Sale will be held online through April 10, with on-site pickup on May 14 and 15.

This year’s curated selections will feature deer-resistant plants, annuals, perennials, vegetables, heirloom and prolific container plants.

Members and Early Patron Garden Party supporters receive priority pickup.

The garden is located at 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Sundays, April 10 and May 8

Hightstown Elks Lodge 1955 will offer breakfast for veterans from 8 a.m. to noon April 10 and May 8 at the lodge, 110 Hickory Corner Road, Hightstown.

The menu will include eggs, pancakes, waffles, French toast, omelets, bacon, sausage, potatoes, coffee, tea and juice.

Veterans are welcome free of charge. Family members are $10 per person; children age 5 and under are free.

Sundays, April 10 and May 15

Burlington County will hold a paper shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the truck is full, on April 10 and May 15, rain or shine, at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road, Florence.

Open to Burlington County residents only. ID required.

Visitors must remain in their cars.

Paper must be placed in the trunk, cargo area or truck bed, and be easily accessibly to staff who will remove it from the vehicle.

Limit of four bags or boxes of paper weighing no more than 10 pounds each.

Do not bring magazines or junk mail.

This is not open to businesses or non-profits.

For more information, call 609-499-1001, ext. 271 or 266, or email recycle@burlington.nj.us

Tuesday, April 12

Holiday Travel with Dementia will be presented at 3 p.m. April 12 in person at Princeton Senior Resource Center, 101 Poor Farm Road, Princetion, and via Zoom.

Careful planning can help make the visit easier and more enjoyable for you, your loved one, hosts, or visitors. Barbara Forshner is the director of community relations at Artis Senior Living of Princeton Junction, and is a Certified Dementia and Montessori Certified Dementia Practitioner.

Registration required at https://princetonsenior.wufoo.com/forms/fyi-seminars-april-2022/

Thursday, April 14

Mercer’s Best Toastmasters Club will hold an April Fools Open House at 6:30 p.m. April 14 at the Lawrence Community Center, 295 Eggert Crossing Road, Lawrenceville.

The group cultivates a nurturing learning environment and constructive feedback to help nervous speakers develop into adept presenters.

For more information call Jim at 908-421-6151.

Through Friday, April 15

Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors through the Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton.

The Don Carrington Vocational/Trade School Scholarship, in the amount of $500, is for a high school student residing in Mercer County who is continuing their studies at a vocational, trade or technical school.

The deadline to submit an application is April 15. Visit www.rhrotary.org/scholarships for the application.

For questions, email scholarships@rhrotary.org

Fridays, through April 15

Hightstown Elks Lodge 1955 will hold Fish Fry Fridays through April 15.

Two seating times are 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for indoor dining.

To-go orders are also available, from 5:15-7:15 p.m.

Use weekly online reservation form at www.elks1955.org to order.

Tuesday, April 19

Princeton Senior Resource Center will present “Exploring Senior Housing: The Basics of Services and Costs” at 3 p.m. April 19 via Zoom, and also in person at the 101 Poor Farm Road location in Princeton.

This presentation will highlight five types of senior housing and the services and costs associated with each: independent living, affordable senior housing, continuing care retirement communities (life care retirement community), assisted living and respite, and memory care.

Presenter is Hillary Murray from Brandywine Senior Living at Serenade.

Registration required at https://princetonsenior.wufoo.com/forms/fyi-seminars-april-2022/

Thursday, April 21

The Westminster Conservatory at Nassau’s monthly recital series will continue April 21 at 12:15 p.m. in the main sanctuary of Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau St., Princeton.

The performers will be Melissa Bohl, oboe; Craig Levesque, horn; and Phyllis Lehrer, piano.

Admission is free.

All attendees must remain masked and observe social distancing.

For more information, visit www.rider.edu/academics/colleges-schools/westminster-college-arts/westminster-conservatory-music

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is offering free orthopedic screenings on April 21 from 5-7 p.m. at Iron Peak Sports & Events, 137 Mountain View Road, Hillsborough.

RWJUH Somerset orthopedic surgeons and physical therapists will assess muscle/bone/joint pain and injury concerns and provide individualized, appropriate care and recommendations for treatment and exercise.

The screening is open to anyone age 13 and older.

Appointments are required by calling 908-685-2814.

For more information, visit www.rwjbh.org/somerset.

Through Friday, April 22

The nonprofit Friends for the Abbott Marshlands announces a Call for Art for Voices for the Marsh, its 2022 biennial, 10th Juried Photography Exhibit.

It is juried by Al Horner of New Jersey Pinelands photographic fame, and Pat Coleman, naturalist and president of the Friends.

Submissions are due by Earth Day, April 22, with the exhibition running June 5 to Sept. 18.

The venue is Tulpehaking Nature Center’s galleries at 157 Westcott Ave., Hamilton.

The show provides an opportunity for both fine art photographers and local hobbyists to capture the cultural and ecological richness of the marshlands and participate in the Friends’ efforts to build awareness and support for the protection and stewardship of the marshlands.

The prospectus is available at https://abbottmarshlands.org.

The Abbott Marshlands are a critical natural and cultural resource located in central New Jersey along the Delaware River between Trenton and Bordentown, including Hamilton. Its 3,000 acres of open space include the northernmost freshwater tidal marsh on the Delaware River and surrounding lowland and upland forests.

The Tulpehaking Nature Center provides educational resources, answers to questions for the public and bathrooms. There are free weekly and monthly group walks with registration at rotating locations between: Watson Woods, Spring Lake at Roebling Park, Northern Community Park, Bordentown Bluffs with Crosswicks Creek Water Trail, and D&R Canal State Park between Bordentown and Trenton. Another location will be added soon in Point Breeze State Park, the historic former estate of Joseph Bonaparte, and most recently, the Divine Word Missionary.

Friday, April 22

The Princeton Folk Music Society will present a concert featuring John Shain and FJ Ventre at 8 p.m. April 22 at Christ Congregation Church, 50 Walnut Lane, Princeton. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Their music is blues-based, but weaves in elements of bluegrass, swing and ragtime.

Admission at the door is $25 general, $20 members, $10 students, $5 children. Masks and proof of vaccination required for entry.

For more information, visit www.princetonfolk.org

Monday, April 25

Faith Seeking Peace and Justice, an interfaith panel, will be held at 10 a.m. April 25 via Zoom by the Princeton Senior Resource Center.

This moderated conversation will focus on the important role that the Abrahamic faith traditions have in peace-making and justice-seeking with Rabbi Ben Adler, Imam Quareeb Bashir, and Rev. Héctor A. Burgos-Núñez

Register at https://princetonsenior.wufoo.com/forms/faith-seeking-peace-and-justice/

Tuesday, April 26

United Way of Greater Mercer County (UWGMC) Board of Directors will host its second annual United in Impact Awards: Rising Together on April 26. The event will be in person from 5-7 p.m. at the Social Profit Center at Mill One in Hamilton with keynote speaker, Michele Siekerka, president and CEO of NJBIA.

UWGMC will celebrate:

Jeannine Cimino, executive vice president and chief retail officer of William Penn Bank – Live United Award

Hal English, president and CEO, Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce – Community Quarterback Award

Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson – Advocate Award

Rider University and Gregory G. Dell’Omo, president of Rider University – Eugene Marsh Community Impact Award

Proceeds from the event will directly provide food, rental assistance, health insurance access, tax preparation services, financial coaching, and other resources to help individuals and families get ahead. There are over 61,000 families in Mercer County struggling to make ends meet according to the United Way ALICE Report for NJ.

Tickets to the event are $75.

To register, visit uwgmc.org/unitedimpactawards.

Thursday, April 28

Timberlane Middle School in Pennington, part of the Hopewell Valley Regional School District, is holding its first Witness Stones ceremony on April 28 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Hopewell Old School Baptist Meeting House, 46-48 W. Broad St., Hopewell.

Due to the size of the location, the event is by invitation only.

Witness Stones Project, Inc. from Connecticut seeks to restore the history and honor the humanity of the enslaved individuals who helped build communities. The project provides research assistance, teacher development, and curriculum support to help middle school students study the history of slavery in their own communities. The students explore the lives of enslaved individuals through primary source documents.

The students will bring the Hopewell community together to place a Witness Stone – a permanent brass marker – to memorialize an enslaved individual, Friday Truehart, who came to this region with the Rev. Oliver Hart from South Carolina, when he was a 13-year-old boy. This stone will honor where Truehart lived, worked and worshiped in the Hopewell region.

At public installation ceremonies, the community will remember and honor the forgotten through music, poetry, oration and reflection.

The project and event will be completed and organized in conjunction with the Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum and founders Elaine Buck and Beverly Mills.

Timberlane Middle School is the first school in New Jersey to undertake a Witness Stones Project.

Fourth Thursday of the month, April 28 – Aug. 25

Princeton Senior Resource Center will hold Pups & Cups in person at PSRC’s 101 Poor Farm Road location the fourth Thursday of every month, from 3-4 p.m., April 28 to Aug. 25.

Join an hour of socializing and pet therapy. A certified therapy dog will be available to provide comfort, cuteness, and relaxation, along with the opportunity to socialize and enjoy some hot beverages.

Register at https://princetonsenior.wufoo.com/forms/pups-cups-april-2022/

Through Friday, April 29

Princeton Human Services is opening up the application process for its annual Summer Youth Employment Program. This program has been a gateway for youth into the adult world of work and has provided numerous working opportunities to youth in Princeton. In the summer of 2021, SYEP provided jobs to nearly 40 students in municipal departments and local non-profit organizations which included job readiness training, financial coaching and career development.

Participants must live in Princeton, be between the ages of 14-18 as of July 5, 2022, and their family income must not exceed 400% of the 2021 U.S. federal poverty level.

Participants work 25 hours a week and earn minimum wage ($11.90/hour) for 8 weeks during the summer.

Applications are available at the Princeton Human Services office in Monument Hall. Applications can also be downloaded at www.princetonnj.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10269/Summer-Youth-Employment-Application-2022-PDF

The application deadline is April 29.

For more information, call Princeton Human Services at 609-688-2055 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, or email humanservices@princetonnj.gov.

Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30

Mary Mother of God Church will present its 55+ Senior Revue at 7 p.m. April 29 and at 2 p.m. April 30 at the church, 157 S. Triangle Road, Hillsborough.

Singers, dancers, comedians and variety acts will perform.

Cost to attend is $20 general, or $10 for students.

For more information, call Director Linda Giordano at 908-359-3881.

Saturday, April 30

Each year, between 100 and 150 athletes die from sudden cardiac arrest, according to the American College of Cardiology. Screenings can help detect underlying heart disorders, such as abnormal heart rhythms, which can trigger sudden cardiac death.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, will offer free cardiac screenings for athletes from 14-18 years old on April 30 from 8 a.m. to noon at the hospital’s Somerset Family Practice, located at 128 Rehill Avenue in Somerville.

RWJUH Somerset cardiologists, nurses and technicians will conduct the screenings, which will include a cardiovascular history and physical exam; blood pressure screening; body metrics; and an electrocardiogram. In addition, an echocardiogram can be performed if indicated.

Results will be given to students to share with their personal physicians.

A parent or guardian must accompany each student to the cardiac screenings.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 908-685-2414. For more information, visit www.rwjbh.org/cardiacathleticscreening.

Through Saturday, April 30

It is time to register for East Windsor Regional School District’s full-day kindergarten program.

To enter kindergarten in the fall, children should be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2022. A birth certificate or passport must be presented to verify the date of birth.

Families will also be required to submit proof of residence.

Online registration is available at https://genesis.ewrsd.k12.nj.us/genesis/openReg?screen=welcomeScreen&action=form

Parents and guardians who do not have access to the internet can schedule an appointment to register online in the office by contacting the Central Registration office at 609-443-2881, ext. 6800, or centralregistration@ewrsd.k12.nj.us.

For further registration requirements, visit www.ewrsd.org.

The Woman’s Club of Cranbury High School Student Community Service Scholarship Award is for $2,000.

Candidates must reside in Cranbury Township; have shown examples of exceptional community service, including volunteerism, leadership or other virtues of service; and be a high school senior who will be entering their first year of postsecondary education.



Though this is through the Woman’s Club, the applicant can be of any gender.

The application will include where the scholarship will be used, as well as the applicant’s mailing address and email address.

A one-page essay detailing why the candidate should be considered is part of the application.

Two personal references from people who are not related to the candidate are required. One should be from a teacher or other school staff, and one should be from a source outside of school, such as clergy or youth leaders.

The deadline to apply is April 30.

The application can be mailed to The Woman’s Club of Cranbury, Attn: High School Student Community Service Scholarship, P.O. Box 94 Cranbury 08512.



Recipients of the scholarships are chosen by the Scholarship Committee and will be presented to the Woman’s Club of Cranbury membership at the general meeting in

May. The recipient and their parents or guardian will be invited to attend the May meeting where the award will be announced. The recipient will receive a check for the approved amount of the award at the May meeting.

For more information, visit https://womansclubofcranbury.org/scholarships

The Rotary Club of Hillsborough announced the availability of applications for their annual post-secondary school scholarship program for township residents.

Now in its third decade, the program provides qualifying students with a scholarship to help offset the cost of their post-secondary education.

Six of the eight Rotary scholarships include five named scholarships and one unnamed scholarship, and are available only to Hillsborough High School (HHS) students.

In addition, one scholarship will be made available to a Hillsborough resident graduating from Somerset County VoTech, who will attend a post-secondary school; and another scholarship to a Hillsborough resident who attended a high school outside the township.

Scholarship applications and deadline information for HHS students may be obtained from their school counseling department.

Scholarship applications and instructions for VoTech and non-HHS graduates may be downloaded directly from the Rotary Club of Hillsborough website, visit hillsboroughnjrotary.com.

Non-HHS graduates must submit their applications by April 30.

The following five Rotary scholarships have been established in honor of past members of the Rotary Club of Hillsborough who most exemplified our motto of “Service Above Self” throughout their lives:

A. Dix Skillman (1916–2012): Charter member and first president of the Rotary Club of (Belle Mead) Hillsborough, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and lawyer. He served in many local municipal and volunteer capacities.

Peter J. Biondi (1942-2011): Served in NJ Assembly, Hillsborough Planning Board and Township Committee, including as mayor, and was an U.S. Army veteran.

Fred D. Quick (1931–2019): Lifelong Hillsborough resident, served during the Cold War and Vietnam conflict as a U.S. Air Force pilot achieving the rank of colonel. He started HESCO Lighting and served on numerous township and county commissions over several decades.

Michael Merdinger (1949–2016): 40-year resident of Hillsborough, member and past president of the Flagtown Fire Department and township administrator.

Vincent Lipani (1940–2021): U.S. Army veteran who started Central Jersey Nurseries over 50 years ago, served on the Hillsborough Board of Adjustment and served as a board member of the Rotary Club of Hillsborough.

Friday, May 6

The Princeton community will honor Dr. Robert A. Ginsberg, who retired on Jan. 1 after dedicating a significant part of his professional life to Princeton Public Schools (PPS).

Organized by the Princeton Parent Teacher Organization Council and the Johnson Park Elementary School (JP) PTO, a celebration will take place from 3 p.m. until dusk on May 6 at JP, 285 Rosedale Road, where Ginsberg served as principal for 21 years.

Festivities will include musical performances by the Princeton High School Band and teachers, as well as food trucks and games, and a dedication ceremony for the JP amphitheater, which will be declared the Dr. Robert A. Ginsberg Amphitheater.

“Dr. G” spent 10 years at Littlebrook Elementary School – serving as the principal who reopened the school after it had been closed for over a dozen years – before joining JP.

He also served twice as the interim assistant superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction for PPS, from February 1998 to June 1999 and most recently from July 2020 to December 2021.

Ginsberg has worked closely with JP’s Koko Fund and LB’s Joe Fund, both of which underwrite opportunities for children to participate in arts, athletics, and other enrichment activities at their respective schools, Send Hunger Packing Princeton, the Princeton Mobile Food Pantry, and the Princeton Children’s Fund.

Currently, Ginsberg serves as the president of the Princeton Public Library’s Board of Trustees and volunteers with the Delaware & Raritan Greenway, the Morven Museum and Garden, the Historical Society of Princeton, the Ying Hua International School, and the municipality’s Vision Zero Task Force (to ensure safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists).

Former colleagues, friends, students, and the wider Princeton community are invited to attend on May 6. To help celebrate Ginsberg’s achievements and contributions to PPS, community members are also invited to purchase a personalized brick to be installed at the amphitheater or to buy a tributary advertisement in a memory book that will be given to Ginsberg.

More information about these opportunities and the event can be found at tinyurl.com/bobginsbergday

Saturday, May 7

Bordentown Township will hold a shred day from 9 a.m. to noon May 7 at the township’s Public Works Garage, 266 Crosswicks Road.

Bordentown City and Township residents should place paper in the trunk or rear of their car, and must remain inside their vehicle.

End Hunger 3.6, a Rotary International District 7475 service project, will provide food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon May 7 at the Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County, 1040 Spruce St., Lawrence Township.

Rain or shine.

While supplies last.

In partnership with the Franklin Food Bank.

For more information, contact Event Chair Bill Coleman at wildinnj267@yahoo.com or 609-577-2536.

Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra will present Milanov & Jackiw at 8 p.m. May 7 and at 4 p.m. May 8 in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University.

For more information, visit https://princetonsymphony.org/performances/milanov-jackiw/2022-05-07

Through Sunday, May 8

The Princeton University Art Museum will present an exhibition by Elizabeth Colomba titled “Repainting the Story” through May 8 at Art@Bainbridge, 158 Nassau St., Princeton.

Colomba’s first solo museum exhibition features historical and fictional Black women, often richly dressed and placed in the opulent spaces from which they have been erased or in which they were assigned subservient roles.

The opening celebration will be held 1-4 p.m. March 20.

For more information, visit https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2022-03/opening-celebration-elizabeth-colomba-repainting-story

HomeFront, which helps the homeless and the working poor, operates its own diaper resource center in a warehouse at its Family Preservation Campus in Ewing Township. The nonprofit group’s headquarters is in Lawrence Township.

To meet the Mother’s Day Diaper Challenge, diapers and wipes can be dropped off weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at HomeFront’s headquarters at 1880 Princeton Ave. in Lawrence Township. They may also be dropped off on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Items will be accepted through May 8.

For more information, call 609-989-9417, ext. 149 or email homefront@homefrontnj.org.

Through Thursday, May 12

Veterans, their spouses and dependents who are considering starting or growing a business can apply to Rider University’s Veterans Entrepreneurship Training program through May 12. Offered through Rider’s Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, the free, seven-week program provides a platform for developing a business concept and exploring its feasibility.

Participants will conduct market research, draft a market plan and study operations and financials for their business.

Now in its ninth year, the free program offers:

Individualized attention and feedback from faculty in Rider’s Norm Brodsky College of Business.

Eligibility to apply for one year of continued mentoring upon completion of the program.

The option to take the program for college credit.

Access to Rider University library resources. The program runs from May 16 to June 29: online on Mondays and in person on Wednesdays at Rider’s campus, 2083 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville.

Participants may receive college credit for the course with a separate registration and additional academic work, and a limited number of scholarships for the for-credit option are available. For more information and to apply to Rider’s Veterans Entrepreneurship Training program, visit rider.edu/vetprogram. For questions, contact Assistant Professor Dr. Mayank Jaiswal at mjaiswal@rider.edu.

Thursday, May 12

Womanspace will honor its 26th annual Barbara Boggs Sigmund Awards honoree, Elizabeth Smart, child abduction prevention advocate, during a virtual event via Zoom at 6 p.m. May 12.

Smart was abducted on June 5, 2002, and her captors controlled her by threatening to kill her and her family if she tried to escape. Police safely returned Smart to her family on March 12, 2003, after being held a prisoner for 9 months.

Smart has become an advocate for change related to child abduction, recovery programs and national legislation. The founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, she has also helped promote The National AMBER Alert, The Adam Walsh Child Protection & Safety Act and other safety legislation to help prevent abductions.

Smart has chronicled her experiences in the book “My Story.”

In addition, she and other abduction survivors worked with the Department of Justice to create a survivor’s guide entitled “You’re Not Alone: The Journey from Abduction to Empowerment.” This guide is meant to encourage children who have gone through similar experiences not to give up and to know that there is hope for a rewarding life.

Registration is required. Suggested donation of $100 in lieu of ticket sales can be made at https://womanspace.org/barbara-boggs-sigmund-awards-2022/. All donations over $1,000 will receive a gift basket with local wine and desserts to enjoy during the livestream.

Additionally, the silent auction held alongside the virtual event offers advertising opportunities for local businesses and corporations. Email Lauren Nazarian at lan@womanspace.org for more information.

Womanspace is headquartered in Lawrence Township.

Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13

Burlington County’s First Juried Short Film Festival will be held May 12 and 13 at 6 p.m. each evening in the Burlington County Library Auditorium, 5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton.

The two-day festival will feature works from broad categories like fiction (narrative film), non-fiction (documentary), avant-garde (experimental) and animation. There will also be a special “Parks” category reserved for films about Burlington County Parks or shot in and around the parks or with a nature theme.

Judging is expected to be completed by the middle of April and an announcement of the winners is anticipated in early May. The winners will be screened at the festival, which is being funded with a grant from the New Jersey Council on the Arts.

Through May 17

Middlesex County’s photography contest, Picture Middlesex County, runs through May 17, and is open to all New Jersey residents.

From photos of landscapes to closeups of plants, insects, birds and other wildlife, there are many photograph opportunities in Middlesex County.

The photo contest is open to all amateur and professional photographers, youth to adult. Ages 17 and under require parent/guardian consent on the entry form.

Photos must be taken within Middlesex County within the timeframe of the contest.

Individuals may submit up to two photos per category.

Contest Categories:

After the contest, all submissions will be displayed on Middlesex County’s Facebook page, where people will vote for their favorite photo by “liking” the picture. The 10-day voting period will be from May 20–30. This will determine the “People’s Choice Award” winners.

A judging committee will anonymously judge all the photos to determine the contest’s overall winner. Winning photos may be publicly displayed at a future county event.

For full contest rules and more information, visit https://discovermiddlesex.com/picture-middlesex-county/

Select dates, starting May 20

Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC will host an Employment Weekly job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20, Sept. 9 and Nov. 4 at the Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, in the Nordstrom corridor.

Job seekers can register at https://nmg.ticketleap.com/job9/?ct=t

Employers will receive 5% when booking two dates, or 15% off when booking three dates.

Email events@newspapermediagroup.com for vendor opportunities.

For more information, email areyes@newspapermediagroup.com

Saturday, May 21

NAMI Mercer (National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mercer County chapter) is planning its NAMIWalks hybrid walk fundraising event.

Join in person from 1-4 p.m. May 21 at West Lake Park in Robbinsville, or walk any time prior and send pictures and/or post on social media using #Together4MH, #WildAboutMH4All and #NAMIMercer.

This is the largest mental health awareness-raising event in the area and NAMI Mercer’s biggest fundraiser.

Register at www.namiwalks.org/mercercounty

For assistance, email walk@namimercer.org or call 609-799-8994.

The 11th Annual Miki & Friends Open AIR event will be held on May 21 from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at West Windsor Community Park, 271 Clarksville Road.

AIR, or Attitudes in Reverse, is dedicated to educating youth and adults about mental health, related disorders and suicide prevention.

Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22

The 43rd annual Bordentown Street Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 and 22 on Farnsworth Avenue in Historic Bordentown.

For vendor information, visit https://bordentownstreetfair.com/

Through Sunday, May 22

The New Jersey State Museum will present “Posing Beauty in African American Culture,” a touring exhibition, exploring the contested ways in which African and African American beauty have been represented in historical and contemporary contexts.

Presented in the museum’s main first floor gallery through May 22, the exhibition was organized by the Department of Photography & Imaging at New York University, Tisch School of the Arts, and curated by Deborah Willis, PhD, University Professor and Chair of the Department.

The exhibition is divided into three thematic sections: “Constructing a Pose,” considers the interplay between the historical and the contemporary, between self-representation and imposed representation, and the relationship between subject and photographer. “Body and Image” questions the ways in which contemporary understanding of beauty has been constructed and framed through the body. “Modeling Beauty & Beauty Contests,” invites a reflection upon the ambiguities of beauty, its impact on mass culture and individuals, and how the display of beauty affects the ways in which we see and interpret the world and ourselves.

Artists in the exhibit include, among others, Carrie Mae Weems, Charles “Teenie” Harris, Sheila Pree Bright, Leonard Freed, Jamal Shabazz, Renee Cox, Edwin Rosskam, Hank Willis Thomas, Anthony Barboza, Bruce Davidson, Mickalene Thomas, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe, Gordon Parks and Wendel A. White.

The New Jersey State Museum is located at 205 W. State St. in Trenton. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. General admission is free, and donations to the NJ State Museum Foundation accepted.

All visitors over the age of two are required to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth.

For more information, visit www.statemuseum.nj.gov.

June 4 through July 2

Special event June 4

The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) announces Interwoven Stories: The Final Chapter, the return of the community stitching project created by artist/activist Diana Weymar.

Weymar facilitated Interwoven Stories as the Arts Council’s 2016 Artist-in-Residence, creating a dialogue within the Princeton community. Each stitcher received a blank fabric page to tell a story through their memories, honor beloved family or friends, or return home to a favorite place through needle and thread.

Ultimately, more than 100 completed pages were donated to Interwoven Stories 2016 and displayed in the Arts Council’s Taplin Gallery to mark the culmination of her residency.

In 2018, the project was expanded and dubbed Interwoven Stories International, the result of Weymar taking the project on the road for two years to curate more than 250 pieces collected from the original Princeton project, plus pages from The Peddie School, the Nantucket Stitching Gam, the Zen Hospice Project (San Francisco), Open Space Art (Damascus, Syria), Build Peace (Columbia), the University of Puget Sound (Tacoma), Yarns/NoDominion Theater (Jersey City), and Trans Tipping Point Project (Victoria, BC).

This 2022 iteration is an opportunity for past participants to revisit their previous works and invite new stitchers to get involved.

Interwoven Stories: The Final Chapter has gone national, culminating in an exhibition on view in the ACP Taplin Gallery from June 4 through July 2.

Local resident and past Interwoven Stories participant Kyle Burkhardt joins the Interwoven Stories team as community liaison, organizing behind-the-scenes and leading stitching workshops for those who need help or just want to stitch with others.

Weymar will return for select workshops and the opening reception, scheduled for June 4.

Blank fabric pages are available for local pickup or domestic shipping for a donation of $15 or $20, respectively.

Participants are also welcome to sew their own page by following a video tutorial available on the Arts Council’s website.

Registration is required. Visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

June 5 to Sept. 18

The nonprofit Friends for the Abbott Marshlands will present Voices for the Marsh, its 2022 biennial, 10th Juried Photography Exhibit, from June 5 to Sept. 18 at the Tulpehaking Nature Center’s galleries at 157 Westcott Ave., Hamilton.

It is juried by Al Horner of New Jersey Pinelands photographic fame, and Pat Coleman, naturalist and president of the Friends.

The show provides an opportunity for both fine art photographers and local hobbyists to capture the cultural and ecological richness of the marshlands and participate in the Friends’ efforts to build awareness and support for the protection and stewardship of the marshlands.

The Abbott Marshlands are a critical natural and cultural resource located in central New Jersey along the Delaware River between Trenton and Bordentown, including Hamilton. Its 3,000 acres of open space include the northernmost freshwater tidal marsh on the Delaware River and surrounding lowland and upland forests.

The Tulpehaking Nature Center provides educational resources, answers to questions for the public and bathrooms. There are free weekly and monthly group walks with registration at rotating locations between: Watson Woods, Spring Lake at Roebling Park, Northern Community Park, Bordentown Bluffs with Crosswicks Creek Water Trail, and D&R Canal State Park between Bordentown and Trenton. Another location will be added soon in Point Breeze State Park, the historic former estate of Joseph Bonaparte, and most recently, the Divine Word Missionary.

For more information, visit https://abbottmarshlands.org.

June 10 to 25

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is planning an all-new, outdoor Princeton Festival June 10-25, with a cohesive campus plan, community cooperation and artist participation.

Opera singers will perform as the comic characters of Derrick Wang’s “Scalia/Ginsburg” and W.A. Mozart’s “The Impresario,” as well as Benjamin Britten’s full-length opera “Albert Herring.”

Concerts featuring top performers such as Storm Large, the Signum Quartet, and Baroque ensemble The Sebastians will cover a variety of genres of yesterday and today.

The Princeton Festival is moving outdoors with a state-of-the-art clear-span tent to be built on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Lectures and receptions will take place in the museum’s Stockton Education Center, and the gardens and lawn areas will be available for picnicking and other outdoor activities.

Additional information and a schedule of events will be released in early spring to coincide with tickets going on sale. Check for more details at princetonsymphony.org/festival.

Through June 30

Mercer County’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), offered in coordination with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, allows individuals meeting various income qualifications to apply for bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance and energy-related home repairs.

LIHEAP is designed to help low-income families and individuals meet home heating and medically necessary cooling costs.

This year, the application period is Oct. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

To be eligible for LIHEAP benefits, the applicant household must be responsible for home heating or cooling costs, either directly or included in the rent; and have gross income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Applications, forms and information can be found on the Office of Housing and Community Development’s programs page on the county website. Mail to County of Mercer LIHEAP/USF Programs, 640 S. Broad St., Room 106, P.O. Box 8068, Trenton 08650; fax to 609-278-2758; email housing@mercercounty.org; or drop off at Mercer County Administration Building, 640 S. Broad St., Trenton.

If an in-person appointment is necessary, clients can call 609-337-0933 or email heatingappt@mercercounty.org to schedule an appointment at the County Administration Building, 640 S. Broad St., Trenton; or Mercer County Connection, Hamilton Square Shopping Center, 957 Route 33 at Paxson Avenue, Hamilton.

For more information, contact Home Energy Assistance at 609-989-6959 (Spanish: 609-989-6736).

July 9 The Chivalrous Crickets concert has been rescheduled to 7-8:30 p.m. July 9 at the West Windsor Arts Council, 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction. Join an evening of Celtic, English and American folk music. A special opportunity to learn about their instruments, songs and more will be a part of the night, with a Q&A with the band following their performance.

For more information, visit https://westwindsorarts.org/event/chivalrous-crickets-concert/

August 10-12

The Somerset County 4-H Fair returns Aug. 10, 11 and 12 for free family fun.

The fair allows 4-H youth to present their hard work from throughout the year as a chance to celebrate and look ahead to the future.

Somerset County 4-H is currently looking for vendors, both food and commercial.

For more information, visit https://4histops.org/vendors-and-nonprofits

October 1 & 2

The Downtown Bordentown Association announced the return of the 32nd annual Cranberry Festival on Oct. 1 and 2.

For more information on the “Maker Fest on Farnsworth,” visit btowncranfest.com

Continuing events

Hillsborough’s Department of Parks & Recreation is in need of volunteers, high school age and above, to assist with various programs.

Opportunities include, but are not limited to, youth sport coaches, youth program assistants, behind-the-scenes operations, and township special events.

Interested parties can apply by completing the volunteer application form located on the Parks and Recreation website under “headlines,” scanning the QR code located on Recreation Department fliers or seasonal brochures, or by stopping by the Municipal Building on South Branch Road and filling out the application in person.

Registration for the 2022 Annual Clean-Up Drop Off Program in Hillsborough is open.

Residents wishing to participate in this or any other Department of Public Works programs must first create an account and register for the events through the Public Works Membership Program on Community Pass.

The Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services (OoA&DS) is conducting a survey to identify the most necessary programs and services for people age 60 and over, persons living with disabilities and caregivers who reside in Somerset County.

The Needs Assessment Survey will be available online and through county-operated senior wellness centers, service provider agencies, and the OoA&DS.

To complete the survey, visit https://SoCoNJ.gov/Needs-Survey.

All information is confidential.

If there is more than one eligible member in the household, each person should complete their own survey. Caregivers may complete the survey for a loved one who is unable to complete the form.

Data collected from this survey will guide county officials in prioritizing and planning for future programs and services.

The Office on Aging and Disability Services connects seniors, their caregivers, and adults with disabilities to the programs and services they need to remain independent and active in their community. Examples of currently funded programs include information and assistance, paratransit services, home health services, Project Lifesaver, congregate nutrition programs, and home delivered meals.

For more information about the survey or other programs and services, contact the Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services at 908-704-6346 or toll-free at 1-888-747-1122.

Bordentown’s Community Garden has limited plots available for rent.

Renters must follow organic practices and rules.

Plots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fee is $25.

Email environmentalcommission@bordentowntownship.org to reserve a spot.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Metuchen, is offering crisis counseling services for those affected by Tropical Storm Ida last September.

New Jersey Hope and Healing Crisis Counseling Program will offer confidential and anonymous services for free, including stress management, emotional support, linkage to resources, daily or drop-in Zoom calls, and motivational quotes.

For more information, call 732-646-4077 or email eschwartz@ccdom.org

Hillsborough Township’s Senior Chapters A and B each provide an experience for seniors looking to get out, mingle and experience new things. Trips, theaters, entertainment, card games, speakers, hobbies, talent shows, restaurants, history, and health screenings are some of the activities.

The first and second Thursdays of each month are designated for regular meetings at the municipal building for Chapter A and Chapter B, respectively.

Any Hillsborough senior age 60 or over who is interested in learning more can contact the Social Services Department at 908-369-3880.

The East Windsor Community Garden provides residents the opportunity to rent a plot of land to plant their own fruits and vegetables. The garden is located on Disbrow Hill Road open space property, adjacent to the Disbrow Hill playing fields and across from Etra Lake Park.

Gardeners will be assigned a plot which will be identified by a numbering system.

Applications for participation are available, with initial planting projected to take place in early April.

Detailed written information is available to participants and an orientation will be held with a full review of the rules and guidelines, information for access to their plot, and guidance regarding how to start the new garden.

For an application or information, visit www.east-windsor.nj.us or call the Municipal Clerk’s office at 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

Girls on the Run of Central New Jersey is seeking coaches for its spring season.

Girls on the Run is a physical, activity-based, positive youth development program for girls in grades 3-8. The eight-week program incorporates running to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development and foster team building and community service.

Volunteer coaches use a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.

Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be at least 18 years old to serve as an assistant or 21 years old to serve as a head coach.

All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and attend a training session.

Teams meet twice a week for 75 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in a 5K event in June.

Girls on the Run of Central NJ currently serves girls at 117 sites in Camden, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Somerset counties.

For more information, visit www.gotrcnj.org/Coach or contact Executive Director Donna York at donna.york@girlsontherun.org.

More than $325 million of federal funding will be used to provide financial assistance and counseling for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) will assist eligible homeowners with up to $35,000 in aid. The funds for the program have been allocated by Congress from the Homeowner Assistance Program within the federal stimulus American Rescue Plan.

To be eligible for financial assistance, families must have suffered a COVID-19 related financial hardship occurring after Jan. 20, 2020, such as increased expenses due to child care or funeral expenses, or lost income such as having lost a job. To be eligible, a family must earn less than 150% of their respective county’s median income.

To check qualifications, visit FY 2021 Homeowner Assistance Fund Income Limits. ERMA will also provide free housing counseling services to help homeowners apply for this program. Counselors will guide them through all available options, and even work with their loan servicers to achieve the best outcome possible for their family. These counselors will also ensure that the process is accessible to those without access to the internet or those having difficulties navigating the process.

For assistance applying for the program, call 855-647-7700 or email HAFServicing@njhmfa.gov.

For a list of free housing counselors who can help with the application, visit tinyurl.com/HAFcounselor.

Applications for assistance can be submitted at njerma.com.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) and the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator of Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES), which is responsible for overseeing addiction-fighting efforts across the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, have renewed their partnership to host the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series in 2022.

The Learning Series, which began in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, features regular webinars focusing on various aspects of the opioid epidemic and its impact on New Jersey and the nation. It is a branch of PDFNJ’s Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day initiative, which is held annually on Oct. 6 to educate residents and prescribers on the risks of prescription opioids and to raise awareness of the opioid crisis throughout the state.

The 2022 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series will include a webinar every month on wide-ranging topics concerning the opioid epidemic, including medication-assisted treatment, harm reduction, the impact on families and addiction recovery.

To learn more about the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day and for a schedule of this year’s webinars, visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org.

Volunteers are needed to help end domestic violence in Burlington County.

The Domestic Violence Response Team consists of volunteers who work with Providence House, domestic violence services and police departments to help people who experience domestic violence by empowering and advocating for survivors.

Must be 18 years of age or older, a resident or employee of Burlington County, have a valid New Jersey driver’s license and access to transportation, and no criminal history.

For more information, call 856-904-4344 or email abaum@cctrenton.org

East Windsor residents can volunteer for appointment to various township boards and committees, including the Clean Communities Advisory Committee, Commission on Aging, East Windsor Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse, Economic Development Committee, Environmental Commission, Health Advisory Board, Local Assistance Board, Planning Board, Recreation Commission, and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The mayor and council will make appointments at the January reorganization meeting, as well as throughout the year as opportunities arise.

Residents interested in volunteering can obtain an application form from the Municipal Clerk or from the township website or send a letter of interest and a resume or information about their background to: Mayor Janice S. Mironov and Council Members, East Windsor Township Municipal Building, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520; or fax to 609-443-8303.

For an application form or further information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

The U.S. State Department is experiencing longer than usual delays in the processing times of passports.

For those looking to travel and needing to renew their passports, it is advised to begin this process immediately. The current wait times for passport services is 10 weeks for expedited services and up to 14 weeks from the time of submission for a regular application. This delay is likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding passports, visit the Mercer County Clerk’s website at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/passports or call the clerk’s passport office at 609-989-6473; for Spanish, call 609-989-6131 or 609-989-6122.

Appointments at the Mercer County Connection, located at 957 Route 33, Hamilton, are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Mercer County Connection, call 609-890-9800.

All customers must have applications filled out, money orders and checks along with documentation and copies prior to appointment. Delays in appointment availability may be experienced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While Somerset County residents are waiting to receive the 2022 Recycling Schedule in the mail, the curbside calendar is available on Somerset County’s website and on the Recycle Coach App.

Visit https://bit.ly/2022RecyclingCalendar to view the 2022 Recycling Schedule and the Recycling How-to Guide.

Residents also can look up their town’s recycling schedule at www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle-coach.

Download the Recycle Coach App at www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle-coach to access the recycling schedule, pickup reminders, “What Goes Where” search tools and more.

For more information about recycling, contact the Somerset County Recycling Center at 732-469-3363 or visit www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle.

To stay up-to-date with Somerset County events and information, sign up for free email alerts at www.co.somerset.nj.us/subscribe

Mercer County’s Swift911 system notifies the public in the event of an emergency or for sharing important information via phone, text or email.

All calls will have the caller ID of “Mercer County Alert.”

Personal information will not be provided to any outside agencies or companies.

To sign up, visit www.mercercounty.org/departments/emergency-management-public-safety/mercer-county-emergency-notification-system

For assistance with registration, email OEM@mercercounty.org

Mercer County posts regarding emergency closures are available at www.cancellations.com/ and www.fox29.com/closings

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

The Mercer County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) unit invites any licensed health care professional, practicing or retired, who lives or works in Mercer County and any community volunteer who lives or works in Mercer County who has an interest in health and emergency preparedness issues to join.

MRC volunteers supplement existing emergency and public health resources to prepare for and respond to emergencies at a local level. All volunteers receive free training.

Sign up at https://njlmn.njlincs.net/jsp/mrc-index.jsp or call 609-989-6887 for more information.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Marketfair Princeton launched a Mall Rewards App that’s one of only two shopping centers in the state to offer such as technology service.

Marketfair Rewards is an app-based loyalty program where members can accumulate points in a variety of ways and use those points to redeem gifts such as discounts, gift cards to retailers, restaurant and wellness services and more in a shopping cart environment.

Download the app to a mobile device where the customer will receive 200 points for signing up. After every purchase, the customer has up to seven days to submit their receipt through the app which will immediately store the receipt for future use while also providing the guest with 1 point for every $1 spent.

Current participating retailers include Anthropologie, William Sonoma, Orange Twist, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Francesca’s, Athleta, Club Pilates, GAP, Eastern Mountain Sports, White House Black Market, Barnes & Noble and AMC.

Restaurants include Corners Bakery Café, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and TGI Friday’s.

The collaborative oral history project, Voices of Princeton, is seeking to preserve community members’ pandemic stories. This collecting initiative is being led by the Princeton Public Library and the Historical Society of Princeton as part of the Voices of Princeton project. Community members can record a conversation with a family member, friend, or neighbor, or can record a monologue reflection. Comprehensive instructions, including technology tips and question prompts, are available in a pandemic oral history guide on the Voices of Princeton website. No oral history experience or special equipment is needed. Questions probe reflection on pandemic life, including day-to-day activities, emotions, family, activities, new hobbies, coming out of isolation, vaccination, and hopes and plans for the future. All recordings will be archived at the Historical Society of Princeton and will be made available on the Voices of Princeton website. Stories already shared over the past year are available now as part of the COVID-19 Collection on the Voices of Princeton website. For more information, visit www.princetonlibrary.org

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

Send items to calendar@centraljersey.com. The deadline for submissions each week is 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For details, call 732-358-5200, ext. 8233.