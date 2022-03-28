×

Robert J. “Buddy” Petersen, passed away Sunday March 20, 2022 with his family by his side.

Born on August 15, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA, he resided in Hopewell since his early childhood. He graduated from Princeton High School class of 1949 and was a veteran of the US Air Force, 141st Fighter Bomber Squadron during the Korean Conflict (March 1951-October 1952).

Prior to his employment with the State of New Jersey, he was employed with Nassau Oil, Princeton. On September 1, 1991 he retired from The State of NJ, Department of Corrections with Highfields Residential Group Center, Hopewell and Skillman Training School for Boys.

He was predeceased by his parents, V. Walter and Laura (Bergendalh) Petersen. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara (Caivano) Petersen; his son Keith Duane Petersen and an extended family of cousins.

For over 50 years he was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church, American Legion Post 339 of Hopewell, a Master Mason Amwell Lodge #12 F&AM Lambertville, a member of the Princeton Elks Lodge #2129 and F.I.S.H. Friends in Service Here, a volunteer meals on wheels program in Hopewell.

Buddy loved and played the game of baseball and always a Philadelphia Phillies fan.

At Buddy’s request, please do not send any flowers or donations but please pay an act of kindness forward. Also at his request all services will be held privately.