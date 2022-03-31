First responders receive lifesaving award for rescuing woman trapped in river

Police Officer Richard Tichenor, Fire Marshal Dave Foelsch, Fire Chief Rich Crater, Firefighter Frank Magrosky, and former Firefighter Nick Patullo braved 30-degree water to rescue a trapped resident after her vehicle crashed into the water at River Road earlier this year.

At the March 22 Township Committee meeting, Mayor Shawn Lipani honored the first responders with a proclamation for receiving a Lifesaving Award for their actions on Jan. 22.

Patullo entered the partially frozen river to extricate the unconscious seat belted victim, Patricia Perhac, and carry her to safety, according to the proclamation.

Since the first responders found the victim unresponsive, CPR was administered and the victim was transported to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital.

Perhac continues to show daily improvement in her condition, according to the proclamation.

The first responders were assisted by additional members of the Hillsborough Police Department, Branchburg Police Department, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Dive Team, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office CART Team, Hillsborough Fire Departments Units 36, 37, and 38, Neshanic Fire Station 48, Somerset County Hazmat Team, Robert Wood Johnson Medics, and Robert Wood Johnson EMS.