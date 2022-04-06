Monmouth County News Briefs, April 6

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9, the Monmouth County Park System will host its Spring Craft Show at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, 2566 Guam Lane, Tinton Falls.

The craft show features local artists and crafters. Items available for purchase will include baby blankets and accessories, baskets, crochet/embroidery items, decorated wine bottles, doll clothes, greeting cards, hand-painted glassware, home décor, jewelry, mixed media art, paintings, paper crafts/découpage, pet toys and accessories, photography, pottery and ceramics, sea glass art, seasonal/holiday decor, shadowbox clocks, trinkets and more.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the park system TTY/TDD number is 711.

Cathleen Kane, a student at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft, has been named a 2022 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar and will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 gold, 50 silver and 50 bronze scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion, according to a press release from Brookdale.

Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership and engagement in college and community service.

In addition to working on her Associate of Arts Degree in Education from Brookdale, Kane has served as vice president of Leadership, Fellowship, and Communication for Phi Theta Kappa (PTK). She is currently chairman of Honors In Action and leading the College Project committee in renovating a room in the Bankier Library for PTK and Honors students to meet, socialize and study, according to the press release.

Kane enjoys the community service projects, especially the People’s Pantry in Asbury Park, where the PTK team meet other students from other schools who work together to serve the people.

This year, she also found time to compete on Brookdale’s volleyball team. In addition, she works as a box office associate at the Hazlet Cinema and as a part-time secretary at St. John Vianney High School, Holmdel, her alma mater, according to the press release.

In the fall, Kane will attend Rider University, Lawrenceville, where she received an invitation to join their Honors Program. She will major in secondary education with a concentration in history and a minor in special education.

Coca-Cola Academic Team members will be recognized in local and statewide ceremonies and will also be recognized internationally during Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention, PTK Catalyst, to be held in Denver, Colo., April 7-9.

The Monmouth County SPCA has announced that its annual Dog Walk and Pet Fair, traditionally held at Brookdale Community College, has been reimagined into a Pet Palooza, A Walk for All Animals and Pet Fair.

The event will be held at the Monmouth County SPCA campus in Eatontown on April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will help raise funds for the thousands of animals the MCSPCA cares for annually, according to a press release.

The idea of evolving the former dog walk into an all-inclusive Pet Palooza is to celebrate all of the animals the MCSPCA cares for, from wildlife and livestock animals to beloved family pets, according to the press release.

The MCSPCA will be showcasing all of its shelter and community programs at the event with interactive presentations, staff meet and greets, live demonstrations and campus tours throughout the day to show the public how the animals and residents in the community are being supported each day, according to the press release.

There will be kitten yoga sessions, a puppy kissing booth, a dog zone with playgroups and dog-related refreshments, raffles and prizes, vendors for pets and people, and more.

Funds generated from the day-of-event attractions will benefit the MCSPCA animals and programs. Event registration is now open and the shelter is seeking sponsors and vendors. For more information, email events@monmouthcountyspca.org or call 732-542-0040, ext 7.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners held a press conference to announce the COVID-19 Community Recovery Grant Program which will support nonprofit organizations located in the county that serve veterans, combat food insecurity, provide animal welfare services, support the special needs community and organizations that promote and preserve art, historical and cultural resources.

“With the American Rescue Plan money, we wanted to make sure we took our time and prioritized certain types of organizations that may not have received federal funding under our previous grant programs,” Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone was quoted as saying in a press release.

“We helped our municipalities with the first round of CARES Act funding, we helped our businesses twice with two different grant programs and now we are proud to announce our Monmouth County Community Recovery Grant Program funding for particular types of nonprofits that may still need financial assistance due to the pandemic,” Arnone said.

Each nonprofit organization can receive up to $500,000 for expenses and/or lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic. Nonprofits can also apply for funding for enhanced programs and services related to pandemic recovery, according to the press release.

The county’s official funding notice and program guidelines are available on the county website and submissions are due no later than May 13 at 4:30 p.m.