Howell school board introduces $118M budget for 2022-23

HOWELL — Members of the Howell K-8 School District Board of Education have introduced a $118.1 million budget to support the operation of the school district during the 2022-23 school year.

The budget was introduced during a meeting on March 23. A public hearing on the budget has been scheduled for May 4. Board members may adopt the budget following the public hearing.

According to information provided by the board, the $118.1 million budget will be supported through the collection of $82.57 million in taxes from Howell’s residential and commercial property owners.

Howell will see its state aid decrease by $2.82 million, from $25.16 million during the 2021-22 school year to $22.34 million during the 2022-23 school year, according to information provided by the New Jersey Department of Education.

The board’s March 23 agenda which contained the total appropriations and the tax levy for the upcoming school year did not provide information as to how the proposed budget will impact local property taxes during the upcoming year.

The school district’s 2021-22 budget totals $118.1 million and is being supported through the collection of $82.04 million in taxes from Howell’s residential and commercial property owners. The owner of a home assessed at the township average of $371,500 is paying about $4,040 in K-8 school taxes.

Howell K-8 school taxes are one item on an individual’s total property tax bill, which also includes Howell municipal taxes, Monmouth County taxes, Freehold Regional High School District taxes and a fire district tax.

An individual pays more or less in taxes depending on the assessed value of his home and/or property and the tax rate that is set by each taxing entity.

The Howell school district consists of 12 schools.

The pre-kindergarten through second grade schools are the Adelphia School, the Greenville School, the Griebling School, the Land O’ Pines School and the Taunton School.

The schools with grades three through five are the Aldrich School, the Ardena School, Memorial School, the Newbury School and the Ramtown School.

The two middle schools for grades six through eight are Howell Middle School North and Howell Middle School South.

The 12 buildings had an estimated enrollment of about 5,400 pupils on Oct. 15, 2021, according to budget information posted on the school district’s website.