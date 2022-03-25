Whitney Cummings ‘Touch Me’ stand-up comedy tour comes to NJPAC

×

NJPAC presents comedian Whitney Cummings for four performances of her “Touch Me” stand-up comedy show on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

“Touch Me” is a play on Cummings’ most recent Netflix special “Can I Touch It” and will destigmatize and celebrate the importance of being together again after months of isolation.

Over the past few months while larger theaters have been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Cummings has been touring the United States, workshopping her new material in smaller rooms in preparation for her “Touch Me” theater tour. During these workshopping sessions, Cummings has been engaging with her audience through her stand-up, but also through physical touch – hugs, dancing, playful antics, etc.

Tickets for the “Touch Me” tour can be reserved by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888-466-5722) and by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center St., Newark.