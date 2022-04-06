Freehold Township fire district budgets gain approval from voters

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – Voters in Freehold Township have approved a $1.45 million budget for Fire District No. 1 and a $2.13 million budget for Fire District No. 2 for 2022.

There are two fire districts in Freehold Township.

Fire District No. 1 is west of Route 9. Firefighting services in the fire district are provided by the Freehold Township Independent Fire Company No. 1.

Fire District No. 2 is east of Route 9. Firefighting services in the fire district are provided by the East Freehold Fire Company.

The annual fire district election was held in February and both budgets were approved by voters in the two fire districts.

The $1.45 million budget for Fire District No. 1 in 2022 will be supported by a $1.35 million tax levy, according to the fire district’s Board of Fire Commissioners. The tax levy is collected from residential and commercial proper owners in Fire District No. 1.

In 2021, voters in the fire district approved a $1.38 million budget that was supported by a tax levy of $1.3 million. The tax rate for Fire District No. 1 was 3.35 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The owner of a home assessed at $400,000 paid about $134 in fire district taxes.

In 2022, the tax rate for Fire District No. 1 will increase to 3.58 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, according to the fire commissioners. The owner of a home assessed at $400,000 will pay about $143 in fire district taxes.

The $2.13 million budget for Fire District No. 2 in 2022 will be supported by a $1.13 million tax levy, according to the fire district’s Board of Fire Commissioners. The tax levy is collected from residential and commercial property owners in Fire District No. 2.

In 2021, voters in the fire district rejected a $1.73 million budget that was proposed to be supported by a tax levy of $1.09 million. The fire district’s defeated budget was reviewed by the Township Committee and subsequently reduced to a total of $1.69 million with a tax levy of $1.05 million.

In 2022, Fire District No. 2 will have a tax rate of 5.3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, according to the fire commissioners. The owner of a home assessed at $400,000 will pay about $212 in fire district taxes.

A fire district tax is one component of a property owner’s tax bill, which also includes Monmouth County taxes, Freehold Township municipal taxes, Freehold Township K-8 School District taxes and Freehold Regional High School District taxes.

Individuals pay more or less in taxes depending on the assessed value of their home and/or property and the tax rate that is set by each taxing entity.