Bordentown man charged in August 2021 fatal crash

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri announced on March 29 that an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in Trenton in August 2021 has resulted in criminal charges being filed against a Bordentown man.

Lemark Norwood, 44, is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and third-degree endangering an injured victim.

He was processed and released pending future court proceedings, according to the statement.

On Aug. 29 at approximately 5:15 a.m., Trenton police responded to the intersection of Route 129 and Lalor Street for a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision. Responding officers found Celso Rivera, 35, in the roadway and rendered aid, but Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trenton Police Detective Nicholas Morgante and Detective Ryan Minnick of the prosecutor’s Serious Collision Response Team worked for months reviewing automated license plate reader data, combing through surveillance camera footage from the area, and identifying and speaking to witnesses who passed through the intersection in the same approximate time frame of the crash, according to the statement.

The investigation revealed that on the morning of the fatal collision, Norwood was reportedly operating a blue 2017 Mercedes Benz E400 in the area. When detectives reportedly made contact with Norwood at his residence in Bordentown, the Mercedes Benz was allegedly parked in the driveway, according to the statement. The vehicle had visible damage to the front hood, including a dent on the driver’s side with a paint chip missing, police said.