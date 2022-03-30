Aberdeen Township bans planting of invasive species

1 / 3 PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN ROMAN 2 / 3 PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN ROMAN 3 / 3 PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN ROMAN ❮ ❯

× 1 / 3 PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN ROMAN 2 / 3 PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN ROMAN 3 / 3 PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN ROMAN ❮ ❯

ABERDEEN – The members of the Township Council have adopted ordinances that will address the issue of invasive plants and provide volunteer incentives for members of fire companies and first aid squads in Aberdeen Township.

During a March 17 meeting, council members unanimously voted “yes” on separate motions to adopt the two ordinances. Mayor Fred Tagliarini was absent from the meeting.

According to municipal officials, ordinance No. 2-2022 was adopted as a preventative measure to protect the township’s property and native plants from invasive plant species.

The ordinance states that due to the proximity of homes and businesses, the planting of invasive species poses a threat to private and public property. The ordinance aims to control and limit the spread of bamboo and other intrusive plants.

“The township seeks to prohibit any new plantings of bamboo and other invasive species, and to establish standards to govern existing … invasive species … to better protect native species and surrounding property owners.

“The purpose of this ordinance is to preserve and protect private and public property from the damaging spread of bamboo and other invasive plants and to protect indigenous plants and the wildlife they support from the spread of invasive plants from any neighboring property line,” the ordinance states.

The council members also adopted ordinance No. 3-2022, which provides incentives for volunteer first responders who are in good standing.

The ordinance states that “a member in ‘good standing’ is hereby defined as an active member or active life member volunteer who has served at least one year of continuous service in his respective company or squad or has been certified, in writing, by the chief executive officer of his respective company or squad to have served the required percentage of activity or participation to qualify as a bona fide member of such organization.

“A member in good standing … shall be entitled to certain benefits within the township as follows … Exemption from payment up to $500 per year for township fees for certain activities, licenses, permits and rentals, provided the fee is for the personal and nonprofit use of the member in good standing or a member of his immediate family residing in the same household.”

Township Manager Bryan A. Russell said the council’s adoption of the ordinance is a token of appreciation that acknowledges and rewards volunteer first responders in Aberdeen.

“It gives an incentive to volunteer first responders who give back their time to the township, which the mayor and council are extremely grateful for. This is an exemption of payment of up to $500 per year for certain licenses or permits issued by the township. As it has been, the volunteer member must be in good standing (as reported) by both fire companies and Bayshore EMS,” Russell said.