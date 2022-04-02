Doris Moran Weisberg, 87, of Lawrenceville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022 at home.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was a longtime resident of Lawrence Twp. Before raising her family, Doris was a hematologist with Hackensack Hospital. Doris served on Lawrence Township Council from 2000-2003 and was elected Mayor in 2002. She was very involved in democratic politics, the League of Women Voters on the local and state level, and was one of the founders of PEI Kids in Lawrence Twp. She was also very active in the Eggerts Crossing Civic League. Doris and her late husband Jerry enjoyed traveling many places but particularly to Mexico and Ireland. She was a loving and devoted mother, Nanny, aunt and friend.

Daughter of the late John and Alyce (Jordan) Moran, sister of the late Virginia Cannito and John Moran; wife of the late Dr. Jerry Weisberg; she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and John Millner; her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Erin Weisberg; her step son William Weisberg and his wife, Susan and their children, her grandchildren Steven (Shelby), David, Patricia and Ava; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 1:00PM at Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, 650 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. Visiting hours for Doris were on Monday morning from 11:00AM-1:00PM at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Fountain Lawn Memorial Park, Ewing Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Eggerts Crossing Civic League, Serenity Hospice or the League of Women Voters Educational Fund.

To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.poulsonvanhise.com Arrangements are under the direction of Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, Lawrenceville, NJ.