COVID outbreak at South Brunswick High School warrants early release days

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Due to an outbreak in COVID-19 cases at South Brunswick High School, March 31 was an early release day for students at the high school, and today, Friday, April 1, will be an early release date as well.

“This allows for continuity and for any tests that may have been scheduled to happen within the marking period time frame,” Superintendent of Schools Scott Feder wrote in a letter to the community on March 31.

The outbreak occurred 7 days ago, he said.

“The early release and masks will make the key difference and allow us to maintain our normal routines. We do not expect that further alteration to the schedule will be needed next week. However, please note that masks will remain required tomorrow and for all of next week. We will reevaluate the need for masks at that time,” he wrote.

Mr. SBHS and the Mental Health Fair on April 1 were canceled, but will be rescheduled, he said.

“The most important thing for parents and students to do is to test and stay home whether you test positive or have symptoms. This will help keep our schools open and safe,” Feder said.

Feder said district officials have been consulting with the Middlesex County Health Department.

“They have advised us that the 5-6 day mark after the root event is generally the height and we expect to see things begin to subside. While we cannot predict everything, we can make decisions that balance student learning with health and safety. While there is no perfect solution, we believe the mitigation strategies will be of great importance for tomorrow. We know there are other high school events that we are looking at as well.

“More to come as we approach the weekend and address these events. Testing can play a big part in keeping things moving forward and we do have the tests to support this. Rapid tests can be obtained by students in grade level offices should they need one.

“We thank you for your flexibility and understanding and very much look forward to better days ahead and what we hope are normal days going forward,” Feder wrote.