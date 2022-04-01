Aberdeen Township, Matawan will host Easter egg hunts on April 9

The recreation departments in Aberdeen Township and in Matawan will host separate Easter egg hunts from noon to 2 p.m. April 9. Each event will feature free activities for children.

Aberdeen Township will host its event at Veterans Memorial Park near Cliffwood Beach. Children in different age groups will hunt for Easter eggs in 15-minute time slots. Pre-registration is not required, but parents are encouraged to register their children prior to the event. For more information, call 732-583-4200, ext. 134.

The times are as follows: children up to age 2, noon to 12:15 p.m.; ages 3-4, 12:15-12:30 p.m.; ages 5-6, 12:30-12:45 p.m.; ages 7-8, 12:45-1 p.m.; special needs up to age 18, 1-1:15 p.m.

Matawan’s event will be held at the Municipal and Community Center, 201 Broad St. Registration is not required.

Recreation Director Daria Dieterle said the Easter egg hunt will be the first of many outdoor events the department is planning to host this year.

“We are very excited to be bringing back our annual Easter egg hunt in person this year, as this event is our kickoff first of the year outdoor event where our community can come together and enjoy fun festivities.

“No registration is required as we have planned for 4,000 eggs to be scattered at our fields. Within those scattered eggs, kids will be looking for six golden eggs that hold special prizes.

“We will have a balloon artist entertaining the children, as well as a bounce house and of course a picture opportunity with our guest of honor the Easter Bunny.

“We have invited our police and fire departments to join our Borough Council to hand out candy and to connect with residents at our special hometown event,” Dieterle said.

The rain date for Matawan’s Easter egg hunt is April 16 at 10 a.m.