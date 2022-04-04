Old Bridge educators play ball against Harlem Wizards

1 / 11 2 / 11 3 / 11 4 / 11 5 / 11 6 / 11 7 / 11 8 / 11 9 / 11 10 / 11 11 / 11 ❮ ❯

PHOTOS COURTESY OF SCOTT MAZZELLA

The Harlem Wizards competed against “We Are One Old Bridge” in a 2-hour tournament on April 3 at Old Bridge High School.

The Old Bridge roster included Vincent Sasso, James Tuohy, Jon Bill, Dan Dimino, Sally Fazio, Thomas Ferry, Eric Pawlowski, Alec Alspach, Michelle Crago, James Macomber, Sultan Aminu, Angela D’Amico, Matt Donaghue Fermin Rajas, Michael Caiazzo, James Oliveri, Joe D’Amico, Richard Masarik, and district Superintendent David Cittadino.

Proceeds from ticket sales and concessions benefitted Special Education PTA of Old Bridge (SEPTA), district Unified Programs, and the We Are One community-wide movement promoting inclusion and diversity.