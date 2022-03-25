North Brunswick Library announces in-person resume and cover letter writing workshop

The North Brunswick Public Library invites jobseekers to join Kawana Jacocks, senior writer at WriteOne Resumes, for an in-person resume and cover letter writing workshop at 6 p.m. April 21 at the library, 880 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

Learn:

• The purpose of a resume.

• The varieties of resume formats.

• How to build a strong resume that attracts potential employers.

• Resume rules to break and follow.

• The power of a well-written cover letter.

• How to access free job resources with your North Brunswick Public Library card.

Prior computer experience is preferred. Bring a laptop or use the library’s computers and Microsoft Word to work on your resume.

Space is limited and registration is required. To register, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org

For a complete listing of virtual and in-person events, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/