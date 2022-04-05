Gov. Murphy visits Holmdel to recognize Ukraine medical supply drive

1 / 3 2 / 3 3 / 3 ❮ ❯

HOLMDEL — Gov. Phil Murphy visited the Holmdel municipal building recently to recognize

the generosity of the township’s residents, neighbors and community partners for their participation in the Township Committee’s Ukraine medical supply drive.

Following the donation drive, which ran from March 8-22, the municipality was able to ship 2,185 pounds of critically needed supplies to Ukraine, where military forces have been defending the nation from an invasion by Russian forces, according to a press release from the township.

The supplies shipped to Ukraine included 38,000 bandages, 9,000 gloves, 1,000 bottles of over-the-counter pain relievers, 200 back packs and dozens of handmade cards from Holmdel public school students, many of which were translated into Ukrainian by the students, according to the press release.

During his visit, Murphy reviewed the final boxes being loaded into a truck and thanked residents for responding to the call for assistance. He also thanked the employees of the Department of Public Works who spent the previous week sorting supplies and packing items for shipment, according to the press release.

Mayor Greg Buontempo was pleased with the outcome of the donation drive and said, “Holmdel’s residents are always ready to lend a hand when assistance is needed. Residents of all ages, from teenagers to seniors, have been dropping off supplies at town hall for the past three weeks. We filled an entire room in the basement with items to donate.”

Deputy Mayor Prakash Santhana said, “The outpouring of support for the Ukraine medical supply drive from Holmdel residents was overwhelming. Not only did we get over a ton of medical supplies, but also handwritten notes, some in Ukrainian, by our school children to show our solid support.”

Township Committeeman Rocco Impreveduto took part in the Governor’s visit and said of the donation drive, “I am overwhelmed by the unbelievable response from our residents to the Ukraine aid drive. They donated more than 2,000 pounds – a literal ton – of supplies to the Ukrainian people during this devastating time. Their compassion and determination to assist those in need is a perfect encapsulation of what I know Holmdel to be.”

In addition to receiving donations of supplies from residents, employees at Bayshore Medical Center, Bell Works, local pharmacies and students from the Indian Hill and Village schools participated in the drive. Buontempo also received a call from Somerset Development CEO Ralph Zucker, who provided a generous donation, according to the press release.

The supplies were transferred to the shipping company Meest, which will ship them to Lviv, Ukraine. From there the supplies will be delivered to aid organizations which can distribute them to citizens throughout Ukraine, according to the press release.