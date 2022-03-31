Monmouth County Historical Commission presents Preservation Awards for 2022

The Monmouth County Historical Commission awarded historic preservation matching grants totaling $59,843 for eight restoration projects at the 2022 grants presentation ceremony held virtually on Feb. 28.

“I was honored to present the nine preservation grant awards to these commendable organizations for their dedicated work preserving historical structures in Monmouth County,” said Monmouth County Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, who is the liaison to the Historical Commission from the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners.

“I passionately believe the best way to honor our rich county history is through the preservation of our historical structures and today marks 33 years of providing these needed funds to restore and renovate our many fine examples of historic architecture,” Burry said.

The Historical Commission is committed to remembering the past and preserving history for residents and visitors to learn about Monmouth County’s evolution, according to a press release.

The projects eligible for funding are preservation, restoration or rehabilitation of historic structures, which are owned by nonprofit organizations or municipalities, and are accessible to the public.

“Since 1990 the Historical Commission continues to provide support for these historic preservation undertakings,” said John Fabiano, the executive director of the commission. “Once again, we have a variety of dedicated grantees that are moving these preservation projects forward.”

The 2022 Preservation Grant recipients are:

• The Parker House Homestead 1665 – Farm Office Restoration;

• Millstone Township – Baird house Front Porch Phase II;

• Ocean Grove Historic Preservation Society – Northwest Corner Neptune High School Repointing;

• Township of Ocean Historical Museum – Stucile Tower Stabilization Project;

• Red Bank Public Library – Eisner House Exterior Painting;

• Tinton Falls – Crawford House Porch Deck Replacement;

• Friends of the Old Yellow Meeting House – Parsonage Cedar Roof Replacement;

• InfoAge Science and History Museum – Camp Evans Building 9059 and 9093 Exterior Painting.

In addition, the Monmouth County Historical Commission awarded history regrants to 14 applicants totaling $44,144 through New Jersey’s County History Partnership Program, according to the press release.

This partnership program supports existing local history organizations by providing grant funding for General Operating Support (GOS) and Special Projects (SP) to those same organizations, as well as other nonprofit entities, such as municipalities, libraries and local cultural organizations.

Funding for these matching grants is provided entirely by the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the New Jersey Department of State.

The 2022 History Regrant recipients are:

• Asbury Park African-American Music Project – SP Turf Club Media Outreach;

• Battleground Historical Society – GOS Insurance and Utility Costs;

• Friends of Monmouth Battlefield – GOS Printing, Postage, Utility and Insurance Costs;

• Freehold Township Heritage Society – GOS Insurance, Maintenance and Marketing Costs;

• Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County – GOS Executive Director’s Salary;

• Hazlet Township Environmental Commission – SP Historic Aumack Cemetery Restoration;

• Twin Lights Historical Society – GOS Operations Manager/Historian Salary;

• Parker Homestead 1665 – GOS Utilities, Insurance and Outreach;

• Middletown Township Historical Society – SP Speaker Series Fees and Publicity;

• Friends of Millstone Township Historical Properties – GOS Insurance and Utilities;

• Historical Society of Ocean Grove – GOS Liability Insurance and Utility Costs;

• Township of Ocean Historical Museum – GOS Museum Annex Mortgage;

• Red Bank Public Library – SP Eisner Collection Digitization;

• Tinton Falls Historic Preservation Commission – SP Historic District Signs.

“On behalf of the entire Board of County Commissioners, we are grateful to the New Jersey Historical Commission for funding these grants through their County History Partnership Program.

“This program is vital to help Monmouth County’s cultural organizations maintain operations and complete special projects in order to continue to educate residents about our history,” Burry said.

The Monmouth County Historical Commission was created by the Board of County Commissioners for the preservation and conservation of local history.

Established in August 1988, its principal program is the preservation grants, an undertaking that recognizes the acute need for funds to preserve Monmouth County’s rich and diverse historic legacy, according to the press release.