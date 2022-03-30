Monmouth County News Briefs, March 30

The 2022 Made in Monmouth event will be held on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft.

“The county is excited to team up with Brookdale Community College once again to offer this free event to vendors and residents to support Monmouth County small businesses,” said Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners Director Thomas A. Arnone.

“Small businesses are essential to our local economy and the Made in Monmouth event is an excellent opportunity for them to showcase their wide array of locally made products, such as baked goods, jewelry, wine, home décor and so much more,” Arnone said.

Made in Monmouth is organized by the Grow Monmouth team in the county’s Division of Economic Development. Grow Monmouth officials meet regularly with business, civic and government leaders to help identify and deliver business resources, according to a press release.

Interested producers and manufacturers are encouraged to request to apply for the wait list by contacting the Division of Economic Development by emailing econdev@co.monmouth.nj.us or call 732-431-7470 for more information.

The 36th annual Wilbur Ray Scholarship Dinner will be held on April 8 at the Jacques Reception Center in Middletown, celebrating scholarship awards to 16 Brookdale Community College students and the three 2022 award honorees: Monmouth County Commissioner Lillian Burry; Brookdale Community College President Dr. David M. Stout; and the Brookdale Community College Police Department.

The awards dinner is held annually to acknowledge diversity and the importance of civic engagement by students and professionals who attend the college or work within the communities served by Brookdale Community College, according to a press release.

The awards are named for the late Wilbur Ray, a former Brookdale police sergeant and an active volunteer in the Long Branch community. The scholarship continues Ray’s legacy as students of color who attend Brookdale are eligible to apply.

For the 2021-22 academic year, 20 scholarships totaling $19,500 were awarded to 16 Brookdale students to help them pay for tuition and books, according to the press release.

The Wilbur Ray Scholarship recipients are Brianna Anderson, Rebecca Alouf, Belinda Asamoah, Jesus Calle Bula, Brianna Doremy, George Esdalle, Sauncherei Greene, Awatif Hassan, Ariadny Nascimento, Rebecca Li, Taiphane Orange, Jean Paul, Jasmine Rainey, Kettlyn St. Louis, Mina Saleh and Jayda Sharp.

Proceeds from the dinner support the Wilbur Ray Scholarship program. General admission is $80; couple admission is $150; table of 10 is $700; and student admission is $35. To obtain a ticket, contact Michelle Stathum at mstathum@brookdalecc.edu

The Turkey Swamp Park campground, 200 Georgia Road, Freehold Township, will open for the season on April 1. The campground features 64 wooded campsites (52 which can be reserved while 12 are available on a first come, first serve basis). All campsites are pull-through and offer water and electric hookups.

The facility also features drinking water, a dump station, picnic tables, modern restrooms with hot showers and laundry, and fire rings for charcoal cooking and campfires. Quiet hours are in place from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The rate is $42 per night for a tent or recreational vehicle/trailer site, according to a press release.

The campground also offers three cabins. These cabins have two rooms and feature a double bed and two sets of bunk beds as well as lights and electrical outlets. Outside each cabin is a water spigot and a picnic area with a fire pit. The cabins also offer air conditioning. One of the cabins is ADA accessible. The cost of each cabin is $79 per night or $380 per week, according to a press release.

Turkey Swamp Park features a lake where visitors can bring or rent canoes, kayaks, rowboats and paddleboats. Visitors with a New Jersey fishing license (under age 16 license not required) can try their luck with the bass, crappie, catfish and bluegills that call the lake home. The park also offers picnic areas with charcoal grills, four playgrounds, more than 8 miles of multi-use trails and open space.

Reservations are available for stays of at least two nights (Friday through Sunday) and are accepted through an online reservations system available on the Campgrounds page at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or by calling 732-462-7286.

The N.J. Health Care Networking Group is a chance to network and meet others in the healthcare industry, including those who provide ancillary products and services. Join the Zoom meeting of the networking group on April 13 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Raritan Valley Community College is hosting the online April meeting.

To register, visit www.njhcnet.com and receive the Zoom code to join the meeting. For more information about the N.J. Health Care Networking Group, contact Lisa Gallicchio at lisa@preferredcares.com or visit www.njhcnet.com

Once you register to become a member, you can post healthcare and marketing events, news, training information and location of meetings on the website of the N.J. Health Care Networking Group. All registrants also have access to the N.J. Health Care Network member directory, according to a press release.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has congratulated Monmouth County Engineer Joseph M. Ettore, who has received the Distinguished Service Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of New Jersey (ACECNJ).

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that Monmouth County’s engineer, Joseph M. Ettore, has been awarded the Distinguished Service Award for his dedicated work for the replacement of bridge HL-18 on Kent Road over the North branch of the Metedeconk River in Howell,” Director Thomas A. Arnone said.

“I would also like to thank KS Engineers who were retained as the prime consultants for the preliminary and final design for the replacement of the bridge and the road design,” Arnone said.

The ACECNJ Engineering Excellence Awards acknowledge engineering achievements that exhibit the highest degree of skill and ingenuity among firms throughout the state. Engineering firms, government officials and the construction industry enter their most innovative projects annually, according to a press release from Monmouth County.

The ACECNJ is the leading advocate for New Jersey’s consulting engineering profession, which strives to strengthen the business practices of professional engineering companies in the planning, design and construction industry. ACECNJ actively observes the accomplishments of consulting engineers and the role they play for the safety and quality of life in New Jersey, according to the press release.