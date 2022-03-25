Majah Hype will hold annual Mother’s Day Comedy Show

×

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Majah Hype Mother’s Day Comedy Show for two performances on Sunday, May 8, at 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

The Caribbean King of Comedy returns to NJPAC. Majah Hype first blazed onto the comedy scene with viral videos featuring a cast of original characters. From Jamaica to Trinidad, Grenada to Guyana, Majah captured each country’s accent with pitch-perfect accuracy, launching him to Instagram stardom. Majah uses his platform to celebrate his heritage and share his love of Caribbean culture with the world.

Reserve tickets to see Majah Hype Mother’s Day Comedy Show at NJPAC.org, or by calling 888-GO-NJPAC (888-466-5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.