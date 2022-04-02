Schild no-hits Patriots, strikes out 16, to open 2022 campaign for Eagles

1 / 6 Middletown High School South starting pitcher Ben Schild strikes out Freehold Township's Ryan Keegan during the first inning of a game played on April 1 in Middletown. Schild had 16 strikeouts in a complete-game no-hitter to help Middletown South defeat Freehold Township 6-0. STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 2 / 6 Middletown High School South designated hitter Joe Stanzione lifts an RBI sacrifice fly to right field during a game against Freehold Township on April 1 in Middletown. Middletown South won 6-0. STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 3 / 6 Middletown High School South left fielder Will Christopher makes a catch for an out during a game against Freehold Township on April 1 in Middletown. Middletown South won 6-0.STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 4 / 6 Middletown High School South third baseman Evan Wood steals third base during a game against Freehold Township on April 1 in Middletown. Wood had a two-run single in the contest.STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 5 / 6 Middletown High School South baseball player John Chiusano smacks a base-hit to left field during a game against Freehold Township on April 1 in Middletown. Middletown South won 6-0. STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 6 / 6 Middletown High School South shortstop Brendan Silva steals second base during a game against Freehold Township on April 1 in Middletown. Silva had two hits in the contest. STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF ❮ ❯

Middletown South High School junior ace Ben Schild loves pitching on the big stage. He showed that in 2021 when he threw a complete-game, two-hit shutout in the NJSIAA Group IV championship game to lead the Eagles to their first state title in 25 years.

On April 1, Schild was on the mound in Middletown, pitching for the Eagles in the 2022 season opener against Freehold Township High School and once again he was outstanding.

Schild struck out a career-high 16 hitters and and did not allow a hit as he went the distance in the Eagles’ 6-0 win over the Patriots.

FINAL: 16 Ks! Ben Schild (@schild_ben) tosses a CG shutout with 16 Ks to lead Middletown South to a 6-0 opening day victory over Freehold Twp. CC: @central_jersey @MSBaseball_2020 @MiddsouthNation @StacyATCSouth #NJBaseball ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/R3aL570HdV — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) April 1, 2022

“It felt really good,” Schild said after completing his no-hitter. “I was happy to get the start on opening day for my team. I did a lot of preparation for what is to come this season and I was able to apply everything I was working on.”

Schild, who expects to continue his career at the University of Connecticut, threw 95 pitches in seven innings and struck out at least one batter in each inning. He retired 18 of the final 19 batters he faced, striking out 14 of those hitters.

12 Ks now for Schild who strikes out the side in the 5th inning. The junior ace is picking up right where he left off last spring. CC: @MiddsouthNation @MSBaseball_2020 @central_jersey #NJBaseball ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/xoP4Z58Rqr — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) April 1, 2022

“Everything was working,” Schild said. “My velocity was up there and I was able to locate my fastball. I had been struggling with my slider and my curveball, but I had a feel for both (today) and they were going anywhere I wanted them to go.”

Schild’s previous career high for strikeouts was 14 in a victory over Christian Brothers Academy in 2021. He said he believes more great things are to come for him and the Eagles this spring.

“I think (the opening day performance) proves to our team that we can compete with the best and play well against anyone,” he said.

At the plate, Schild, who hit in the leadoff spot, was 1-3 with a walk.

The Eagles gave Schild a lead to work with in the bottom of the third inning on a sacrifice fly from senior Joe Stanzione.

With the Eagles leading 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth, junior Evan Wood came to bat with the bases loaded and one out.

Having struck out with a runner in scoring position in the third inning, Wood made amends as he smacked a two-run single to right field to forge a 3-0 lead.

2-Run Single! Wood comes up big at the dish with bases loaded with 2-run single to put Middletown South up 3-0. CC: @central_jersey @MiddsouthNation @MSBaseball_2020 #NJBaseball ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/eBGYmRCK0U — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) April 1, 2022

“It felt so good,” Wood said of his two-run single. “I was a little upset with myself after my second at bat. I was trying to hit the ball hard and get it in the air to get a run in. It felt really good to get that big hit and break the game open.”

Sophomore Louis D’Alessio followed Wood’s hit with an RBI single to push the lead to 4-0.

Joe Bartos ended the outburst with a two-out hit to right field that scored two runs and gave Middletown South a 6-0 lead.

Another big 2-run single for the Eagles, this time by 1B Joe Bartos with 2 outs. Middletown South has broken it open here in the 5th & now lead Freehold Twp 6-0. #NJBaseball ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/3vtqJL744m — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) April 1, 2022

Freshman shortstop Brendan Silva led Middletown South with two hits in his first varsity game.

The Eagles appeared to pick up where they left off in 2021. Even with new players like Silva, D’Alessio, Bartos and senior Ryan St. Clair in the starting lineup, the resiliency and makeup of last year’s state championship team lives on for Coach Chris LeMore.

“Our mindset this year is not that we are rebuilding … we are really just going to reload and go back at it again,” LeMore said. “It is really good for us to get out there and keep our high expectations. Maybe we can do something a little bit better this year than we were able to do last year.”

Middletown South will face Freehold Township again on April 4 before starting a two-game series with Marlboro on April 6.