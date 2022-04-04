Princeton police blotter

Someone stole a Google Chromebook laptop computer and a personal debit card that had been left on a table in Hinds Plaza on Witherspoon Street March 22. The thief managed to withdraw $1,000 from the victim’s checking account, according to police reports.

Several checks and bills were reported stolen from an open passenger’s-side window of a vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot on North Harrison Street March 21.

Vandals used a marker or pen to write graffiti on the rear door of a building on Nassau Street. The criminal mischief incident was reported March 21.

An assortment of jewelry, valued at a combined $65,250, was reported stolen from a Governor’s Lane home between Dec. 25, 2021, and March 17. The theft was reported March 22.

A marker or pen was used to write graffiti on the west side door of a building on Nassau Street. The incident of criminal mischief was reported March 22.

A Linden Lane resident was nearly scammed out of $20,000 after receiving several calls from persons who posed as Princeton police officers and representatives of the United States Customs and Border Protection agency, according to reports. The victim did not suffer any monetary loss in the incident, which was reported March 23.

A 33-year-old Staten Island, New York, man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Weehawken Township following a motor vehicle stop on Carriage Way March 23. He was taken to the Princeton Police Department headquarters to be processed and released on his own recognizance.

Several Franklin Avenue residents reported that a group of individuals who pretended to be PSE&G employees knocked on their doors and asked to be let inside the house March 24, according to reports.

A 22-year-old Princeton woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $2,500 from Princeton Municipal Court March 25. She was unable to post bail and was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

The manager of a store on Witherspoon Street told police that he allegedly received a fraudulent check from a man that resulted in a monetary loss of $830. The incident was reported March 25.

An Elm Road resident reported that someone withdrew $962.63 from her checking account without her permission, according to police. The incident of identity theft and theft was reported March 26.

A 48-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police investigated a suspicious vehicle on Leigh Avenue March 27. The man, who was also found to be driving while his license was suspended for a second and subsequent driving while intoxicated offense, was taken to the Princeton Police Department headquarters to be processed. He was released to the custody of a sober adult.