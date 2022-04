Hillsborough, NJ–William Foxall Cunningham, M.D., 84, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022.

A funeral mass will occur on Saturday, April 9 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church, 105 Summer Road, Three Bridges, NJ 08887. Disposition will follow at The Princeton Cemetery in Princeton, NJ. To view the complete obituary reflecting on Bill’s life, please visit www.CountrysideFuneralHome.com.