East Windsor police blotter

A 33-year-old Roosevelt man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia March 18 when police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at Etra Lake Park. The man was found to have a plastic bag in his possession that was used to store narcotics. He was arrested and released, pending court action.

A 62-year-old Cranbury man who was observed driving his car on the shoulder of the road on Route 130 North near Town Center Road March 20 was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane, having an unregistered vehicle and failure to exhibit a driver’s license. The man showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was released, pending court action.

A 32-year-old East Windsor man was charged with driving under the influence after he failed to signal a lane change on Route 33 near Route 133 March 20. He showed signs of impairment and was arrested after he failed field sobriety tests. He was also charged with reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure exhibit a driver’s license, failure to signal and maintenance of lamps. He was released, pending court action.

An 18-year-old East Windsor resident who lost control of the car in a curve and struck a parked car on Twin Rivers Drive March 12 was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and a provisional driver’s license violation (supervision required). The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. The driver was released, pending court action.