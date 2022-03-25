Join the North Brunswick Library for a virtual roundtable on New Jersey’s upcoming ban on plastic bags

Starting May 4, all New Jersey retail stores, grocery stores and food service businesses may not provide or sell single-use plastic carryout bags and polystyrene foam service products.

What does this mean for your business? What can consumers and business owners expect when this new law, P.L. 2020 c.117, takes effect? How can businesses obtain reusable carryout bags and environmentally sound alternative products that meet the requirements of this new law? What exactly is a reusable carryout bag?

On April 19 at 11 a.m., in collaboration with New Jersey Business Action Center, the North Brunswick Public Library will hold a virtual roundtable discussion on “NJ’s Ban on Plastic Carryout Bags & Polystyrene Foam in Stores, Grocery Stores & Food Service Businesses.”

Join JoAnn Gemenden, executive director of the New Jersey Clean Communities, and Erin Jensen, environmental specialist at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, as they help the community prepare for New Jersey’s Plastic Bag Ban Law with critical information and answers to questions.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/NJBagBan2022

Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org or call the North Brunswick Public Library at 732-246-3545.