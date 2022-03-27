Independent Datebook, March 30

• The Middletown Arts Center, 36 Church St., Middletown, will present the work of book illustrator and Middletown resident Toby Gowing from April 1–27. The exhibition will feature nearly 50 of the artist’s illustrations spanning from 1980 to 2010, as well as several of her still life paintings. A meet the artist reception will be held on April 3 from 3-5 p.m. to kick off “National Library Week” (April 3–9). The event is free and open to the public. In collaboration with the Middletown Township Public Library, a videotaped guided tour of the exhibition will be available at www.middletownarts.org and www.mtpl.org. During the tour, Gowing will explain her process of book illustration, as well as give background on select pieces of artwork and insight into her work experiences. Additionally, the library will host a special teen night led by Gowing entitled “How to Become an Illustrator” on May 11 at 7 p.m.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a 19th Century Woodworking Demonstration on April 2 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See the carpenter use 19th century woodworking and carving tools. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Piano Ballads from the Turn of the Century on April 2 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Spring Craft Show on April 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, Tinton Falls. Browse local artists and crafters. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Traditional Basket Making Demonstration on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Join artisan Mary May for a look at the craftsmanship that goes into making a basket. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Cookstove Demonstration on April 9 and April 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See what is cooking on the wood stove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Vintage Base Ball – Monmouth Furnace Base Ball Club on April 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Holmdel Park, Holmdel. See how baseball was played using rules from the 19th century. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Starting a Summer Garden on April 10 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Make a newspaper pot and start a collection of seeds to transplant into a home garden. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on April 12 at 9 a.m. at Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen Township, meet in the Visitor Center parking lot; and on April 19 at 9 a.m. at Holmdel Park, Holmdel, meet in the shelter building parking lot. Go on a 90-minute bird walk led by a park system naturalist. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Sowing Seed Potatoes on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Give the staff a hand as they sow this year’s crop of potatoes. Weather dependent. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on April 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Nature on the Move on April 16 at 3 p.m. at Thompson Park, Lincroft, meet in the Old Orchard parking lot. Look for the colorful Nature on the Move van and join a park system naturalist for a 45- to 60-minute hands-on interactive program. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Nature Lecture Series: Weakfish – A Troubled Fish of New Jersey on April 21 from 7-8 p.m. at the Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Middletown. A park system naturalist will speak about this beautiful saltwater fish and efforts for its restoration. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Wool Days/Sheep Shearing on April 23 and April 24 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Learn how the farm staff uses traditional shearing practices to remove fleece from the sheep. Gene Sheninger will return with his collies to show their herding skills. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Seabrook-Wilson house tours on April 24 from 1-4 p.m. at Bayshore Waterfront Park, Middletown. Visit this house which dates back to the early 1700s and see displays on the ecology of the bay and local history. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Traditional Quilting Demonstration on April 30 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. See a quilter demonstrate hand stitching. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The 2022 Made in Monmouth event will be held on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft. The event is free to vendors and residents. Made in Monmouth will showcase locally made products, such as baked goods, jewelry, wine, home décor and more. Interested producers and manufacturers may apply for the wait list by contacting the Division of Economic Development by emailing econdev@co.monmouth.nj.us or call 732-431-7470 for more information.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: April 2, St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus, 54 Route 35 North, Keyport, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; April 3, St. Benedict School, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; April 6, Lincroft Fire Company, 601 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; April 25, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; April 26, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: March 31, St. Dorothea Church, 240 Broad St., Eatontown, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• Monmouth County officials have scheduled paper shredding events so residents have the opportunity to dispose of old documents and confidential files safely. All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: May 21, Eatontown municipal lot off Throckmorton Avenue; July 9, Matawan-Aberdeen Train Station, Parking Lot 1; Aug. 20, Aberdeen Municipal Building, 1 Aberdeen Square; Sept. 10, Union Beach Recycling Center, 1400 Florence Ave.; and Nov. 12, Middletown North High School, 63 Tindall Drive, Middletown. County residents may shred up to 100 pounds of documents. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. Information about the paper shredding events and recycling can be found in the recycling section of the county’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

• The Freehold Elks Motorcycle Committee will present the New Jersey State Elks Army of Hope Poker Run 2022, in memory of Chris Malvone and other fallen and severely wounded veterans, on April 30, rain or shine. All are welcome to register from 9-11 a.m. at Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454, 73 E. Main St., Freehold Borough. The Poker Run starts and ends at the lodge. The cost is $20 per rider and $15 per passenger, and includes the poker run, a party at 1 p.m. food, beverages and DJ. Admission to the party only is $15. Details: Christine Reese, 347-739-6254, or Joe Pindilli, 908-635-4788.

• The Rutgers Master Gardeners will hold their Spring Garden Day Plant Sale on May 13-14 at the Cooperative Extension of Monmouth County, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station, through Rutgers University, 4000 Kozloski Road, Freehold Township. Great plants and free garden talks by Rutgers Master Gardeners will be available both days.

Details: Visit https://monmouth.njaes.rutgers.edu/master-gardeners/

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

Items for the Datebook may be sent to news@njexaminer.com. Please send items at least two weeks prior to a scheduled event.