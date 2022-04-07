Common calendar, Packet papers, April 8

Ongoing

The Princeton Mobile Food Pantry (PMFP), which feeds more than 900 food-insecure neighbors on a bimonthly basis in Princeton, has partnered with aerosol artist Leon Rainbow on a limited edition reusable tote bag.

Launched just in time for the ban on plastic bags in New Jersey, the totes are available in natural or black, and are emblazoned with Rainbow’s graffiti rework of the PMFP name, along with whimsical fruits and vegetables emblematic of PMFP’s deliveries of fresh produce to Princeton families.

The totes will be on view at Custom Ink in Palmer Square, Princeton, for a limited time.

Once the fundraiser closes, the bags, which are $25 each, will be printed and available for pickup at the former Bon Appetit space where the pantry is currently working.

Purchasers are encouraged to also donate bags to PMFP for use in their deliveries (nearly 400 bags are used each delivery).

To place an order, visit customink.com/fundraising/pmfptote, and for order questions, email sharon.litvinsky@gmail.com.

Princeton Human Services supports the victims of Ukraine by sharing a list of organizations accepting donations.

For information on how to make a donation, call 609-688-2055 or email humanservices@princetonnj.gov.

What do cell phones, solar panels, radar, and the discovery of the Big Bang all have in common? They are all possible because of technology created in New Jersey — at branches of Bell Telephone Laboratories throughout the state.

Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton, will present Ma Bell: The Mother of Invention in New Jersey.

For more information, visit www.morven.org/ma-bell-mother-of-invention

This fall, Rider University will begin offering a cannabis studies certificate program. The 100% online program provides students with the credentials and expertise to enter the legal cannabis market.

The program explores the biological, legal, ethical, business and practical aspects of the industry through four courses.

The capstone course is taught by an industry professional, allowing students to gain experience and learn about future internship and job opportunities.

The program is open to those interested in any aspect of the cannabis industry, with no prerequisites or previous degrees required.

Registration is required at https://admissions.rider.edu/register/cannabislaunch

The Somerset County 4-H Fair returns Aug. 10, 11 and 12 for free family fun.

The fair allows 4-H youth to present their hard work from throughout the year as a chance to celebrate and look ahead to the future.

Somerset County 4-H is currently looking for vendors, both food and commercial.

For more information, visit https://4histops.org/vendors-and-nonprofits

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Somerset, Hunterdon, and Warren Counties (CASA SHaW), which is dedicated to foster children in the region, is seeking applications from individuals in the community to serve on the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees.

Individuals who are interested in applying to become a member of the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees should send their resumes and credentials to CASA SHaW at info@casashaw.org.

CASA SHaW is part of a statewide network of community-based, non-profit programs that recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers to “Speak Up for a Child” removed from home due to abuse or neglect. CASA is the only program in New Jersey that uses trained volunteers to work one-on-one with children, ensuring that each one gets the services needed and achieves permanency in a safe, nurturing home.

For more information, visit www.casaofnj.org.

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) announced that tickets are available for the 18th Princeton Festival, planned for June 10-25, by phone at 609-497-0020 and online at princetonsymphony.org/festival.

This year’s festival will include three staged operas, chamber music, orchestral and pops concerts, plus cabaret and jazz nights all taking place under the festival’s outdoor performance tent being erected on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden at 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Baroque concerts can be enjoyed across the way at Trinity Episcopal Church.

The new artistic head of the Princeton Festival responsible for its creative programming is Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov.

All performances start at 7 p.m. with the exception of the opening night concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

Here is a comprehensive listing of ticketed performances:

Fri., June 10 – Opening Night: “Seven Deadly Sins” starring Storm Large. Kurt Weill’s sensual “The Seven Deadly Sins” explores age-old temptations in modern context on a program with Rodion Shchedrin’s “Carmen Suite.”

June 11, 12 and 18: Derrick Wang’s opera “Scalia/Ginsburg” and W.A. Mozart’s “The Impresario” – a thought-provoking, yet comedic double bill.

June 13: “What Makes it Great?”: “Death and the Maiden” with Ron Kapilow and the Signum Quartet. An exploration of Franz Schubert’s String Quartet in D Minor led by one of radio’s favorite musicologists.

June 14: “Schubert’s Late String Quartets” featuring the Signum Quartet. Schubert’s “Rosamunde” quartet and the String Quartet in G Major display the composer’s mastery of the form.

June 15: “Stephen Sondheim Tribute” Cabaret-style entertainment with Broadway vocalists Alyssa Giannetti and Jason Forbach.

June 16: “The Sebastians” New York City-based Baroque ensemble with a youthful vibe.

June 17 and 19: “Albert Herring” comic opera by Benjamin Britten about a young man who is declared May King when no virtuous maidens are to be found.

June 21: “Time for Three.” This string trio defies conventional boundaries, fusing their instruments with their voices as they perform Americana, modern pop, and classical music.

June 22: Aaron Diehl Trio. Pianist, composer and Juilliard grad Aaron Diehl leads his trio in a performance of works from the early jazz tradition.

June 23: Festival Chorus with the Sebastians. The Festival Chorus performs some of the most intricate and expressive music of the Baroque period.

June 24. Broadway POPS! starring Sierra Boggess.

June 25: Family POPS! with Rossen Milanov and the Princeton Symphony Orchestra. A fun mix of familiar classics, movie music and pop melodies at this family-friendly concert.

Beyond these performances, plans are underway for multiple ancillary events such as public lectures relating to works being performed and a poetry workshop and readings. These events will be free and open to the public.

Individual tickets range from $10 to $130; ticket packages are $18 and up.

Check the PSO’s Princeton Festival website for ticketing and event details at princetonsymphony.org/festival.

The Dr. Esther Wollin Memorial Scholarship Fund offers a scholarship opportunity available to Jewish female students who reside in the Princeton Mercer Bucks community.

Monies from Dr. Wollin’s estate were designated to grant a college scholarship to eligible Jewish female full-time students who will be or are already attending Rutgers University and raised by their Jewish mother in a single-parent household in the Princeton Mercer Bucks Community.

Eligibility is based on financial need.



Submission deadline is June 1.

For more information or to apply, visit www.JFCSonline.org, or contact Joyce at 609-987-8100 or JoyceW@JFCSonline.org.

The Rotary Club of Hillsborough opened registration for the June 20 memorial golf outing/fundraiser in honor of former Rotarian and founder of Central Jersey Nursery, Vince Lipani. Lipani passed away in July 2021 at age 81.

The Vince Lipani Memorial Golf Outing will be held at the Royce Brook Golf Club, 201 Hamilton Road, Hillsborough, beginning with an 11 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. shotgun start, followed by a 6 p.m. dinner. Fees begin at $100 for dinner only; and for both golf and dinner $225 per individual golfer and $900 for a foursome.

A range of sponsorships are available ranging from $125 to $1,200.

Proceeds from the golf outing will be used by the Rotary Club of Hillsborough Foundation to support an annual scholarship, named in Mr. Lipani’s honor, for a graduating Hillsborough High School student pursuing a post-secondary education.

Registration and additional information can be obtained at www.birdease.com/lipanimemorialgolf

For other questions, contact Tod Mershon at 908-295-1368 or jetphan73@aol.com

The Hillsborough YMCA, with support from Magnate CARES and The Rotary Club of Hillsborough, is organizing a Ukraine Goods Drive to collect and deliver essential goods to help families and communities directly impacted by the crisis unfolding in the Ukraine.

Hillsborough residents can support the drive by donating the following (new items only): blankets, feminine products, pillows, diapers, baby formula, flashlights and lithium batteries.

Items may be dropped off from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends at the Hillsborough YMCA, 19 East Mountain Road, Hillsborough, through April 30.

For more information, contact Ben Green at 908-369-0490 ext. 714 or bgreen@gscymca.org.

Princeton University Library’s (PUL) latest exhibition showcases foundations of alchemy from the 15th century to the time of Sir Isaac Newton.

PUL opened its newest exhibition in the Ellen and Leonard Milberg Gallery, Firestone Library. The exhibition is open to the public.

“Through a Glass Darkly: Alchemy and the Ripley Scrolls 1400-1700” will show how European alchemists built on Greco-Egyptian, Islamic, and late Medieval foundations to create a golden age of alchemy from the 15th century to the time of Sir Isaac Newton. Rich in color and symbolism, the exhibition will feature two alchemical “Ripley Scrolls,” named after the English alchemist George Ripley, which rank among the most spectacular products of this tradition.

Other items on display are drawn from PUL’s Special Collections, specifically Rare Books, Manuscripts, and the Cotsen Children’s Library. There are also works on loan from Kislak Center for Special Collections at University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University Art Museum, Science History Institute, and alchemy historian Lawrence M. Principe.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the exhibition between noon and 6 p.m., seven days a week. All visitors must sign in and attest to being up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations.

The gallery and restrooms are wheelchair-accessible.



For more information about the exhibition, visit https://library.princeton.edu/alchemy.

The Mercer County Community College (MCCC) Athletics Department and MCCC Foundation will host the college’s second annual Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony from 6-9 p.m. June 11 at Cobblestone Creek Country Club in Lawrenceville.

All proceeds will go to scholarships for current student-athletes and the improvement of the college’s athletic facilities.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes three Vikings national championship teams: 1968 men’s soccer, 1974 men’s basketball, and 2000 women’s tennis.

Nine individuals will also be inducted: Dan Gakeler (Baseball), Carole Gibilisco (Athletics Administrative Assistant), Diane Rose Kelly (Soccer and Softball), David Leckie (Soccer), Peter Lindauer (Soccer), Jennifer Lopresti Such (Softball), Robert Marchetti (Track and Field), Robert (“Bobby”) Sands (Basketball), and Mary Smith-Jones (Basketball).

Individual tickets are $100 per adult and $50 per child age 12 and under. Tickets include live music, dinner, complimentary beer and wine, and the awards ceremony.

Community members may show their support by becoming an event sponsor or placing an ad in the ceremony booklet. All sponsors will be recognized at the event, in MCCC’s 2022 Annual Report, and on the MCCC Athletics Hall of Fame website.

For more information about MCCC’s Hall of Fame event and to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/e/14XHcA?vid=r2rs3, email foundation@mccc.edu or call 609-570-3607.

Events through April 24

The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) announces April ARTS Month, a month-long celebration of art, culture and the Princeton community, held with support from Princeton University.

Decentralized events afford Princeton the opportunity to provide events with more safety and flexibility than Communiversity, the ACP’s springtime arts festival that halted in 2020 as pandemic concerns continued.

April ARTS kicks off with the launch of the Princeton Piano Project. Local artists and community groups including Arts Exchange students from HomeFront, Princeton Young Achievers, and art students from the Hun School of Princeton will transform 10 upright pianos to be placed around Princeton for visitors to play, listen and enjoy as part of a public art installation.

Performances will be scheduled on select weekends throughout the month. The schedule will be available on artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Scheduled events include the ACP’s Cabernet Cabaret 10th Anniversary Extravaganza, the opening reception for artist Joe Kossow’s “Still Lifes from a Stilled Life” exhibition in the ACP’s Taplin Gallery, Story & Verse Storytelling & Poetic Open Mic, and a community celebration in honor of Paul Robeson’s 124th birthday.

Local organizations are encouraged to submit their arts and culture events to the April ARTS calendar by visiting artscouncilofprinceton.org.

April ARTS will culminate on April 24 with the inaugural Princeton PorchFest from 12-6 p.m. PorchFest is a free, family-friendly event featuring musicians of all kinds playing free shows on porches throughout the neighborhood. Attendees are invited to stroll from porch to porch and relax on front lawns and sidewalks as they enjoy live, local talent.

A PorchFest Guide will be available on the ACP website, complete with scheduled performances and pop-up art installations to explore along the route.

For a full list of sponsor benefits, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Through Friday, April 8

The Anne Reid ’72 Gallery at Princeton Day School presents Photography is also an act of love, an exhibition of artwork by Naima Green, Allen Frame and Zachary Lucero, through April 8 at Princeton Day School, 650 Great Road, Princeton.

The exhibition takes its title from the opening sentence of “Ghost Image” by Hervé Guibert, a book of 63 prose poems about photography that reference Guibert’s observations and experiences as a gay artist relating to family, friendship, memory and desire.

The three featured artists in this exhibition speak to very different geographically-based experiences of queerness and belonging. They center sensitivity in their work and move fluidly between mediums, both found and created, to speak to memory and to unpack histories of chosen and inherited family.

Due to the possibility of changing COVID protocols, exhibition reception and events will be updated at www.pds.org/the-arts/anne-reid-gallery.

To schedule a private viewing, email annereid72gallery@pds.org.

Artists are sought for a “Farm to Frame” juried art exhibit to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Somerset County’s farmland preservation program and to capture the beauty of the county’s farms.

New Jersey artists age 18 and older who are interested in participating must submit a interest form by April 8, available at https://bit.ly/3573Y5y.

A complete packet of information will be sent to everyone who registers.

All two-dimensional mediums will be welcome, including but not limited to, painting, drawing, pastel and fiber arts.

For more information, contact the Cultural & Heritage Commission at 908-231-7110 or CulturalHeritage@co.somerset.nj.us.

Friday, April 8

A reading by Danielle McLaughlin, presented by the Fund for Irish Studies at Princeton University, will be held at 4:30 p.m. April 8 at the James Stewart Film Theater at 185 Nassau St., Princeton.

McLaughlin’s debut novel “The Art of Falling” was published in February 2021. Her debut collection of short stories, “Dinosaurs On Other Planets,” was published in 2016. In 2019 she was awarded a Windham-Campbell Prize for fiction.

Free and open to the public; tickets required through University Ticketing at tickets.princeton.edu.

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors. Speakers may be unmasked while presenting.

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/fund-for-irish-studies-reading-danielle-mclaughlin/

Friday, April 8

Donate blood to support Daniel’s Fight from 12:30-6:30 p.m. April 8 at the Senior Community Center, 3 Municipal Dr., Bordentown in support of Daniel Applegate, who relies on blood donations.

Appointments are recommended. Visit https://nybc.org/newjerseydrive using sponsor code 68102; or call 800-933-2566.

Walk ins will be accepted if spacing allows.

Eat, drink and bring a donor ID card or ID with name and photo.

For more information, visit https://assets.nationbuilder.com/bordentowntownship/pages/783/attachments/original/1646760201/DANIEL2022.pdf?1646760201

Friday, April 8 to Saturday, April 10

“Horsemanship,” a new musical work-in-progress concert, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Programs in Theater and Music Theater, will take place at 8 p.m. April 8 and 9, and at 2 p.m. April 10, at the Wallace Theater at Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus.

“Horsemanship” is a new musical-in-progress about being transgender and searching for the kind of person you want to be – and horses.

Conceived by Princeton Arts Fellow Will Davis, created by Will Davis and Truth Future Bachman. Featuring new music by Truth Future Bachman.

Free and open to the public; tickets required through University Ticketing at tickets.princeton.edu.

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it, and to wear a mask when indoors. Actors will be unmasked while performing on stage.

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/horsemanship/2022-04-10/

Saturday, April 9

The Bike Exchange helps low-income families get decent bikes and raises money for local Boys and Girls Clubs.

Bring gently used bicycles from noon to 4 p.m. April 9 (rain date April 16) to: Ranger headquarters, Mercer County Park, West Windsor; the Historic Hunt House, 197 Blackwell Road, Pennington; Tulpehaking Nature Center, 157 Westcott Ave., Trenton; and Mercer County Wildlife Center, 1748 River Road, Hopewell Township.

For more information, visit www.bgcmercer.org/bgc-bike-exchange?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

The Princeton Battlefield Society (PBS) will hold its annual Clean Up Day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 9, in conjunction with similar events nationwide in cooperation with the American Battlefield Trust (ABT). Rain date is April 23.

Garden tools and gloves will be available for cleanup tasks, but bring your own.

Water and snacks will be provided and all participants will receive a commemorative water bottle from ABT.

East Windsor is holding a Document Shredding and Electronics Recycling event on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, at the East Windsor Township Senior Center, located at 40 Lanning Blvd.

Free document shredding will be available to East Windsor residents only to dispose of unwanted and unneeded documents. Document shredding is limited to 10 boxes per household until the shredding truck is full. No commercial entities are permitted.

Electronics recycling is limited to only TVs, computers and accessories, monitors, fax machines, cell phones, VCRs, cable boxes and telephones.

For efficiency, residents must remain in their vehicles at all times, and have their driver’s license to display as proof of residency.

For further information regarding the event, call 609-443-4000, ext. 215.

Author Susan Goldman Rubin will present a program at the Arts Council of Princeton on April 9 beginning at 2 p.m. based on her book “Sing and Shout: The Mighty Voice of Paul Robeson.” This award-winning book for readers ages 12 and up is a comprehensive biography of activist, singer and actor Paul Robeson and explores his tumultuous and passionate life.

The program, to be moderated by historian Shirley Satterfield, will include a reading of the book by actor Yusef Miller and a musical performance of several Robeson songs by singer Marvin Lowe accompanied by Dr. John Wolfe.

Books will be for sale and refreshments will be served.

The event is free and open to the public; interested attendees are encouraged to RSVP to marketing@astrapublishinghouse.com.

The Arts Council of Princeton is located at 102 Witherspoon St.

The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) and Rise in Hightstown will host a drive-thru food distribution on April 9 to provide roughly 100,000 pounds of groceries to approximately 1,300 households from greater Mercer County.

This will be the fifth collaboration of its kind between TASK and Rise since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distribution will take place in the Modway parking lot, located at 329 Wyckoff Mills Road in East Windsor. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each household will receive more than 75 pounds of groceries including poultry and fish; a wide variety of fresh produce; juice and milk; and paper products.

Attendees will remain in their vehicles to drive through the contact-free distribution line to collect the assortment of fresh and packaged foods.

A Country Classics Neighborhood Garage Sale will be held throughout Hillsborough from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9.

Sponsored by RE/MAX InStyle Realty’s owner/broker/sales associate Marie DeCicco.

Visit www.teamdecicco.com/country-classics-garage-sale/ for a list of residences that are participating.

The Burlington County Commissioners and Burlington County Sheriff’s Department are partnering with the Burlington County Special Services School District and the Burlington County Division of Parks to host the Spring Family Fest for families of children with special needs.

The event will be held April 9 from noon to 3 p.m., outside the Special Services School, 20 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton. Rain date is April 10.

It is open to special needs children of all ages and their families. Children will be able to participate in the sensory-friendly egg hunts in small groups and will be aided by different sound, flashing lights and magnetic devices.

The hunts will be divided into three different sessions. The first egg hunt will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and is designed for those with autism spectrum disorder. The second will be held from 1-2 p.m. and is for children with multiple disabilities. The third will be held from 2-3 p.m. for children who are visually impaired, deaf or hearing impaired.

The event will also feature a resource fair, craft vendors and deejay music.

Saturday, April 9

Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24

Volunteers from 12 local communities will gather to transform local rivers, lakes and streams during the 16th annual Watershed Stream Cleanups.

The stream cleanups are taking place on April 9, and April 23-24.

Preregistration is required, but drop-in volunteers will be asked to complete waivers. More information is available from Olivia Spildooren at 609-737-3735, ext. 21 or ospildooren@thewatershed.org.

Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes and long-sleeved shirts. Bring gloves and a reusable water bottle. Rain gear is encouraged for inclement weather, but volunteers will be cleaning rain or shine.

Event T-shirts and snacks will be provided at each location.

For participation dates, times and locations, visit https://thewatershed.org/stream-cleanups.

April 9 to May 27

Special event April 29

D&R Greenway Land Trust’s exhibition “Space to Dream: Nature and Creative Freedom” showcases the relationship between open spaces and artistic expression with three themed galleries: On the Water, Within the City, and In the Wild.

The artwork is on view through May 27 at D&R Greenway’s Johnson Education Center, 1 Preservation Pl., Princeton. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and on Saturdays April 9 and May 7 from noon to 4 p.m.

Exhibiting artists include Sean Carney, Susan DeConcini, Moss Freedman, Kate Graves, Erica Harney, Ting Ting Hsu, Léni Paquet-Morante, Charles David Viera and Tricia Zimic. Meet the artists at an outdoor reception on April 29 from 4:30-6 p.m. RSVP requested at drgreenway.org or info@drgreenway.org.

This exhibit will also feature art from students in the Latin American Legal Defense and Education Fund’s FUTURO program, which is an inclusive and diverse youth mentoring program for promising first and second-generation immigrant students.

Art sales benefit the mission of D&R Greenway to preserve and care for land and trails that provide the public access to the natural world. Information on the exhibit and other events may be found at www.drgreenway.org.

Opening Saturday, April 9

Through November

Kingston: On The Map opens April 9 in the History Room at the D&R Canal Locktender’s House, on old Lincoln Highway (off Route 27) in Kingston.

On view Saturdays and Sundays from April to November from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The village of Kingston has hosted colonial taverns, armies during the American Revolution, canal boats, railroad trains and travelers on the Lincoln Highway. One of the oldest settlements in central New Jersey, Kingston evolved with America over its 340-year history.

The display uses journal entries and prints of a dozen historical maps to illustrate Kingston’s evolution, from settlement to commercial center to modern community. One map shows how Kingston moved between the colonies of east and west New Jersey. Another shows both Kingston and Princeton divided by county lines. Railroads appeared in the 19th century, disappearing by the 20th. The Delaware and Raritan Canal was built for commerce, but is now a recreation destination.

This display follows a talk by George Luck, Jr. and Charlie Dieterich, titled “Why is Kingston Here?” given this past February.

Air circulation is limited, so masks and distancing are requested.

For more information, visit www.khsnj.org/



The Kingston Historical Society is planning events, including a community walk on May 21 and a panel discussion later this spring. Details of future events and a video of the February talk are available on the organization’s website, www.khsnj.org/.

Sunday, April 10

Princeton Makes, a Princeton-based artist cooperative, and Ragged Sky Press, a local publisher focused on poetry, will celebrate National Poetry Month and host a Second Sunday Poetry Reading at 4 p.m. April 10 at the Princeton Makes store in the Princeton Shopping Center, 301 N. Harrison St.

The April 10 reading will feature Lynn Levin and Sandy Solomon.

Their readings will be followed by an open mic available to up to 10 audience members who would like to read their original poetry.

Additional information is available at www.princetonmakes.com.

Through Sunday, April 10

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center presents the 2022 Axelrod Jewish International Film Festival (AJIFF) featuring seven award-winning, critically-acclaimed, regional premiere films, plus the smash Israeli award-winning television drama, “The Chef.”

The festival runs through April 10.

All films for this year’s festival will be screened virtually.

“Let It Be Morning,” Israel’s official entry into the Academy Awards as Best International Feature Film and winner of seven Israeli Academy Awards (Ophirs), will be featured as part of the festival.

The nine-part TV series “The Chef” is produced by the award-winning producers of “Fauda”and “Shtisel” and the original “Your Honor.”

The focus of AJIFF is to highlight international films that appeal to a diverse audience with eclectic content for all to enjoy.

The festival’s major sponsor is the Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey.

A Series Ticket Pass is $72 per household, which includes all seven films plus “The Chef.”

A pass for “The Chef” alone is available for $36 per household.

For more detailed information or to register for the film festival, visit www.axelrodartscenter.com/film or call the Box Office at 732-531-9106, ext. 14.

The Morven in May Plant Sale will be held online through April 10, with on-site pickup on May 14 and 15.

This year’s curated selections will feature deer-resistant plants, annuals, perennials, vegetables, heirloom and prolific container plants.

Members and Early Patron Garden Party supporters receive priority pickup.

The garden is located at 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Sundays, April 10 and May 8

Hightstown Elks Lodge 1955 will offer breakfast for veterans from 8 a.m. to noon April 10 and May 8 at the lodge, 110 Hickory Corner Road, Hightstown.

The menu will include eggs, pancakes, waffles, French toast, omelets, bacon, sausage, potatoes, coffee, tea and juice.

Veterans are welcome free of charge. Family members are $10 per person; children age 5 and under are free.

Sundays, April 10 and May 15

Burlington County will hold a paper shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the truck is full, on April 10 and May 15, rain or shine, at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road, Florence.

Open to Burlington County residents only. ID required.

Visitors must remain in their cars.

Paper must be placed in the trunk, cargo area or truck bed, and be easily accessibly to staff who will remove it from the vehicle.

Limit of four bags or boxes of paper weighing no more than 10 pounds each.

Do not bring magazines or junk mail.

This is not open to businesses or non-profits.

For more information, call 609-499-1001, ext. 271 or 266, or email recycle@burlington.nj.us

Through Monday, May 2

The Viking Cafe at Mercer County Community College is open again.

Spend Monday nights sampling different menus: Asia, April 11; Ukraine, April 18 and May 2. Seating times are 5 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.

Seatings for lunch on Mondays and Tuesdays, through April 19, will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Regardez menu is planned for April 11 and 18. Honey’s menu is planned for April 12 and 19.

Cost is $12 per person.

For tickets, call the Kelsey Theatre Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Menus and countries subject to change. For menu questions, email benowitf@mccc.edu.

For more information, visit https://mccc.edu/hrim/

Held by the Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management program.

The college is located at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. The dining room is located in room ES 111 in the Engineering Systems building.

Monday, April 11

The Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University will host a discussion with U.S. Rep. Andy Kim on April 11 at 7 p.m. in Lynch Adler Hall 202 on Rider’s campus, 2083 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville.

Kim represents New Jersey’s 3rd District, which has just been redrawn to include Lawrence Township, where Rider University is located, in the upcoming Congress.

Kim was elected to Congress as a Democrat, with his term beginning in 2019. Before becoming a congressman, he worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense and the National Security Council.

The event is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is requested by visiting rider.edu/andykim.

April 11 to May 13

Special event April 23

Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC’s) James Kerney Campus Gallery (JKCG) will present its next photography exhibit “Being and There” April 11 through May 13, a traveling exhibit featuring the work of New York-based photographer Joseph Lawton.

“Being and There” features early black and white photography from Lawton’s extensive travels circa 1983 to 1994. Learn more about Lawton at www.josephlawton.com

A reception and artist talk will be held on April 23 from 1-3 p.m. The public is invited inperson or by appointment via the Zoom conferencing platform. Reservations are required.

Gallery hours are 3-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.



Register your visit at least one day in advance at JKCGallery.online.

Located at 137 N. Broad St., Trenton, the JKC Gallery is a gallery for photography and lens-based work from international and regional-noted artists. To learn more about shows and registration requirements, including Zoom links, visit JKCGallery.online.

Tuesday, April 12

Holiday Travel with Dementia will be presented at 3 p.m. April 12 in person at Princeton Senior Resource Center, 101 Poor Farm Road, Princetion, and via Zoom.

Careful planning can help make the visit easier and more enjoyable for you, your loved one, hosts, or visitors. Barbara Forshner is the director of community relations at Artis Senior Living of Princeton Junction, and is a Certified Dementia and Montessori Certified Dementia Practitioner.

Registration required at https://princetonsenior.wufoo.com/forms/fyi-seminars-april-2022/

Wednesday, April 13

Great Minds Salon Lunch and Learn: The Tragedy of the St. Louis will be presented at noon on April 13, sponsored by The Jewish Center Princeton, presented by Adina Jocelyn Langer.

For more than 15 years, Langer has focused her museum career on interpreting traumatic historical events for diverse audiences while emphasizing the dignity and individuality of the people who experienced them.

An active curator, oral historian, educator, presenter, editor, blogger, and published author, she grew up in Princeton Junction and attended The Princeton Jewish Center’s religious school through confirmation.

Open to the community.

To register, visit https://thejewishcenterofprinceton.shulcloud.com/event/great-minds-salon-lunch-and-learn.html. Registration closes 24 hours before the class.

Wednesdays

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department will perform safety seat inspections every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m.

No appointment required.

The service is offered free of charge to improve child safety.

A typical inspection takes about 20 minutes.

Inspections are performed at the Burlington County Administration Building, 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly. Residents can call 609-265-3788 when they arrive and ask for the on-duty child safety seat technician.

Thursday, April 14

Mercer’s Best Toastmasters Club will hold an April Fools Open House at 6:30 p.m. April 14 at the Lawrence Community Center, 295 Eggert Crossing Road, Lawrenceville.

The group cultivates a nurturing learning environment and constructive feedback to help nervous speakers develop into adept presenters.

For more information call Jim at 908-421-6151.

The Afghanistan Policy Lab aims to help build an inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan equally representing all citizens. Academic fellows from Afghanistan have joined, or will join, the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs’ academic community to analyze and provide policy recommendations related to Afghanistan in four areas: humanitarian aid, civic space, women, and national healing and reconciliation. The fellows also will analyze and provide policy recommendations to tackle challenges from the evolving situation on the ground.

A virtual opening ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. April 14.

Watch live on YouTube, or visit the Zoom link at https://princeton.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Is7G5CAFQX6rdxZ-EEfaEw

Through April 15

Westfield Senior High School Class of 1976 will hold its reunion weekend June 3-5.

The reunion will kick off on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. with a casual get-together at Crossroads in Garwood.

On June 4, join classmates at the Shady Rest at Scotch Hills Country Club for an event featuring a buffet, beer and wine and music.

Early bird discount applies before April 15.

Registration can be found at www.westfieldhigh76.com.

A website is available with more detailed information, including hotel and travel information.

For more information, contact either Ruth Liebesman at ruthliebesman@aol.com or Jim Bivona at jimbivona@gsinet.net.

Through Friday, April 15

Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors through the Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton.

The Don Carrington Vocational/Trade School Scholarship, in the amount of $500, is for a high school student residing in Mercer County who is continuing their studies at a vocational, trade or technical school.

The deadline to submit an application is April 15. Visit www.rhrotary.org/scholarships for the application.

For questions, email scholarships@rhrotary.org

Fridays, through April 15

Hightstown Elks Lodge 1955 will hold Fish Fry Fridays through April 15.

Two seating times are 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for indoor dining.

To-go orders are also available, from 5:15-7:15 p.m.

Use weekly online reservation form at www.elks1955.org to order.

Saturday, April 16

Bordentown Township’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will return April 16 at Northern Community Park, Groveville Road.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with the hunt beginning at 10 a.m. sharp.

Bring your own baskets or bags.

Through Saturday, April 16

Palmer Square’s Spring Bunny will hop around and take photos from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through April 16, in Palmer Square, Princeton.

Palmer Square will follow CDC guidelines, state and local mandates, and industry best practices to ensure the health and safety of guests.

Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17

Terhune Orchards will hold a Bunny Chase from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16 and 17 at the orchards, Cold Soil Road, Princeton.

The Bunny Chase is a non-competitive event for children 2-10 years old especially, but enjoyable for all ages. Follow hand-drawn clues around the farm in a self-guided treasure hunt. At the end of the hunt, children can choose to do bunny-themed craft activities and meet Terhune’s own real bunny rabbits.

There is a $5 charge for activities and barn area.

Purchase online admission tickets at https://terhuneorchards.ticketspice.com/bunny-chase

Sundays, through May 15

Comparing Country Houses: A Downton Abbey Tour will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. Sundays, April 17 and 24, and May 8 and 15, at the Wallace House & Old Dutch Parsonage State Historic Sites, 71 Somerset St., Somerville.

War and work, family and faith, and the daily duties and delights of domestic life unite the historic houses of King George III’s New Jersey preserved at Wallace House & Old Dutch Parsonage with the country estates of King George V’s England fictionalized at Downton Abbey.

This tour of Wallace House & Old Dutch Parsonage uses Downton Abbey as the touchstone to explore the historical themes that unite country houses across the Atlantic and across the ages.

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/comparing-country-houses-a-downton-abbey-tour-tickets-268510440957 or https://fb.me/e/7govvlxE7

Through Monday, April 18

East Windsor Township, through the Township Clean Communities Committee, is sponsoring a Recycling Poster Contest for all East Windsor Regional School District elementary school students to focus on Earth Day.

The theme of the poster is to promote any or all of the “4 Rs” of the Township Recycling Program Logo, which are recycle, reuse, reduce and rebuy.

Student winners from Grades K–2 and winners from Grades 3–5 will receive awards of a gift certificate to Barnes and Noble for first through third place. The awards are being donated by Shiseido America.

To enter, students should bring their poster to the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 16 Lanning Blvd., no later than April 18. Submissions should include the student’s name, address, phone number, grade level and school attended.

Contest winners will be notified and awards will be made by Mayor Janice S. Mironov at an Earth Day ceremony.

Winning posters will also be displayed in the municipal building lobby through May.

Monday, April 18 to Sunday, April 24

The second annual Hopewell Valley Green Week, a series of environmentally-themed events, is set to occur April 18-24.

The keynote speaker will be Harriet Shugarman, executive director of Climate Mama and author of “How to Talk to Your Kids About Climate Change.” She will speak with students in all the Hopewell Valley schools and will also share an evening presentation to the community on April 21.

Green Week will kick off with Hopewell Valley Regional School District (HVRSD) Wellness Day on April 18. District schools will be closed to provide an opportunity for families to get outside and enjoy the many parks and trails in and around Hopewell Valley.

On April 19, Waterspirit Executive Director and Good Grief Network group leader Blair Nelsen will give a community talk on managing distress related to a changing environment.

Earth Day Film Night will take place in the Central High School (CHS) Performing Arts center on April 22 and will feature “2040,” “a story of hope that looks at the very real possibility that humanity could reverse global warming and improve the lives of every living thing in the process.”

On April 23, the CHS Youth Environmental Society and the Hopewell Valley Green Team will join together to host a Repair Cafe at Central High. This in-person event will allow community members to get help with repairing common household items as well as learn more about the international movement to reduce consumption, waste, and planned obsolescence.

On April 24, the Hopewell Valley Green Team will outline tips to improve household energy efficiency and other ways to decarbonize the home.

In preparation for the ban of New Jersey’s statewide ban of plastic bags on May 4, HVRSD’s Green Team is partnering with Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space (FoHVOS) to distribute reusable tote bags to each student as a way to reduce plastic bag pollution and the effects of plastic on the environment.

Green Week will also include the return of Eco-Trivia Night, a fundraiser for the Outdoor Equity Alliance, whose mission is to “to create experiences that inform and inspire people of all ages, ethnicities, and income levels to enjoy nature and the outdoors.”

Food for Thought: The Oyster Farmers Film Plus Supper Club and Discussion, featuring Carolyn Klaube from The Sourland Conservancy, will take place at the Hopewell Theater on April 19.

The Watershed Institute will host the presentation Backyard Composting with Priscilla Hayes on April 20.

The Hopewell Branch of the Mercer County Library System will present Roosevelt’s Tree Army: The History of the Civilian Conservation Corps with historian Mary Rasa on April 21.

The weekend will include a variety of activities to choose from, including The Watershed Institute’s 16th Annual Stream Clean Ups, Potato Planting and Barn Swallow Celebrations at Howell Living History Farm, a “Naked Running Man” Nature Walk at Fiddler’s Creek Preserve organized by FoHVOS, and Small Space Gardening at the Pennington Public Library.

More information about Hopewell Valley Green Week can be found at https://sites.google.com/hvrsd.org/hopewellvalleygreenweek

Tuesday, April 19

Princeton Senior Resource Center will present “Exploring Senior Housing: The Basics of Services and Costs” at 3 p.m. April 19 via Zoom, and also in person at the 101 Poor Farm Road location in Princeton.

This presentation will highlight five types of senior housing and the services and costs associated with each: independent living, affordable senior housing, continuing care retirement communities (life care retirement community), assisted living and respite, and memory care.

Presenter is Hillary Murray from Brandywine Senior Living at Serenade.

Registration required at https://princetonsenior.wufoo.com/forms/fyi-seminars-april-2022/

Thursday, April 21

The Westminster Conservatory at Nassau’s monthly recital series will continue April 21 at 12:15 p.m. in the main sanctuary of Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau St., Princeton.

The performers will be Melissa Bohl, oboe; Craig Levesque, horn; and Phyllis Lehrer, piano.

Admission is free.

All attendees must remain masked and observe social distancing.

For more information, visit www.rider.edu/academics/colleges-schools/westminster-college-arts/westminster-conservatory-music

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is offering free orthopedic screenings on April 21 from 5-7 p.m. at Iron Peak Sports & Events, 137 Mountain View Road, Hillsborough.

RWJUH Somerset orthopedic surgeons and physical therapists will assess muscle/bone/joint pain and injury concerns and provide individualized, appropriate care and recommendations for treatment and exercise.

The screening is open to anyone age 13 and older.

Appointments are required by calling 908-685-2814.

For more information, visit www.rwjbh.org/somerset.

Saturday, April 23

An Arbor Day celebration will be held at Marquand Park in the Children’s Arboretum from 10 a.m. to noon April 23. Rain date is April 24.

Open to children of all ages.

There will be free seedlings, cookies and lemonade, and a free children’s book featuring the park’s special trees.

From 11 a.m. to noon, in conjunction with the Historical Society of Princeton, a walking tour – “The Magic and History of Marquand Park” – will be offered.

The park is located off Lovers Lane. In addition to the Lovers Lane parking lot, overflow parking is available on nearby Olden Avenue. In addition, visitors can park on Springdale Road and the southbound side of Mercer Street between Hibben Road and Springdale Road and enter the park through the Mercer Street entrance across from Springdale Road.

Sunday, April 24

In honor of Earth Day, the Friends of Herrontown Woods and the Princeton Public Library will visit Princeton’s first dedicated preserve for a day of exploring and learning in nature.

Events are planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24 in Herrontown Woods, 600 Snowden Lane, Princeton.

Schedule of events for families, children and adults:

9-10 a.m. Flowers and Frogs Family Hike, with local botanists Stephen Hiltner and John Clark. Hike is moderate, and boots recommended; children may want to wear galoshes.

Sign up at www.herrontownwoods.org/events/earth-day-2022424

Sign up at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit local experts at hands-on display tables and enjoy activities in the Botanical Art Garden (the BArden) and around the historic Veblen House. Explore Princeton Public Library’s books on pollinators and native wildflowers and make butterfly bookmark. Learn to plant your own wildflower seeds with Mathilde Burlion of Pousse Petit Jardinier. Bring home a potted native plant. Adults can make and bring home their own herbal vinegar with Tish Streetan of Queen Mab’s Herbs using local plants and herbs. Arts and crafts. Make a “nature mandala” or join the Littlebrook School PTO in decorating a reusable grocery bag and take home some eco-friendly samples. Get expert advice on tips for photographing nature. Learn about local invasive species from local experts, and perhaps join the newly formed Invasive Species of the Month Club.

1-3 p.m. Geology Walk with Professor Emeritus Lincoln Hollister of Princeton University Geosciences Department, discussing the formation of the Princeton Ridge and its special rocks. Limited capacity. Sign up at www.herrontownwoods.org/events/earth-day-2022424

Select dates, through April 27

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) returns to the series’ trademark Concert Classics events, presented annually for 129 years, but postponed the past 23 months.

Each concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University campus.

April 21: Tetzlaff String Quartet. Violinist Christian Tetzlaff returns to Princeton with his sister, Tanja Tetzlaff, bringing longtime counterparts violinist Elisabeth Kufferath and violist Hanna Weinmeister. The quartet has been creating music together for almost three decades and makes its PUC debut. The program culminates with Schubert’s iconic and cathartic “Death and the Maiden” quartet.

April 27: Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello, and Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano. The Kanneh-Mason family performed virtually from their home in England last fall. The sibling duo is back for a live appearance in which the young stars tackle works in the cello/piano repertoire. This will be the Princeton debut of 22-year-old Sheku, winner of the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year, and his older sister Isata, who topped U.K. classical charts with the release of “Romance,” her recent solo album.

Subscriptions range from $140 to $300.

Choose three or more concerts and save 10% off single ticket prices.

Single tickets range from $10 to $50; student tickets are $10 with valid ID.

Visit https://concerts.princeton.edu/

This year, ticketing policies are designed with maximum flexibility. Should a change in policy or public health conditions make someone uncomfortable, PUC will issue a refund or exchange upon request.

Before entering the venue, all concert attendees are required to show photo ID and proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to the maximum extent, which now includes a COVID booster shot for all eligible to receive it.

An active Princeton University ID card will be accepted as proof of vaccination.

All patrons will be required to wear a mask while attending PUC events.

For detailed COVID safety guidelines, visit https://concerts.princeton.edu/ticketing-policies/

For more information about Princeton University Concerts, contact Marna Seltzer at seltzer@princeton.edu or 609-258-2800.

Through Friday, April 22

The nonprofit Friends for the Abbott Marshlands announces a Call for Art for Voices for the Marsh, its 2022 biennial, 10th Juried Photography Exhibit.

It is juried by Al Horner of New Jersey Pinelands photographic fame, and Pat Coleman, naturalist and president of the Friends.

Submissions are due by Earth Day, April 22, with the exhibition running June 5 to Sept. 18.

The venue is Tulpehaking Nature Center’s galleries at 157 Westcott Ave., Hamilton.

The show provides an opportunity for both fine art photographers and local hobbyists to capture the cultural and ecological richness of the marshlands and participate in the Friends’ efforts to build awareness and support for the protection and stewardship of the marshlands.

The prospectus is available at https://abbottmarshlands.org.

The Abbott Marshlands are a critical natural and cultural resource located in central New Jersey along the Delaware River between Trenton and Bordentown, including Hamilton. Its 3,000 acres of open space include the northernmost freshwater tidal marsh on the Delaware River and surrounding lowland and upland forests.

The Tulpehaking Nature Center provides educational resources, answers to questions for the public and bathrooms. There are free weekly and monthly group walks with registration at rotating locations between: Watson Woods, Spring Lake at Roebling Park, Northern Community Park, Bordentown Bluffs with Crosswicks Creek Water Trail, and D&R Canal State Park between Bordentown and Trenton. Another location will be added soon in Point Breeze State Park, the historic former estate of Joseph Bonaparte, and most recently, the Divine Word Missionary.

Friday, April 22

The Princeton Folk Music Society will present a concert featuring John Shain and FJ Ventre at 8 p.m. April 22 at Christ Congregation Church, 50 Walnut Lane, Princeton. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Their music is blues-based, but weaves in elements of bluegrass, swing and ragtime.

Admission at the door is $25 general, $20 members, $10 students, $5 children. Masks and proof of vaccination required for entry.

For more information, visit www.princetonfolk.org

Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24

“The Diary of Anne Frank” will be produced by Kelsey Theatre, the MCCC Theatre and Dance Company, in collaboration with the Mercer County Holocaust, Genocide and Human Rights Education Center, April 22-24 at Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

For ticket information, visit http://kelsey.mccc.edu/shows_current.shtml

Saturday, April 23

The Watershed Institute will hold a stream cleanup from 9-11 a.m. April 23 at Etra Lake Park, Disbrow Hill Road, East Windsor, rain or shine.

Bring a reusable water bottle and gloves. Masks optional. Do not attend if you are feeling unwell.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Pre-registration required at thewatershed.org/stream-cleanups

Monday, April 25

Faith Seeking Peace and Justice, an interfaith panel, will be held at 10 a.m. April 25 via Zoom by the Princeton Senior Resource Center.

This moderated conversation will focus on the important role that the Abrahamic faith traditions have in peace-making and justice-seeking with Rabbi Ben Adler, Imam Quareeb Bashir, and Rev. Héctor A. Burgos-Núñez

Register at https://princetonsenior.wufoo.com/forms/faith-seeking-peace-and-justice/

Tuesday, April 26

United Way of Greater Mercer County (UWGMC) Board of Directors will host its second annual United in Impact Awards: Rising Together on April 26. The event will be in person from 5-7 p.m. at the Social Profit Center at Mill One in Hamilton with keynote speaker, Michele Siekerka, president and CEO of NJBIA.

UWGMC will celebrate:

Jeannine Cimino, executive vice president and chief retail officer of William Penn Bank – Live United Award

Hal English, president and CEO, Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce – Community Quarterback Award

Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson – Advocate Award

Rider University and Gregory G. Dell’Omo, president of Rider University – Eugene Marsh Community Impact Award

Proceeds from the event will directly provide food, rental assistance, health insurance access, tax preparation services, financial coaching, and other resources to help individuals and families get ahead. There are over 61,000 families in Mercer County struggling to make ends meet according to the United Way ALICE Report for NJ.

Tickets to the event are $75.

To register, visit uwgmc.org/unitedimpactawards.

Thursday, April 28

Timberlane Middle School in Pennington, part of the Hopewell Valley Regional School District, is holding its first Witness Stones ceremony on April 28 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Hopewell Old School Baptist Meeting House, 46-48 W. Broad St., Hopewell.

Due to the size of the location, the event is by invitation only.

Witness Stones Project, Inc. from Connecticut seeks to restore the history and honor the humanity of the enslaved individuals who helped build communities. The project provides research assistance, teacher development, and curriculum support to help middle school students study the history of slavery in their own communities. The students explore the lives of enslaved individuals through primary source documents.

The students will bring the Hopewell community together to place a Witness Stone – a permanent brass marker – to memorialize an enslaved individual, Friday Truehart, who came to this region with the Rev. Oliver Hart from South Carolina, when he was a 13-year-old boy. This stone will honor where Truehart lived, worked and worshiped in the Hopewell region.

At public installation ceremonies, the community will remember and honor the forgotten through music, poetry, oration and reflection.

The project and event will be completed and organized in conjunction with the Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum and founders Elaine Buck and Beverly Mills.

Timberlane Middle School is the first school in New Jersey to undertake a Witness Stones Project.

NAMI New Jersey (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is committed to serving New Jersey’s diverse communities, and as such is hosting its last webinar of the series sponsored by Amerigroup, NAMI NJ Multicultural Conversations, from 1-2 p.m. April 28. The four multicultural programs serving African American, Hispanic/Latinx, South Asian and Chinese American communities will help facilitate meaningful, culturally-sensitive dialogues on various mental wellness topics.

Learn about “The Value of Culturally Sensitive Mental Health Resources” during Mental Health Awareness Month. During this webinar there will be opening statements from NAMI NJ Board President Mark Williams and Executive Director Meredith Masin Blount. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9i8RN-ibSnenQT7wAABwjw

Through Thursday, April 28

The Gourgaud Gallery will host a photography exhibit by the Cranbury digital Camera Club (CdCC) through April 28.

The show will feature original, framed photographs of various subjects and sizes taken by club members.

Most photographs will be for sale at prices ranging from $75 to $150 with 20% of all sales benefiting the Cranbury Arts Council.

The Gourgaud Gallery is located on the second floor of Cranbury Town Hall, 23-A North Main St. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The CdCC is a non-profit organization focused on digital photography techniques and meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 8 p.m. at the Cranbury First Presbyterian Church. The club’s objective is to provide an atmosphere where amateurs and professionals can learn from each other to further develop their photography skills. The club can be found on Facebook and at cranburydigitalcameraclub.org.

Fourth Thursday of the month, April 28 – Aug. 25

Princeton Senior Resource Center will hold Pups & Cups in person at PSRC’s 101 Poor Farm Road location the fourth Thursday of every month, from 3-4 p.m., April 28 to Aug. 25.

Join an hour of socializing and pet therapy. A certified therapy dog will be available to provide comfort, cuteness, and relaxation, along with the opportunity to socialize and enjoy some hot beverages.

Register at https://princetonsenior.wufoo.com/forms/pups-cups-april-2022/

Through Friday, April 29

Princeton Human Services is opening up the application process for its annual Summer Youth Employment Program. This program has been a gateway for youth into the adult world of work and has provided numerous working opportunities to youth in Princeton. In the summer of 2021, SYEP provided jobs to nearly 40 students in municipal departments and local non-profit organizations which included job readiness training, financial coaching and career development.

Participants must live in Princeton, be between the ages of 14-18 as of July 5, 2022, and their family income must not exceed 400% of the 2021 U.S. federal poverty level.

Participants work 25 hours a week and earn minimum wage ($11.90/hour) for 8 weeks during the summer.

Applications are available at the Princeton Human Services office in Monument Hall. Applications can also be downloaded at www.princetonnj.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10269/Summer-Youth-Employment-Application-2022-PDF

The application deadline is April 29.

For more information, call Princeton Human Services at 609-688-2055 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, or email humanservices@princetonnj.gov.

Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30

Mary Mother of God Church will present its 55+ Senior Revue at 7 p.m. April 29 and at 2 p.m. April 30 at the church, 157 S. Triangle Road, Hillsborough.

Singers, dancers, comedians and variety acts will perform.

Cost to attend is $20 general, or $10 for students.

For more information, call Director Linda Giordano at 908-359-3881.

Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1

Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre will present “a r t,” a play be Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, at 8 p.m. April 29 and 30, and at 2 p.m. May 1 at Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

Cost is $20 for adults; $18 for seniors, students and children.

For ticket information, visit http://kelsey.mccc.edu/shows_current.shtml

Saturday, April 30

Each year, between 100 and 150 athletes die from sudden cardiac arrest, according to the American College of Cardiology. Screenings can help detect underlying heart disorders, such as abnormal heart rhythms, which can trigger sudden cardiac death.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, will offer free cardiac screenings for athletes from 14-18 years old on April 30 from 8 a.m. to noon at the hospital’s Somerset Family Practice, located at 128 Rehill Avenue in Somerville.

RWJUH Somerset cardiologists, nurses and technicians will conduct the screenings, which will include a cardiovascular history and physical exam; blood pressure screening; body metrics; and an electrocardiogram. In addition, an echocardiogram can be performed if indicated.

Results will be given to students to share with their personal physicians.

A parent or guardian must accompany each student to the cardiac screenings.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 908-685-2414. For more information, visit www.rwjbh.org/cardiacathleticscreening.

Voices Chorale NJ will present “Singing for Peace” with the Berks Sinfonietta chamber orchestra at 8 p.m. April 30 at Trinity Church, 33 Mercer St., Princeton. There will be a livestream option as well.

Accompaniment will be by chorale pianist Dr. Akiko Hosaki and the 16-piece Berks Sinfonietta, an intergenerational chamber orchestra co-founded and directed by Dr. David A. McConnell, artistic director of Voices Chorale NJ.

The chorale will perform various pieces from Baroque, Classical, Romantic and Contemporary periods.

Advance general admission tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children and students through the website. At the door, tickets are $25/$15. Livestream or on-demand viewing is $20 per household.

For tickets and information, visit www.voiceschoralenj.org

Through Saturday, April 30

It is time to register for East Windsor Regional School District’s full-day kindergarten program.

To enter kindergarten in the fall, children should be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2022. A birth certificate or passport must be presented to verify the date of birth.

Families will also be required to submit proof of residence.

Online registration is available at https://genesis.ewrsd.k12.nj.us/genesis/openReg?screen=welcomeScreen&action=form

Parents and guardians who do not have access to the internet can schedule an appointment to register online in the office by contacting the Central Registration office at 609-443-2881, ext. 6800, or centralregistration@ewrsd.k12.nj.us.

For further registration requirements, visit www.ewrsd.org.

The Woman’s Club of Cranbury High School Student Community Service Scholarship Award is for $2,000.

Candidates must reside in Cranbury Township; have shown examples of exceptional community service, including volunteerism, leadership or other virtues of service; and be a high school senior who will be entering their first year of postsecondary education.



Though this is through the Woman’s Club, the applicant can be of any gender.

The application will include where the scholarship will be used, as well as the applicant’s mailing address and email address.

A one-page essay detailing why the candidate should be considered is part of the application.

Two personal references from people who are not related to the candidate are required. One should be from a teacher or other school staff, and one should be from a source outside of school, such as clergy or youth leaders.

The deadline to apply is April 30.

The application can be mailed to The Woman’s Club of Cranbury, Attn: High School Student Community Service Scholarship, P.O. Box 94 Cranbury 08512.



Recipients of the scholarships are chosen by the Scholarship Committee and will be presented to the Woman’s Club of Cranbury membership at the general meeting in

May. The recipient and their parents or guardian will be invited to attend the May meeting where the award will be announced. The recipient will receive a check for the approved amount of the award at the May meeting.

For more information, visit https://womansclubofcranbury.org/scholarships

The Rotary Club of Hillsborough announced the availability of applications for their annual post-secondary school scholarship program for township residents.

Now in its third decade, the program provides qualifying students with a scholarship to help offset the cost of their post-secondary education.

Six of the eight Rotary scholarships include five named scholarships and one unnamed scholarship, and are available only to Hillsborough High School (HHS) students.

In addition, one scholarship will be made available to a Hillsborough resident graduating from Somerset County VoTech, who will attend a post-secondary school; and another scholarship to a Hillsborough resident who attended a high school outside the township.

Scholarship applications and deadline information for HHS students may be obtained from their school counseling department.

Scholarship applications and instructions for VoTech and non-HHS graduates may be downloaded directly from the Rotary Club of Hillsborough website, visit hillsboroughnjrotary.com.

Non-HHS graduates must submit their applications by April 30.

The following five Rotary scholarships have been established in honor of past members of the Rotary Club of Hillsborough who most exemplified our motto of “Service Above Self” throughout their lives:

A. Dix Skillman (1916–2012): Charter member and first president of the Rotary Club of (Belle Mead) Hillsborough, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and lawyer. He served in many local municipal and volunteer capacities.

Peter J. Biondi (1942-2011): Served in NJ Assembly, Hillsborough Planning Board and Township Committee, including as mayor, and was an U.S. Army veteran.

Fred D. Quick (1931–2019): Lifelong Hillsborough resident, served during the Cold War and Vietnam conflict as a U.S. Air Force pilot achieving the rank of colonel. He started HESCO Lighting and served on numerous township and county commissions over several decades.

Michael Merdinger (1949–2016): 40-year resident of Hillsborough, member and past president of the Flagtown Fire Department and township administrator.

Vincent Lipani (1940–2021): U.S. Army veteran who started Central Jersey Nurseries over 50 years ago, served on the Hillsborough Board of Adjustment and served as a board member of the Rotary Club of Hillsborough.

The Arts Council of Princeton will exhibit “Still Lives from a Mostly Stilled Life,” an exhibition of oil paintings by Princeton-based painter Joe Kossow, on view through April 30.

Kossow received a Master in Fine Arts degree from American University in Washington, D.C. in 1982, In 1984, he co-founded the Washington Studio School with a group of painters. Kossow taught at the Washington Studio School and local Washington area colleges for eight years. He was awarded the Elizabeth Greenshields prize in 1983.

Many of the newest paintings were composed to fit in molded frames that were designed by Robert Kulicke. They were inspired by frames from art history, starting in ancient Egypt and working forward through centuries of European frames.

Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free and open to the public.

The Arts Council of Princeton is located at 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

For more information, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

This exhibition is held in conjunction with April ARTS, the Arts Council’s month-long celebration of art, culture, and the Princeton community held with support from Princeton University. Decentralized events – including the town’s inaugural Porchfest – afford Princeton the opportunity to embrace art and culture. For a complete list of events, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

April 30 to May 29

McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton will present “Ride The Cyclone: The Musical,” the first show to be directed by McCarter’s new Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen, with book, music and lyrics by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond.

The musical follows the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir whose lives are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. A mechanical fortune-teller invites each to tell their story of a life interrupted, offering the chance to come to terms with their fates.

“Ride the Cyclone” runs April 30 to May 29 in the Roger S. Berlind Theater, 91 University Pl., Princeton.

Run time is 90 minutes, no intermission.

Schedule and ticket information are available at McCarter.org.

Masks, proof of COVID vaccination and ID are required at McCarter performances.

Through Sunday, May 1

The League of Women Voters of the Greater New Brunswick Area (GNBA) is sponsoring an essay and video contest entitled “Y Vote” for high school students who will share their thoughts on the importance of voting.

All students in the participating Somerset and Middlesex county high schools are eligible to enter, regardless of whether they are of voting age.

The writer of the winning essay and the producer of the winning video will each receive a prize of $50 and will be recognized at an awards ceremony on May 19. Honorable mentions will be awarded to runners-up in the competition.

Essay submissions should be no longer than 500 words, and video entries cannot exceed three minutes. Creative, effective and inspirational entries should act as a call to action. They should describe the importance of voting and using votes to influence the direction of democracy.

Entries may not include endorsements or criticism of individual candidates or political parties.

Students in participating schools should send their entries to YVoteContest2022@gmail.com by May 1.

Sunday, May 1

Register for The Lawrenceville School’s 19th annual Big Red 5K Race.

The event has generated more than $200,000 over the past 19 years, used to send Lawrence Township boys and girls to the Lawrenceville School Camp, a residential summer camp in Warren County.

The Big Red Race is happening May 1 on The Lawrenceville School campus, 2500 Main Str., Lawrenceville, beginning at 10:15 a.m. Complete the 5K distance by any means – running, walking, wheelchair, biking, scooter – everything goes.

Pre-registration fees are $20 for participants 18 years of age and under ($25 on race day); $30 for those over 18 ($35 on race day).

Consider bringing canned food items for the Big Red Food Drive to benefit non-profits assisting local, food-insecure families.

Register at www.raceforum.com/bigred

For additional information, visit www.lawrenceville.org.

The Somerset County 4-H Association will hold its Spring Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1 at the Ted Blum 4-H Center, 310 Milltown Road, Bridgewater.

Admission for the carnival is $10 per participant, which is all-inclusive for games, craft, and prizes.

Adults are free.

All participants will receive a game stamp card. After playing a game, the card is stamped. When the card is full, the child can bring it to the prize booth where a prince or princess will hand out a prize and another card.

In addition to games, there will be music, animals, magic and more.

There will also be food for sale (cash only) such as hot dogs, ice cream, cotton candy and bubble tea.

All proceeds will go toward supporting the Somerset County 4-H Youth Development Program.

For more information about the carnival or joining 4-H, visit www.4histops.org, email somersetcounty4h@co.somerset.nj.us, or call 908-526-6644.

Through Monday, May 2

JFCS of Greater Mercer County announces the Rose & Louis H. Linowitz Mensch Award. This is a merit-based award for deserving Jewish eighth grade and high school senior students living in Greater Mercer County.

Candidates should exemplify what it means to be a mensch – a person of integrity and honor, a doer of good deeds, and an all-around good person.

Students must be nominated by a member of the community such as a rabbi, educator, youth group advisor, secular school guidance counselor, teacher, parent, etc.

Eighth-grade Mensch-In-Training and high school senior Mensch Award winners will receive prizes.

This is not a need-based scholarship.

Applications are due by May 2.

For more information or to nominate a student, visit www.JFCSonline.org, or contact Joyce at 609-987-8100 or JoyceW@JFCSonline.org.

Select dates, as of Thursday, May 5

Mercer County’s Notary Nights will be held on the first Thursday of each month from 3-7:30 p.m. at the Mercer County Connection satellite office, 957 Route 33, Hamilton.

The dates for 2022 are May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.

Sessions will also be held on business days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, 209 S. Broad St., Trenton.

A mask or face covering must be worn to enter.

To be sworn in by Mercer County Clerk’s Office staff as a new notary, prospective notaries must apply and have their applications signed by a legislator. If you file your application online it will be sent to your legislator electronically.

After the State of New Jersey processes your application, you will be sent your commission by mail.

You must take your oath of office.

The fee is $15; checks and money order are accepted.

Prospective notaries will also need a photo ID and their certificate on hand to be sworn in.

After July 2022, all notary applications will have to be completed electronically, and an education component will be required for new notaries due to a change in state notary laws.

The Clerk’s Office also has new updated Notary Handbooks, which are available for pickup at the office at 209 S. Broad St. in Trenton.

For more information about notaries public and for updates on office openings and closings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/notary-public, or call the office’s main number at 609-989-6465.

Friday, May 6

The Princeton community will honor Dr. Robert A. Ginsberg, who retired on Jan. 1 after dedicating a significant part of his professional life to Princeton Public Schools (PPS).

Organized by the Princeton Parent Teacher Organization Council and the Johnson Park Elementary School (JP) PTO, a celebration will take place from 3 p.m. until dusk on May 6 at JP, 285 Rosedale Road, where Ginsberg served as principal for 21 years.

Festivities will include musical performances by the Princeton High School Band and teachers, as well as food trucks and games, and a dedication ceremony for the JP amphitheater, which will be declared the Dr. Robert A. Ginsberg Amphitheater.

“Dr. G” spent 10 years at Littlebrook Elementary School – serving as the principal who reopened the school after it had been closed for over a dozen years – before joining JP.

He also served twice as the interim assistant superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction for PPS, from February 1998 to June 1999 and most recently from July 2020 to December 2021.

Ginsberg has worked closely with JP’s Koko Fund and LB’s Joe Fund, both of which underwrite opportunities for children to participate in arts, athletics, and other enrichment activities at their respective schools, Send Hunger Packing Princeton, the Princeton Mobile Food Pantry, and the Princeton Children’s Fund.

Currently, Ginsberg serves as the president of the Princeton Public Library’s Board of Trustees and volunteers with the Delaware & Raritan Greenway, the Morven Museum and Garden, the Historical Society of Princeton, the Ying Hua International School, and the municipality’s Vision Zero Task Force (to ensure safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists).

Former colleagues, friends, students, and the wider Princeton community are invited to attend on May 6. To help celebrate Ginsberg’s achievements and contributions to PPS, community members are also invited to purchase a personalized brick to be installed at the amphitheater or to buy a tributary advertisement in a memory book that will be given to Ginsberg.

More information about these opportunities and the event can be found at tinyurl.com/bobginsbergday

Saturday, May 7

Bordentown Township will hold a shred day from 9 a.m. to noon May 7 at the township’s Public Works Garage, 266 Crosswicks Road.

Bordentown City and Township residents should place paper in the trunk or rear of their car, and must remain inside their vehicle.

End Hunger 3.6, a Rotary International District 7475 service project, will provide food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon May 7 at the Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County, 1040 Spruce St., Lawrence Township.

Rain or shine.

While supplies last.

In partnership with the Franklin Food Bank.

For more information, contact Event Chair Bill Coleman at wildinnj267@yahoo.com or 609-577-2536.

Join Princeton Pro Musica, under the direction of Artistic Director Ryan J. Brandau, on May 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Princeton University Chapel as they present Shout for Joy.The program will feature Maurice Duruflé’s comforting, atmospheric Requiem with Margaret Lias, mezzo-soprano; Dominic Inferara, baritone; and Eric Plutz, organ.Also highlighted are anthems Trinity Te Deum by Ēriks Ešenvalds and Shout for Joy by Adolphus Hailstork. Tickets are $30-60, students $10. Visit princetonpromusica.org for more information.

Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra will present Milanov & Jackiw at 8 p.m. May 7 and at 4 p.m. May 8 in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University.

For more information, visit https://princetonsymphony.org/performances/milanov-jackiw/2022-05-07

Through Sunday, May 8

The Princeton University Art Museum will present an exhibition by Elizabeth Colomba titled “Repainting the Story” through May 8 at Art@Bainbridge, 158 Nassau St., Princeton.

Colomba’s first solo museum exhibition features historical and fictional Black women, often richly dressed and placed in the opulent spaces from which they have been erased or in which they were assigned subservient roles.

The opening celebration will be held 1-4 p.m. March 20.

For more information, visit https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2022-03/opening-celebration-elizabeth-colomba-repainting-story

HomeFront, which helps the homeless and the working poor, operates its own diaper resource center in a warehouse at its Family Preservation Campus in Ewing Township. The nonprofit group’s headquarters is in Lawrence Township.

To meet the Mother’s Day Diaper Challenge, diapers and wipes can be dropped off weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at HomeFront’s headquarters at 1880 Princeton Ave. in Lawrence Township. They may also be dropped off on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Items will be accepted through May 8.

For more information, call 609-989-9417, ext. 149 or email homefront@homefrontnj.org.

Through Wednesday, May 11

Creativity is in bloom at The Gallery at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) as art students showcase their talents at this year’s “Visual Arts Student Exhibition” through May 11.

The show is free and open to the public, located on the second floor of MCCC’s Communications Building on the West Windsor campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

The exhibit includes 40 works by 23 student artists from the college’s visual and graphic arts programs including fine arts, advertising and graphic design, digital arts, photography and sculpture.

Gallery hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 3-5:30 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

For more, information visit www.mccc.edu/gallery.

Masks are recommended but not required.

Through Thursday, May 12

Veterans, their spouses and dependents who are considering starting or growing a business can apply to Rider University’s Veterans Entrepreneurship Training program through May 12. Offered through Rider’s Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, the free, seven-week program provides a platform for developing a business concept and exploring its feasibility.

Participants will conduct market research, draft a market plan and study operations and financials for their business.

Now in its ninth year, the free program offers:

Individualized attention and feedback from faculty in Rider’s Norm Brodsky College of Business.

Eligibility to apply for one year of continued mentoring upon completion of the program.

The option to take the program for college credit.

Access to Rider University library resources. The program runs from May 16 to June 29: online on Mondays and in person on Wednesdays at Rider’s campus, 2083 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville.

Participants may receive college credit for the course with a separate registration and additional academic work, and a limited number of scholarships for the for-credit option are available. For more information and to apply to Rider’s Veterans Entrepreneurship Training program, visit rider.edu/vetprogram. For questions, contact Assistant Professor Dr. Mayank Jaiswal at mjaiswal@rider.edu.

Thursday, May 12

Womanspace will honor its 26th annual Barbara Boggs Sigmund Awards honoree, Elizabeth Smart, child abduction prevention advocate, during a virtual event via Zoom at 6 p.m. May 12.

Smart was abducted on June 5, 2002, and her captors controlled her by threatening to kill her and her family if she tried to escape. Police safely returned Smart to her family on March 12, 2003, after being held a prisoner for 9 months.

Smart has become an advocate for change related to child abduction, recovery programs and national legislation. The founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, she has also helped promote The National AMBER Alert, The Adam Walsh Child Protection & Safety Act and other safety legislation to help prevent abductions.

Smart has chronicled her experiences in the book “My Story.”

In addition, she and other abduction survivors worked with the Department of Justice to create a survivor’s guide entitled “You’re Not Alone: The Journey from Abduction to Empowerment.” This guide is meant to encourage children who have gone through similar experiences not to give up and to know that there is hope for a rewarding life.

Registration is required. Suggested donation of $100 in lieu of ticket sales can be made at https://womanspace.org/barbara-boggs-sigmund-awards-2022/. All donations over $1,000 will receive a gift basket with local wine and desserts to enjoy during the livestream.

Additionally, the silent auction held alongside the virtual event offers advertising opportunities for local businesses and corporations. Email Lauren Nazarian at lan@womanspace.org for more information.

Womanspace is headquartered in Lawrence Township.

Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13

Burlington County’s First Juried Short Film Festival will be held May 12 and 13 at 6 p.m. each evening in the Burlington County Library Auditorium, 5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton.

The two-day festival will feature works from broad categories like fiction (narrative film), non-fiction (documentary), avant-garde (experimental) and animation. There will also be a special “Parks” category reserved for films about Burlington County Parks or shot in and around the parks or with a nature theme.

Judging is expected to be completed by the middle of April and an announcement of the winners is anticipated in early May. The winners will be screened at the festival, which is being funded with a grant from the New Jersey Council on the Arts.

Through May 17

Middlesex County’s photography contest, Picture Middlesex County, runs through May 17, and is open to all New Jersey residents.

From photos of landscapes to closeups of plants, insects, birds and other wildlife, there are many photograph opportunities in Middlesex County.

The photo contest is open to all amateur and professional photographers, youth to adult. Ages 17 and under require parent/guardian consent on the entry form.

Photos must be taken within Middlesex County within the timeframe of the contest.

Individuals may submit up to two photos per category.

Contest Categories:

After the contest, all submissions will be displayed on Middlesex County’s Facebook page, where people will vote for their favorite photo by “liking” the picture. The 10-day voting period will be from May 20–30. This will determine the “People’s Choice Award” winners.

A judging committee will anonymously judge all the photos to determine the contest’s overall winner. Winning photos may be publicly displayed at a future county event.

For full contest rules and more information, visit https://discovermiddlesex.com/picture-middlesex-county/

Select dates, starting May 20

Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC will host an Employment Weekly job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20, Sept. 9 and Nov. 4 at the Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, in the Nordstrom corridor.

Job seekers can register at https://nmg.ticketleap.com/job9/?ct=t

Employers will receive 5% when booking two dates, or 15% off when booking three dates.

Email events@newspapermediagroup.com for vendor opportunities.

For more information, email areyes@newspapermediagroup.com

Saturday, May 21

NAMI Mercer (National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mercer County chapter) is planning its NAMIWalks hybrid walk fundraising event.

Join in person from 1-4 p.m. May 21 at West Lake Park in Robbinsville, or walk any time prior and send pictures and/or post on social media using #Together4MH, #WildAboutMH4All and #NAMIMercer.

This is the largest mental health awareness-raising event in the area and NAMI Mercer’s biggest fundraiser.

Register at www.namiwalks.org/mercercounty

For assistance, email walk@namimercer.org or call 609-799-8994.

The 11th Annual Miki & Friends Open AIR event will be held on May 21 from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at West Windsor Community Park, 271 Clarksville Road.

AIR, or Attitudes in Reverse, is dedicated to educating youth and adults about mental health, related disorders and suicide prevention.

The Harlem Wizards will visit Hillsborough High School on May 21 for an evening of fun and fundraising.

The Wizards will play basketball against a team of Auten Road Intermediate School (ARIS) administrators, staff and teachers playing as the ARIS All Stars.

The event is a fundraiser for Auten Road Intermediate School Home & School Association (ARSHSA).

Tickets to the game are available to the general public and can be purchased online. Tickets start at $15 for children and $20 for adults. There are also three special packages available that will get you special reserved seating close to the court, along with a team poster, and opportunities for player meet and greets.

Tickets may be available on game day at the Hillsborough High School for $24 for adults and $16 children, but since quantities are limited, purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended.

ArtWalk 2022 is planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21.

The walk times will be staggered in half-hour increments.

After walking the one-mile route with scavenger hunt, return to the yard at West Windsor Arts, 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction, to make art, join a picnic lunch and enjoy music.

For more information and registration, visit https://westwindsorarts.org/event/artwalk-2022/

Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22

The 43rd annual Bordentown Street Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 and 22 on Farnsworth Avenue in Historic Bordentown.

For vendor information, visit https://bordentownstreetfair.com/

Through Sunday, May 22

The New Jersey State Museum will present “Posing Beauty in African American Culture,” a touring exhibition, exploring the contested ways in which African and African American beauty have been represented in historical and contemporary contexts.

Presented in the museum’s main first floor gallery through May 22, the exhibition was organized by the Department of Photography & Imaging at New York University, Tisch School of the Arts, and curated by Deborah Willis, PhD, University Professor and Chair of the Department.

The exhibition is divided into three thematic sections: “Constructing a Pose,” considers the interplay between the historical and the contemporary, between self-representation and imposed representation, and the relationship between subject and photographer. “Body and Image” questions the ways in which contemporary understanding of beauty has been constructed and framed through the body. “Modeling Beauty & Beauty Contests,” invites a reflection upon the ambiguities of beauty, its impact on mass culture and individuals, and how the display of beauty affects the ways in which we see and interpret the world and ourselves.

Artists in the exhibit include, among others, Carrie Mae Weems, Charles “Teenie” Harris, Sheila Pree Bright, Leonard Freed, Jamal Shabazz, Renee Cox, Edwin Rosskam, Hank Willis Thomas, Anthony Barboza, Bruce Davidson, Mickalene Thomas, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe, Gordon Parks and Wendel A. White.

The New Jersey State Museum is located at 205 W. State St. in Trenton. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. General admission is free, and donations to the NJ State Museum Foundation accepted.

All visitors over the age of two are required to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth.

For more information, visit www.statemuseum.nj.gov.

May 24

The Miracle League of Mercer County will hold a fundraising Beers & Dueling Pianos night from 6-9 p.m. May 24 at Old Hights Brewing Company, 123 W. Ward St., Hightstown, featuring The Flying Ivories.

The cost is $65 per ticket, plus a processing fee. Includes piano show and two beers.

Sponsored by Patuxent Engineering LLC.

For more information, visit www.miracleleaguemercer.org

Through June 26

Special event May 25

The Hightstown Cultural Arts Commission, in partnership with the Old Hights Brewing Company, presents Kaleidoscope, a group art exhibition of paintings in a variety of media including oil, acrylic, mixed media, and digital art that highlights a prism of colors found in botanicals, urban areas, landscapes and abstractions.

The artists include Gary Fournier, Spriha Gupta, Marisa Keris, Kathleen Hurley Liao and Phillip McConnell, and is curated by Hightstown Cultural Arts Commissioner Chanika Svetvilas.

The exhibition will be held through June 26.

Kaleidoscope will also feature an artist talk on May 25 at 6 p.m.

The brewery is located at 123 W. Ward St., Hightstown.

Saturdays and Sundays

May 28 and 29

June 4 and 5

The New Jersey Renaissance Faire announces its 13 season of its outdoor festival set in Medieval times.

The story unfolds at 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, May 28 and 29, and June 4 and 5, and continues through 6 p.m., rain or shine, at Liberty Lake, 1195 Florence-Columbus Road, Bordentown.

The family-friendly festival features a jousting contest, Tournament of Arms, sword fighting, fire breathing, aerialists, comedy, music, and hours of interactive entertainment.

Shop in the eclectic Merchant Village of fine artisans, featuring leather goods, jewelry, costumes and handmade crafts.

Feast on gourmet food, Dragon Legs, Spellbound and Third State craft beers, Valenzano wines, and whiskey tastings with the South Jersey Celtic Society.

Special attractions include Shelli Buttons; musical entertainment from Chaste Treasure, Righteous Blackguards and hammered dulcimer maestro Vince Conaway; and the talents and wit of Paolo Garbanzo, William Shakespeare, and the Lords of Adventure.

COVID restrictions have been lifted. Face masks are optional.

One-day fixed, flex, VIP or season passes are available; children under 5 are free. Parking is free.

This is a dog-friendly event with the purchase of dog ticket.

All tickets are available online or in-person.

For more information, visit www.NJRenFaire.com.

Through June 1

The Dr. Esther Wollin Memorial Scholarship Fund offers a scholarship opportunity available to Jewish female students who reside in the Princeton Mercer Bucks community.

Monies from Dr. Wollin’s estate were designated to grant a college scholarship to eligible Jewish female full-time students who will be or are already attending Rutgers University and raised by their Jewish mother in a single-parent household in the Princeton Mercer Bucks Community.

Eligibility is based on financial need.



Submission deadline is June 1.

For more information or to apply, visit www.JFCSonline.org, or contact Joyce at 609-987-8100 or JoyceW@JFCSonline.org.

June 3-5

Westfield Senior High School Class of 1976 will hold its reunion weekend June 3-5.

The reunion will kick off on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. with a casual get-together at Crossroads in Garwood.

On June 4, join classmates at the Shady Rest at Scotch Hills Country Club for an event featuring a buffet, beer and wine and music.

Registration can be found at www.westfieldhigh76.com.

A website is available with more detailed information, including hotel and travel information.

For more information, contact either Ruth Liebesman at ruthliebesman@aol.com or Jim Bivona at jimbivona@gsinet.net.

June 4 through July 2

Special event June 4

The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) announces Interwoven Stories: The Final Chapter, the return of the community stitching project created by artist/activist Diana Weymar.

Weymar facilitated Interwoven Stories as the Arts Council’s 2016 Artist-in-Residence, creating a dialogue within the Princeton community. Each stitcher received a blank fabric page to tell a story through their memories, honor beloved family or friends, or return home to a favorite place through needle and thread.

Ultimately, more than 100 completed pages were donated to Interwoven Stories 2016 and displayed in the Arts Council’s Taplin Gallery to mark the culmination of her residency.

In 2018, the project was expanded and dubbed Interwoven Stories International, the result of Weymar taking the project on the road for two years to curate more than 250 pieces collected from the original Princeton project, plus pages from The Peddie School, the Nantucket Stitching Gam, the Zen Hospice Project (San Francisco), Open Space Art (Damascus, Syria), Build Peace (Columbia), the University of Puget Sound (Tacoma), Yarns/NoDominion Theater (Jersey City), and Trans Tipping Point Project (Victoria, BC).

This 2022 iteration is an opportunity for past participants to revisit their previous works and invite new stitchers to get involved.

Interwoven Stories: The Final Chapter has gone national, culminating in an exhibition on view in the ACP Taplin Gallery from June 4 through July 2.

Local resident and past Interwoven Stories participant Kyle Burkhardt joins the Interwoven Stories team as community liaison, organizing behind-the-scenes and leading stitching workshops for those who need help or just want to stitch with others.

Weymar will return for select workshops and the opening reception, scheduled for June 4.

Blank fabric pages are available for local pickup or domestic shipping for a donation of $15 or $20, respectively.

Participants are also welcome to sew their own page by following a video tutorial available on the Arts Council’s website.

Registration is required. Visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Sunday, June 5

Join CentralJersey.com at Monroe 33 Tennis, Basketball and Sports Center for their Kids Expo on June 5 from noon to 4 p.m.

Expect fun, games and more from vendors for kids and parents.

More information on vendors and activities coming soon.

This event is free, but pre-registration is requested for all attendees. Pre-register at nmg.ticketleap.com/kids22/

For vendor opportunities, email michelle@newspapermediagroup.com.

June 5 to Sept. 18

The nonprofit Friends for the Abbott Marshlands will present Voices for the Marsh, its 2022 biennial, 10th Juried Photography Exhibit, from June 5 to Sept. 18 at the Tulpehaking Nature Center’s galleries at 157 Westcott Ave., Hamilton.

It is juried by Al Horner of New Jersey Pinelands photographic fame, and Pat Coleman, naturalist and president of the Friends.

The show provides an opportunity for both fine art photographers and local hobbyists to capture the cultural and ecological richness of the marshlands and participate in the Friends’ efforts to build awareness and support for the protection and stewardship of the marshlands.

The Abbott Marshlands are a critical natural and cultural resource located in central New Jersey along the Delaware River between Trenton and Bordentown, including Hamilton. Its 3,000 acres of open space include the northernmost freshwater tidal marsh on the Delaware River and surrounding lowland and upland forests.

The Tulpehaking Nature Center provides educational resources, answers to questions for the public and bathrooms. There are free weekly and monthly group walks with registration at rotating locations between: Watson Woods, Spring Lake at Roebling Park, Northern Community Park, Bordentown Bluffs with Crosswicks Creek Water Trail, and D&R Canal State Park between Bordentown and Trenton. Another location will be added soon in Point Breeze State Park, the historic former estate of Joseph Bonaparte, and most recently, the Divine Word Missionary.

For more information, visit https://abbottmarshlands.org.

June 10 to 25

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) announced that tickets are available for the 18th Princeton Festival, planned for June 10-25, by phone at 609-497-0020 and online at princetonsymphony.org/festival.

This year’s festival will include three staged operas, chamber music, orchestral and pops concerts, plus cabaret and jazz nights all taking place under the festival’s outdoor performance tent being erected on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden at 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

Baroque concerts can be enjoyed across the way at Trinity Episcopal Church.

The new artistic head of the Princeton Festival responsible for its creative programming is Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov.

All performances start at 7 p.m. with the exception of the opening night concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

Here is a comprehensive listing of ticketed performances:

Fri., June 10 – Opening Night: “Seven Deadly Sins” starring Storm Large. Kurt Weill’s sensual “The Seven Deadly Sins” explores age-old temptations in modern context on a program with Rodion Shchedrin’s “Carmen Suite.”

June 11, 12 and 18: Derrick Wang’s opera “Scalia/Ginsburg” and W.A. Mozart’s “The Impresario” – a thought-provoking, yet comedic double bill.

June 13: “What Makes it Great?”: “Death and the Maiden” with Ron Kapilow and the Signum Quartet. An exploration of Franz Schubert’s String Quartet in D Minor led by one of radio’s favorite musicologists.

June 14: “Schubert’s Late String Quartets” featuring the Signum Quartet. Schubert’s “Rosamunde” quartet and the String Quartet in G Major display the composer’s mastery of the form.

June 15: “Stephen Sondheim Tribute” Cabaret-style entertainment with Broadway vocalists Alyssa Giannetti and Jason Forbach.

June 16: “The Sebastians” New York City-based Baroque ensemble with a youthful vibe.

June 17 and 19: “Albert Herring” comic opera by Benjamin Britten about a young man who is declared May King when no virtuous maidens are to be found.

June 21: “Time for Three.” This string trio defies conventional boundaries, fusing their instruments with their voices as they perform Americana, modern pop, and classical music.

June 22: Aaron Diehl Trio. Pianist, composer and Juilliard grad Aaron Diehl leads his trio in a performance of works from the early jazz tradition.

June 23: Festival Chorus with the Sebastians. The Festival Chorus performs some of the most intricate and expressive music of the Baroque period.

June 24. Broadway POPS! starring Sierra Boggess.

June 25: Family POPS! with Rossen Milanov and the Princeton Symphony Orchestra. A fun mix of familiar classics, movie music and pop melodies at this family-friendly concert.

Beyond these performances, plans are underway for multiple ancillary events such as public lectures relating to works being performed and a poetry workshop and readings. These events will be free and open to the public.

Individual tickets range from $10 to $130; ticket packages are $18 and up.

Check the PSO’s Princeton Festival website for ticketing and event details at princetonsymphony.org/festival.

Saturday, June 11

The Bordentown Township Green Fair is scheduled for June 11.

Consider donating bicycles to families in need.

Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19

The Redhawks Native American Arts Council will hold its Native American Heritage Celebration June 18 and 19 at the Middlesex County Fairgrounds, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Redhawk Council produces the largest heritage celebrations in the Northeast which include over 1,000 Native American artists, performers, and educators.

Buy tickets at raritanpw2022.eventbrite.com

Monday, June 20

The Vince Lipani Memorial Golf Outing will be held at the Royce Brook Golf Club, 201 Hamilton Road, Hillsborough, beginning with an 11 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. shotgun start, followed by a 6 p.m. dinner. Fees begin at $100 for dinner only; and for both golf and dinner $225 per individual golfer and $900 for a foursome.

A range of sponsorships are available ranging from $125 to $1,200.

Proceeds from the golf outing will be used by the Rotary Club of Hillsborough Foundation to support an annual scholarship, named in Mr. Lipani’s honor, for a graduating Hillsborough High School student pursuing a post-secondary education.

Lipani is a former Rotarian and founder of Central Jersey Nursery who passed away in July 2021 at age 81.

Registration and additional information can be obtained at www.birdease.com/lipanimemorialgolf

For other questions, contact Tod Mershon at 908-295-1368 or jetphan73@aol.com

Through June 30

Mercer County’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), offered in coordination with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, allows individuals meeting various income qualifications to apply for bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance and energy-related home repairs.

LIHEAP is designed to help low-income families and individuals meet home heating and medically necessary cooling costs.

This year, the application period is Oct. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

To be eligible for LIHEAP benefits, the applicant household must be responsible for home heating or cooling costs, either directly or included in the rent; and have gross income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Applications, forms and information can be found on the Office of Housing and Community Development’s programs page on the county website. Mail to County of Mercer LIHEAP/USF Programs, 640 S. Broad St., Room 106, P.O. Box 8068, Trenton 08650; fax to 609-278-2758; email housing@mercercounty.org; or drop off at Mercer County Administration Building, 640 S. Broad St., Trenton.

If an in-person appointment is necessary, clients can call 609-337-0933 or email heatingappt@mercercounty.org to schedule an appointment at the County Administration Building, 640 S. Broad St., Trenton; or Mercer County Connection, Hamilton Square Shopping Center, 957 Route 33 at Paxson Avenue, Hamilton.

For more information, contact Home Energy Assistance at 609-989-6959 (Spanish: 609-989-6736).

July 9 The Chivalrous Crickets concert has been rescheduled to 7-8:30 p.m. July 9 at the West Windsor Arts Council, 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction. Join an evening of Celtic, English and American folk music. A special opportunity to learn about their instruments, songs and more will be a part of the night, with a Q&A with the band following their performance.

For more information, visit https://westwindsorarts.org/event/chivalrous-crickets-concert/

August 10-12

The Somerset County 4-H Fair returns Aug. 10, 11 and 12 for free family fun.

The fair allows 4-H youth to present their hard work from throughout the year as a chance to celebrate and look ahead to the future.

Somerset County 4-H is currently looking for vendors, both food and commercial.

For more information, visit https://4histops.org/vendors-and-nonprofits

October 1 & 2

The Downtown Bordentown Association announced the return of the 32nd annual Cranberry Festival on Oct. 1 and 2.

For more information on the “Maker Fest on Farnsworth,” visit btowncranfest.com

Continuing events

Hillsborough’s Department of Parks & Recreation is in need of volunteers, high school age and above, to assist with various programs.

Opportunities include, but are not limited to, youth sport coaches, youth program assistants, behind-the-scenes operations, and township special events.

Interested parties can apply by completing the volunteer application form located on the Parks and Recreation website under “headlines,” scanning the QR code located on Recreation Department fliers or seasonal brochures, or by stopping by the Municipal Building on South Branch Road and filling out the application in person.

Registration for the 2022 Annual Clean-Up Drop Off Program in Hillsborough is open.

Residents wishing to participate in this or any other Department of Public Works programs must first create an account and register for the events through the Public Works Membership Program on Community Pass.

The Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services (OoA&DS) is conducting a survey to identify the most necessary programs and services for people age 60 and over, persons living with disabilities and caregivers who reside in Somerset County.

The Needs Assessment Survey will be available online and through county-operated senior wellness centers, service provider agencies, and the OoA&DS.

To complete the survey, visit https://SoCoNJ.gov/Needs-Survey.

All information is confidential.

If there is more than one eligible member in the household, each person should complete their own survey. Caregivers may complete the survey for a loved one who is unable to complete the form.

Data collected from this survey will guide county officials in prioritizing and planning for future programs and services.

The Office on Aging and Disability Services connects seniors, their caregivers, and adults with disabilities to the programs and services they need to remain independent and active in their community. Examples of currently funded programs include information and assistance, paratransit services, home health services, Project Lifesaver, congregate nutrition programs, and home delivered meals.

For more information about the survey or other programs and services, contact the Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services at 908-704-6346 or toll-free at 1-888-747-1122.

Bordentown’s Community Garden has limited plots available for rent.

Renters must follow organic practices and rules.

Plots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fee is $25.

Email environmentalcommission@bordentowntownship.org to reserve a spot.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Metuchen, is offering crisis counseling services for those affected by Tropical Storm Ida last September.

New Jersey Hope and Healing Crisis Counseling Program will offer confidential and anonymous services for free, including stress management, emotional support, linkage to resources, daily or drop-in Zoom calls, and motivational quotes.

For more information, call 732-646-4077 or email eschwartz@ccdom.org

Hillsborough Township’s Senior Chapters A and B each provide an experience for seniors looking to get out, mingle and experience new things. Trips, theaters, entertainment, card games, speakers, hobbies, talent shows, restaurants, history, and health screenings are some of the activities.

The first and second Thursdays of each month are designated for regular meetings at the municipal building for Chapter A and Chapter B, respectively.

Any Hillsborough senior age 60 or over who is interested in learning more can contact the Social Services Department at 908-369-3880.

The East Windsor Community Garden provides residents the opportunity to rent a plot of land to plant their own fruits and vegetables. The garden is located on Disbrow Hill Road open space property, adjacent to the Disbrow Hill playing fields and across from Etra Lake Park.

Gardeners will be assigned a plot which will be identified by a numbering system.

Applications for participation are available, with initial planting projected to take place in early April.

Detailed written information is available to participants and an orientation will be held with a full review of the rules and guidelines, information for access to their plot, and guidance regarding how to start the new garden.

For an application or information, visit www.east-windsor.nj.us or call the Municipal Clerk’s office at 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

Girls on the Run of Central New Jersey is seeking coaches for its spring season.

Girls on the Run is a physical, activity-based, positive youth development program for girls in grades 3-8. The eight-week program incorporates running to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development and foster team building and community service.

Volunteer coaches use a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons.

Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be at least 18 years old to serve as an assistant or 21 years old to serve as a head coach.

All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and attend a training session.

Teams meet twice a week for 75 minutes and the program culminates with all teams participating in a 5K event in June.

Girls on the Run of Central NJ currently serves girls at 117 sites in Camden, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Somerset counties.

For more information, visit www.gotrcnj.org/Coach or contact Executive Director Donna York at donna.york@girlsontherun.org.

More than $325 million of federal funding will be used to provide financial assistance and counseling for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) will assist eligible homeowners with up to $35,000 in aid. The funds for the program have been allocated by Congress from the Homeowner Assistance Program within the federal stimulus American Rescue Plan.

To be eligible for financial assistance, families must have suffered a COVID-19 related financial hardship occurring after Jan. 20, 2020, such as increased expenses due to child care or funeral expenses, or lost income such as having lost a job. To be eligible, a family must earn less than 150% of their respective county’s median income.

To check qualifications, visit FY 2021 Homeowner Assistance Fund Income Limits. ERMA will also provide free housing counseling services to help homeowners apply for this program. Counselors will guide them through all available options, and even work with their loan servicers to achieve the best outcome possible for their family. These counselors will also ensure that the process is accessible to those without access to the internet or those having difficulties navigating the process.

For assistance applying for the program, call 855-647-7700 or email HAFServicing@njhmfa.gov.

For a list of free housing counselors who can help with the application, visit tinyurl.com/HAFcounselor.

Applications for assistance can be submitted at njerma.com.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) and the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator of Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES), which is responsible for overseeing addiction-fighting efforts across the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, have renewed their partnership to host the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series in 2022.

The Learning Series, which began in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, features regular webinars focusing on various aspects of the opioid epidemic and its impact on New Jersey and the nation. It is a branch of PDFNJ’s Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day initiative, which is held annually on Oct. 6 to educate residents and prescribers on the risks of prescription opioids and to raise awareness of the opioid crisis throughout the state.

The 2022 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series will include a webinar every month on wide-ranging topics concerning the opioid epidemic, including medication-assisted treatment, harm reduction, the impact on families and addiction recovery.

To learn more about the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day and for a schedule of this year’s webinars, visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org.

Volunteers are needed to help end domestic violence in Burlington County.

The Domestic Violence Response Team consists of volunteers who work with Providence House, domestic violence services and police departments to help people who experience domestic violence by empowering and advocating for survivors.

Must be 18 years of age or older, a resident or employee of Burlington County, have a valid New Jersey driver’s license and access to transportation, and no criminal history.

For more information, call 856-904-4344 or email abaum@cctrenton.org

East Windsor residents can volunteer for appointment to various township boards and committees, including the Clean Communities Advisory Committee, Commission on Aging, East Windsor Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse, Economic Development Committee, Environmental Commission, Health Advisory Board, Local Assistance Board, Planning Board, Recreation Commission, and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The mayor and council will make appointments at the January reorganization meeting, as well as throughout the year as opportunities arise.

Residents interested in volunteering can obtain an application form from the Municipal Clerk or from the township website or send a letter of interest and a resume or information about their background to: Mayor Janice S. Mironov and Council Members, East Windsor Township Municipal Building, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520; or fax to 609-443-8303.

For an application form or further information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

The U.S. State Department is experiencing longer than usual delays in the processing times of passports.

For those looking to travel and needing to renew their passports, it is advised to begin this process immediately. The current wait times for passport services is 10 weeks for expedited services and up to 14 weeks from the time of submission for a regular application. This delay is likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding passports, visit the Mercer County Clerk’s website at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/passports or call the clerk’s passport office at 609-989-6473; for Spanish, call 609-989-6131 or 609-989-6122.

Appointments at the Mercer County Connection, located at 957 Route 33, Hamilton, are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Mercer County Connection, call 609-890-9800.

All customers must have applications filled out, money orders and checks along with documentation and copies prior to appointment. Delays in appointment availability may be experienced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While Somerset County residents are waiting to receive the 2022 Recycling Schedule in the mail, the curbside calendar is available on Somerset County’s website and on the Recycle Coach App.

Visit https://bit.ly/2022RecyclingCalendar to view the 2022 Recycling Schedule and the Recycling How-to Guide.

Residents also can look up their town’s recycling schedule at www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle-coach.

Download the Recycle Coach App at www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle-coach to access the recycling schedule, pickup reminders, “What Goes Where” search tools and more.

For more information about recycling, contact the Somerset County Recycling Center at 732-469-3363 or visit www.co.somerset.nj.us/recycle.

To stay up-to-date with Somerset County events and information, sign up for free email alerts at www.co.somerset.nj.us/subscribe

Mercer County’s Swift911 system notifies the public in the event of an emergency or for sharing important information via phone, text or email.

All calls will have the caller ID of “Mercer County Alert.”

Personal information will not be provided to any outside agencies or companies.

To sign up, visit www.mercercounty.org/departments/emergency-management-public-safety/mercer-county-emergency-notification-system

For assistance with registration, email OEM@mercercounty.org

Mercer County posts regarding emergency closures are available at www.cancellations.com/ and www.fox29.com/closings

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

The Mercer County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) unit invites any licensed health care professional, practicing or retired, who lives or works in Mercer County and any community volunteer who lives or works in Mercer County who has an interest in health and emergency preparedness issues to join.

MRC volunteers supplement existing emergency and public health resources to prepare for and respond to emergencies at a local level. All volunteers receive free training.

Sign up at https://njlmn.njlincs.net/jsp/mrc-index.jsp or call 609-989-6887 for more information.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Marketfair Princeton launched a Mall Rewards App that’s one of only two shopping centers in the state to offer such as technology service.

Marketfair Rewards is an app-based loyalty program where members can accumulate points in a variety of ways and use those points to redeem gifts such as discounts, gift cards to retailers, restaurant and wellness services and more in a shopping cart environment.

Download the app to a mobile device where the customer will receive 200 points for signing up. After every purchase, the customer has up to seven days to submit their receipt through the app which will immediately store the receipt for future use while also providing the guest with 1 point for every $1 spent.

Current participating retailers include Anthropologie, William Sonoma, Orange Twist, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Francesca’s, Athleta, Club Pilates, GAP, Eastern Mountain Sports, White House Black Market, Barnes & Noble and AMC.

Restaurants include Corners Bakery Café, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and TGI Friday’s.

The collaborative oral history project, Voices of Princeton, is seeking to preserve community members’ pandemic stories. This collecting initiative is being led by the Princeton Public Library and the Historical Society of Princeton as part of the Voices of Princeton project. Community members can record a conversation with a family member, friend, or neighbor, or can record a monologue reflection. Comprehensive instructions, including technology tips and question prompts, are available in a pandemic oral history guide on the Voices of Princeton website. No oral history experience or special equipment is needed. Questions probe reflection on pandemic life, including day-to-day activities, emotions, family, activities, new hobbies, coming out of isolation, vaccination, and hopes and plans for the future. All recordings will be archived at the Historical Society of Princeton and will be made available on the Voices of Princeton website. Stories already shared over the past year are available now as part of the COVID-19 Collection on the Voices of Princeton website. For more information, visit www.princetonlibrary.org

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

