Freehold Regional students excel at chamber’s Team Challenge

In December, the Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce (MRCC) Education Foundation hosted its annual Team Challenge event, which provides local high school students with hands-on experience in team building, creative problem solving, and dealing with the ethical decision-making process within the context of real-world business problems.

Nearly 100 students from all six Freehold Regional High School District schools participated in the Team Challenge, according to a press release.

The program is presented each year by the MRCC Education Foundation, whose mission is to serve current and future business leaders within the greater Monmouth County area by providing information and programs designed to develop the business and leadership skills needed to successfully serve employees, customers and communities in a profitable and ethical manner and to promote public awareness of business and its value to the community, according to the press release.

By day’s end on Dec. 2, trophies were awarded to the top three finishing teams: Marlboro High School (first place), Colts Neck High School (second place) and Howell High School (third place).

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone presented the awards and spoke enthusiastically about the merits of the Team Challenge program and its potential expansion as a county-wide initiative for students throughout the county, with hopes of having it held at Brookdale Community College in future years, according to the press release.

Afterwards, Team Challenge participants were given the opportunity to submit essays about their personal experience and involvement with the program.

In February, the MRCC Education Foundation presented two of the essay contestants with $500 scholarships, courtesy of the Vasa Foundation.

Hosted by Erika Boyer at Edward Jones-Marlboro, the evening turned out to be more exciting when featured guest state Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) surprised everyone by presenting a matching scholarship to each student, bringing their total award to $1,000 each, according to the press release.

The essay contest winners were Katrine Birkeland from Manalapan High School and Jonna Crocker from Howell High School, who were applauded at the reception by MRCC members and Freehold Regional High School District administrators.