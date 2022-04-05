Council extends agreement with Princeton Senior Resource Center for 2022

The Princeton Senior Resource Center (PSRC) has recently received a one-year extension from the Princeton Council to continue services and programs for older adults in 2022.

The council unanimously approved a resolution for $159,008 to extend the contract agreement with PSRC for services in 2022 at its March 28 meeting.

The one-year extension is the first of two available one-year additional terms from the council’s previously awarded contract in 2021 to PSRC for services and programs.

Council members approved the resolution following a presentation by PSRC CEO Drew Dyson and PSRC Board President Joan Girgus, where Dyson spotlighted PSRC’s efforts with its vaccine navigator program and the organization’s partnership with the Princeton Health Department.

The navigator program helped seniors obtain COVID-19 vaccine appointments. According to PSRC, the program trained more than 60 volunteers.

“In the end we had over 120 volunteers who spoke 13 different languages. Many of those we deployed in service of this program assisted over 725 older adults at a time when it was very difficult to navigate the system to get their shots. I’m grateful again, especially for the partnership with the health department and Jeff [Grosser] and his team,” Dyson said.

As March came to a close and COVID-19 cases continued to decrease from the surge in cases during January, the PSRC announced a switch from mandatory masking to a mask-optional approach, which began March 21, based on new guidance issued by the New Jersey Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instructors may require face coverings for particular classes and participants will be notified well in advance, according to PSRC’s new COVID-19 policy.

However, the center will maintain its requirement of vaccinations for all in-person staff, participants, and volunteers. PSRC’s one-time COVID participant waiver and daily health screening will also remain.

Proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of a program and event or a negative antigen test taken on the same day is a requirement for people with a medical or religious exemption.

In the presentation to the council and public, Dyson highlighted that in the last year PSRC has had more than 3,000 people in lifelong learning programs, assisted more than 700 clients with technology needs, and increased in-person and hybrid programing.

“We have developed a model here in Princeton that has been in place for nearly 50 years: a model of a public and private nonprofit partnership between the municipality and PSRC and that partnership has really enable us to provide extraordinary services to the residents of Princeton and the surrounding communities. Over 50% of our client base is Princeton residents and the municipality provides nearly 20% of our funding,” Dyson said.