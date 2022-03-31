Holmdel officials outline first phase of planned multi-use trail

HOLMDEL — The Holmdel Township Committee is moving forward with a planned multi-use trail project, which is generally being referred to in the community as the “bike path.”

At the March 22 Township Committee meeting, Township Engineer Ben Matlack outlined Phase I of the trail project and its ultimate goal, according to a press release from the township.

“This bike route will provide connectivity to township parks and other trail networks while also allowing for future expansion,” Matlack said. “Enhancing the accessibility to parks and trails has been a goal of the township during the (coronavirus) pandemic as park usage has

increased.”

The anticipated trail will provide a safe space for residents to walk, run or bike while reducing the risk of vehicle accidents, according to the press release.

The planned trail will use existing township properties, municipal roads and rights-of-way to connect Holmdel High School with Cross Farm Park via Bell Works and Bayonet Farm.

The Holmdel Traffic and Bike Safety (TABS) Committee assisted the township with securing funding from a Monmouth County Open Space Grant to construct Phase I of the multi-use trail, according to the press release.

The grant totaled $114,000 and will help fund the portion of the bike trail through the F&F Nursery property, connecting Holmdel High School with Roberts Road near Wilson Boulevard.

“The objective is that it is a multi-use trail for people to get out and about, and also to get people off the roads,” said Committeewoman Cathy Weber, who is the governing body’s liaison to the TABS Committee.

“This project will allow us to get more pedestrians and cyclists off the major roads and highways by giving them access to trails they can bike, hike and walk on,” Weber said.

Mayor Greg Buontempo said, “I want the public to know the hard work the TABS Committee put into this project, where we are at in the process and that Phase I is moving along. This is a great project and I am really excited for it to happen.”