East Windsor man arrested on weapons charge

An abandoned satchel in a shopping cart led to charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property being filed against a 74-year-old East Windsor man, according to the East Windsor Township Police Department.

A police officer was sent to the Wal-Mart store on Route 130 to investigate a satchel that had been reported found in a shopping cart March 13.

As the officer was checking the satchel in an attempt to identify its owner, the officer allegedly discovered a handgun in the satchel. An investigation revealed that the handgun had been stolen, police said.

The officer contacted the owner of the satchel, who was arrested. The man was charged and released, pending court action.