Bulldogs off to 3-1 start in 2022 boys lacrosse campaign

The Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School boys lacrosse team had a dominating 2021 season as the Bulldogs swept through the Shore Conference B North Division with a 7-0 division record on their way to another Shore Conference Tournament championship.

The Bulldogs had their perfect season ruined when they lost to Summit High School, 9-6, in the NJSIAA Group II championship game, finishing the campaign with a record of 20-1.

The Bulldogs were a wrecking machine during the 2021 season, outscoring their opponents 301-76. Coach Marc Moreau said his players are looking to avenge the disappointing ending to the 2021 season.

“I believe there will be a carry-over from last season,” Moreau said, “and this season is

simply unfinished business.”

Moreau said there is a lot of returning talent from the 2021 squad, with a number of players who have already committed to play on the collegiate level.

Those players include seniors Christian Bockelmann, A/M, (Yale); Phil Passalaqua, A/M, (Haverford College); Dan Garvey, A/M, (Stevens Institute of Technology); Tommy French, M, (Babson College); and Jason Halikias, D, (Muhlenberg College); and juniors Matthew Bockelmann, D, (Brown); Beau Kemler, D, (Villanova); Cole Cashion, A/M (Yale); and Luke Jamin, D.

Newcomers to the 2022 squad include seniors Noah Beacher, FOGO – Face Off, Get Off, (College of Wooster); Jack McCarren, M, (Kenyon College); Aidan Stevenson, A, (McDaniel College); and juniors Quinn Stankovits, M; Will Setteducate, Goal; Marshall Halfacre, Goal; and Zach Iwan, M.

Moreau said he anticipates the players’ roles will evolve as the season unfolds.

“During the course of the season, the roles take on a life of their own and so do the players who fill them,” he said. “It happens organically.”

The Bulldogs are off to a 3-1 start and have some big games coming up against New Canaan High School, Conn., on April 23 at Rutgers University; IMG Academy, Fla., on April 25 at Rutgers University; and Ocean City, Md., at home on April 30.

Moreau is looking for the Bulldogs to hit their stride and to be playing their best lacrosse as they head into May.

“The strength of this team is the togetherness. Typically each year there is a strong bond in each class. This year the bond is as strong as ever, but among all of them, not from class to class,” the coach said.