New Jersey Renaissance Faire announces 13th season of Medieval flair

1 / 4 Shelli ButtonsPHOTO COURTESY OF ROUNDTABLE PRODUCTIONS 2 / 4 Shelli ButtonsPHOTO COURTESY OF ROUNDTABLE PRODUCTIONS 3 / 4 JousterPHOTO COURTESY OF ANJA MUTSCHIN 4 / 4 JousterPHOTO COURTESY OF ANJA MUTSCHIN ❮ ❯

× 1 / 4 Shelli ButtonsPHOTO COURTESY OF ROUNDTABLE PRODUCTIONS 2 / 4 Shelli ButtonsPHOTO COURTESY OF ROUNDTABLE PRODUCTIONS 3 / 4 JousterPHOTO COURTESY OF ANJA MUTSCHIN 4 / 4 JousterPHOTO COURTESY OF ANJA MUTSCHIN ❮ ❯

The New Jersey Renaissance Faire announces its 13 season of its outdoor festival set in Medieval times.

The Renaissance Faire celebrates the adventures of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. Robin’s close friend, Will Scarlet, is accused of murder and is on the run from the Sheriff of Nottingham – it’s only a matter of time before he’s caught, The citizens of the magical village of Crossford are the only ones who can help.

The story unfolds at 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, May 28 and 29, and June 4 and 5, and continues through 6 p.m., rain or shine, at Liberty Lake, 1195 Florence-Columbus Road, Bordentown.

The family-friendly festival features a jousting contest, Tournament of Arms, sword fighting, fire breathing, aerialists, comedy, music, and hours of interactive entertainment.

Shop in the eclectic Merchant Village of fine artisans, featuring leather goods, jewelry, costumes and handmade crafts.

Feast on gourmet food, Dragon Legs, Spellbound and Third State craft beers, Valenzano wines, and whiskey tastings with the South Jersey Celtic Society.

Special attractions include Shelli Buttons; musical entertainment from Chaste Treasure, Righteous Blackguards and hammered dulcimer maestro Vince Conaway; and the talents and wit of Paolo Garbanzo, William Shakespeare, and the Lords of Adventure.

COVID restrictions have been lifted. Face masks are optional.

One-day fixed, flex, VIP or season passes are available; children under 5 are free. Parking is free.

This is a dog-friendly event with the purchase of dog ticket.

All tickets are available online or in-person.

For more information, visit www.NJRenFaire.com.