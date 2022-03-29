Montgomery police blotter

A 28-year-old Jersey City man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the City of Trenton after he was stopped for a traffic violation March 26. The man was also issued motor vehicle summonses for improper display of a license plate, driving without a license, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was taken to the Montgomery Township Police Department headquarters for processing and released.

A 90-year-old Princeton woman was injured when she lost control of her 2011 Chrysler sedan on Route 206 at Route 518 March 21. The car traveled across the front of an abandoned gasoline station on the corner and struck a utility pole and two guy wires before coming to rest on the lawn of the Lakeland Bank. She was taken to the hospital for treatment by the Montgomery EMS. She was issued a motor vehicle summons for careless driving.

A thief smashed the windows on a 2013 Honda CRV while it was parked at Skillman Park March 1. The thief stole the victim’s purse, which contained credit cards, checks and cash, plus a cell phone. The purse had been left in plain view in the car.

A 43-year-old Princeton man who crashed his 2007 Nissan Quest minivan into a utility pole in the area of Princeton Avenue and Blue Spring Road and fled on foot from the scene Feb. 28 was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driving with an expired driver’s license, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident. The man was found hiding at the rear of the Princeton Hill apartment development.

An Orefield, Pennsylvania, man was issued motor vehicle summonses for careless driving, failure to observe a traffic control device and improper turning March 6 after he made an illegal left turn out of the northbound-only exit at the Montgomery Shopping Center on Route 206 and struck another vehicle that was traveling north on Route 206.

A 27-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Edison Township after he was stopped for speeding in his 2017 Honda Accord on Route 206 near Route 518 Feb. 15. The Edison Police Department authorized his release.

A 26-year-old Hillside woman whose 2004 Honda Civic sedan left the road on Route 206 near Montgomery Road was issued a motor vehicle summons in connection with the Feb. 18 crash. She was traveling north on Route 206 and drifted off the road because of fatigue. The car grazed a utility pole and struck an unoccupied NJ Transit bus shelter, causing extensive damage.