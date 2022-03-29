‘Art in the Park’ seeks to bring Cranbury together in celebration of new art installations

Walking through Heritage Park on April 3, residents and visitors will experience a celebration of not only art, but the Cranbury Township community.

Spearheaded by the Cranbury Parks Commission, the Art in the Park community event takes place on April 3 in Heritage Park from 1-3 p.m.

“That I know of, this is the first time the town is having a community-wide art celebration,” said Kellie Lavery, who leads the organizing effort as a member of the Parks Commission. “The Parks Commission invited all of the organizations in town, every township board and commission, religious organization in the town, the police department, and fire company to come to the park and set up a table to interact with the community.”

She added that the Parks Commission invited them to do what they wanted with the space.

“It could be making crafts, asking people to speak about the organization they are with or handing out information about the organization,” Lavery said.

The boards and commissions, emergency services and organizations have been asked to set up their tables in the open grass areas to the left of the Tercentennial fountain from the viewpoint of the Heritage Park parking lot.

“I’m excited about Cranbury’s first Art in the Park Day, which will be held this coming Sunday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. As usual, our township’s organizations have stepped up to plan a special day,” Mayor Barbara Rogers said. “They will have tables set up in Heritage Park to lead activities like crafts and painting or will be sharing helpful information about their organizations and future activities you can participate in.”

The event celebrates the installation of three wind sculptures by artist Lyman Whitaker, and brings the township together during Cranbury’s 325th anniversary.

“This event brings everyone to one space to celebrate the new wind sculptures and get everyone reacquainted since we have not had a lot of public gatherings the last couple of years,” Lavery said. “The three wind sculptures are placed throughout Heritage Park and are not clustered together. This is really to celebrate the installation.”

By the end of 2021 the Parks Commission decided to hold a community-wide celebration to see the new wind sculptures after the township committee previously had appropriated funds for a public art installation.

“We envision Art in the Park day as an inclusive event that not only celebrates the wind sculptures as a significant addition to our community, but also promotes our local organizations in a fun and friendly atmosphere,” she added. “We want people to leave the event with a feeling of pride and good will for Cranbury and everything that makes us special, especially with our 325th birthday year.”

Lavery said she would love to see this become either an annual or bi-annual community event in Cranbury.

Organizations, boards and commissions set to participate in Art in the Park include Boy Scout Troop 52, Cranbury Girl Scouts, Environmental Commission, Mayor’s Wellness Campaign, the Helene Cody Foundation, Cranbury Arts Council, and the First Presbyterian Church of Cranbury.

“This event is part of Cranbury’s 325th year anniversary celebration. It should be a great way to connect with the community, experience our town’s open space and have an afternoon of fun for the whole family,” Rogers said.