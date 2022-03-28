Hightstown students paint pictures of sunflowers in support of Ukrainian families

1 / 4
The Hightstown High School (HHS) Library is displaying sunflower paintings created by students in a show of support for the HHS family who have loved ones overseas during this time of conflict. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine, a symbol of peace for the country.PHOTOS COURTESY OF EAST WINDSOR REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Hightstown High School (HHS) Library is displaying sunflower paintings created by students in a show of support for the HHS family who have loved ones overseas during this time of conflict. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine, a symbol of peace for the country.