Holmdel Township Committee names Antonides interim administrator

HOLMDEL – The members of the Township Committee have appointed William E. Antonides Jr., who is Holmdel’s chief financial officer, to serve as the municipality’s interim township administrator.

Cherron Rountree, the previous township administrator, left her position in Holmdel at the end of February. At that time the committee members appointed an individual from a consulting firm to serve as the interim township administrator.

Less than one month later, during a special meeting on March 28, the committee members changed direction and ended their agreement with the consulting firm.

At the same time, Mayor Greg Buontempo, Deputy Mayor Prakash Santhana, Committeewoman Cathy Weber, Committeeman D.J. Luccarelli and Committeeman Rocco Impreveduto voted “yes” on a motion to name Antonides as the interim township administrator.

In a resolution, the committee members said they have “determined that, moving forward, it is in the best interests of the township for the position of township administrator to be filled on an interim basis by a current internal employee of the township.” They said Antonides had agreed to assume that role.

According to the resolution, in order to perform the duties of interim township administrator and chief financial officer, Antonides will require additional support services from current employees of the township and that the committee was acting to appoint the appropriate personnel to stipends to cover the hourly work previously being performed by the consulting firm.

Antonides is being paid $125 per hour for work performed as interim township administrator, at a minimum and anticipated total of 10 hours per week, according to the resolution.

Barbara Kovelesky was designated as an assistant to the township administrator on an as-needed basis. Kovelesky will be paid $50 per hour for work performed as an assistant to the township administrator, at a minimum and anticipated total of 10 hours per week.

Tara Buss was designated as an assistant to the township administrator on an as-needed basis. Buss will be paid $50 per hour for work performed as an assistant to the township administrator, at a minimum and anticipated total of 10 hours per week.

The committee’s actions will remain in effect unless and until a new township administrator is appointed or until further action is taken by the governing body, according to the resolution.