Law enforcement officers will target distracted drivers during April

Throughout April, law enforcement officers, in conjunction with the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, will crack down on distracted drivers as part of New Jersey’s 2022 Distracted Driving Crackdown UDrive. UText. UPay. enforcement campaign.

The high visibility law enforcement initiative will target motorists who engage in dangerous distracted driving behaviors such as talking on handheld cell phones or sending text messages while driving.

April is designated by the National Safety Council as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.