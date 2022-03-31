Residents may drop off unneeded drugs at Howell police headquarters

HOWELL – The Howell Alliance and the Howell Police Department will participate in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at Howell Police Department headquarters, 300 Old Tavern Road.

Each spring and fall, the DEA holds its Take-Back Day nationwide in an effort to keep unwanted, unused and expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications out of the wrong hands, which can lead to misuse and substance use disorders, according to a press release.

The drop-off is anonymous, with no questions asked. Names may be removed or blacked out on prescription bottles. Batteries must be removed from e-cigarettes before drop-off, and needles and syringes cannot be accepted.

Drug overdose deaths reached a record high last year, with 100,000-plus overdoses reported nationwide during the 12-month period ending April 2021. Most overdoses were from opioids and synthetic opioids, such as prescription pain medications, heroin and fentanyl, according to the Howell Alliance.

Misusing pain medications that have been prescribed for the individual or for someone else can lead to opioid addiction. There were also increases in overdoses from methamphetamines and from cocaine during the same 12-month period, according to the Howell Alliance.

For more information about proper medication disposal in Howell, visit the Howell Alliance’s website at https://www.twp.howell.nj.us/169/Alliance

The website provides information about Project Medicine Drop (available 24 hours a day anonymously in the Howell Police Department lobby, 300 Old Tavern Road); at-home pick-up by a Howell police officer; DisposeRx at-home disposal packets to keep on hand (available for free through the Howell Alliance); instructions regarding the disposal of liquid medications; and safe needle disposal options.