Hopewell police blotter

A thief removed a catalytic converter from a car parked near a Reed Road business in an incident that was reported March 8.

A Hopewell-Wertsville Road resident reported that someone had used their personal information to open a bank account. The incident of identity theft was reported March 9.

A Benson Lane resident reported that someone took cash from their residence. The incident was reported March 11.

A 39-year-old Philadelphia woman was charged with having a fictitious temporary license plate after she was stopped on Bear Tavern Road for a motor vehicle violation March 14. She was arrested and taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters to be processed, and released. The case was sent to Mercer County Superior Court.

A Route 31 business representative reported to police March 14 that over the past several months, someone has been trying to cash fraudulent checks from the business.

A thief broke into a vehicle parked on Avalon Road March 16 and stole an assortment of items. The total value of the stolen items was less than $100.

A 23-year-old Clifton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Jefferson Township Municipal Court after he was stopped by police for a motor vehicle violation on Bear Tavern Road March 20. He was taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters to be processed and then released on his own recognizance.