Law enforcement officers will target distracted drivers during April

Law enforcement officers will target distracted drivers during April

By Submitted Content

East Windsor officials kick-off Distracted Driver Campaign to educate the public and discourage distracted behavior as texting and cell phone use while driving.  Pictured (from left to right) are:   Police Officer Michelle McCandrew;  Police Sergeant Jason Hart;  Mayor Janice S. Mironov;  Chief of Police James Geary

Throughout April, law enforcement officers, in conjunction with the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, will crack down on distracted drivers as part of New Jersey’s 2022 Distracted Driving Crackdown UDrive. UText. UPay. enforcement campaign.

The high visibility law enforcement initiative will target motorists who engage in dangerous distracted driving behaviors such as talking on handheld cell phones or sending text messages while driving.

April is designated by the National Safety Council as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

