Spotswood officer injured in East Brunswick after single-car crash

PHOTO BY TYLER BROWN/SENTINEL

EAST BRUNSWICK – A Spotswood police officer was injured in a single-car crash while responding to an emergency call on April 1.

While en route to the emergency, the vehicle’s lights and sirens were activated before it hit standing water and hydroplaned, according to information provided by the East Brunswick Police Department.

The vehicle came to a stop after striking a fire hydrant and a tree near the intersection of Old Stage Road and Sandlewood Drive, police said.

East Brunswick officers arrived just before 3 a.m. to render aid.

According to an East Brunswick official, the officer sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.