Examiner News Briefs, March 30

Anthony Mannino has been appointed to serve as the new chief financial officer (CFO) in Millstone Township.

On March 16, Township Committee members passed a resolution appointing Mannino to serve as CFO for a four-year term. His term officially began on Jan. 1, 2022, and he may be reappointed after his term expires. Mannino will receive an annual salary of $5,000, according to the resolution.

According to the municipal website, the Finance Department is responsible for planning, directing and administering all work pertaining to the management of the financial resources of the municipality. The department is involved with budget preparation and financial reporting.

Mannino is Millstone’s first permanent CFO since the departure of Annette Murphy in January 2020. The position of CFO has been held on a temporary basis by Kevin Abernethy, who is the township administrator.

According to his LinkedIn account, Mannino previously served as the assistant chief financial officer in Hazlet and as the chief financial officer in Bradley Beach. He is also a director at the accounting firm Holman, Frenia, Allison, and an instructor at Rutgers University, New Brunswick.