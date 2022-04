The South River Department of Recreation’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled April 2 on the grass field behind St. Mary’s Coptic Church, Morningside Avenue and Montgomery Street, South River.

Individual age groups will be at the following times:

• 11 a.m.: Toddlers with one adult

• 11:20 a.m.: Pre-K and Kindergarten

• 11:40 a.m.: Grades 1 and 2

• 12 p.m.: Grades 3-5

More information on the event can be found at www.southrivernj.org/

The rain date for this event is April 9.