"Human Error" by Eric Pfeffinger, performed by the Pegasus Theatre Company in 2018. PHOTO COURTESY OF DARREN SUSSMAN

Members of the Pegasus Theatre Company, which has moved to Bordentown City. Pictured in the back row, from left: Peter Reimann, Marissa Wolf, Justin Derry, Jonathan Martin, Leon Stanley, Bryan Hagelin, Corinna Bisgaier and Mary Tomson. Pictured in the front row, from left: Milo Bisgaier, Jennifer Nasta Zefutie, Megan Haltmeier, Peter Bisgaier and Monica Bisgaier. PHOTO COURTESY OF PEGASUS THEATRE COMPANY

"Fiction" by Steven Dietz, performed by the Pegasus Theatre Company in 2019. PHOTO COURTESY OF DARREN SUSSMAN

"Bakersfield Mist" by Stephen Sachs, performed by the Pegasus Theatre Company in 2018. PHOTO COURTESY OF DARREN SUSSMAN

Pegasus Theatre Company will make its Bordentown City debut this fall, offering a full season of productions starting in October and a summer camp starting as early as August.

“We’re excited to welcome Pegasus Theater and the cultural and educational offerings they will be bringing to Bordentown City,” Bordentown City Mayor Jennifer Sciortino said in a prepared statement.

Formerly located in Princeton Junction, Pegasus, in 2020, was nominated for Best Small Theatre in the JerseyArts.com People’s Choice Awards.

“I’m so thrilled to be bringing our theater company to Bordentown. The first time I drove into town, I fell in love with it,” Producing Artistic Director Peter Bisgaier said in the statement. “There’s a wonderful charm among the shops, restaurants and galleries, and I have wanted to make Bordentown our artistic home since that very first day.”

“We’ve been courting Bordentown for a few years because we knew we wanted Pegasus to be part of a vibrant community,” Jennifer Nasta Zefutie, managing artistic director for Pegasus, said in the statement. “And the more we got to know the residents, business owners and city leadership, the more it confirmed that Bordentown City was the right home for Pegasus.”

In addition to contributing to the artistic community, Pegasus hopes to contribute to the dynamic business community in this historic one square mile.

“There’s no question that theater and arts organizations foster the economic development of a community,” Zefutie said in the statement. “We hope our presence in town further supports the already successful shops, galleries and restaurants.”

“Theater and the arts are an important element of any vibrant community. Given the full spate of programming they have planned, this will be a draw for the surrounding region, a great asset to a community that has a thriving public education arts program, and a boost for our business community. We look forward to supporting them and helping them grow roots in the little city with a lot of charm,” Sciortino said in the statement.

In August, Pegasus will offer a two-week camp for 9–14-year-olds in which students will write and perform their own play. Additional classes and camps throughout the year will be announced.

Pegasus plans to announce their season of shows in May.

Pegasus will be located in the St. Mary’s School hall with access from the parking lot at 45 Crosswicks St., Bordentown.

For more information, visit www.pegasustheatrenj.org or call 609-759-0045.