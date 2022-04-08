HomeAtl HubAtl Hub NewsDepartment of Education releases 2020-21 school performance reports

Department of Education releases 2020-21 school performance reports

The New Jersey Department of Education has made the state’s School Performance Reports for the 2020-21 school year available online.

According to a press release from the department, COVID-19 had a significant impact on the way the department was able to measure school performance and student achievement for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 School Performance Reports.

Some data published in previous years is not available in the 2020-21 School Performance Reports, such as student growth.

However, the reports still contain a wide variety of information such as on student demographics; participation and performance in the SAT, PSAT and ACT assessments; course participation, including Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and dual enrollment courses; chronic absenteeism; discipline data; staff information; graduation and postsecondary rates; and district narratives, according to the press release.

“Despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud to continue to provide our school communities in New Jersey with a broad range of data,” Acting Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan said.

“These reports offer a wealth of information to start conversations and increase engagement about how schools are providing equitable educational opportunities to all students,” she said.

The 2020-21 reports include changes that respond to stakeholder feedback and updated federal and state requirements, according to the press release. These changes include:

• New career and college readiness data, including Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and dual enrollment participation by student group and work-based learning participation;

• Additional graduation data that includes the six-year adjusted cohort graduation rate. Note that the department now uses a different methodology to calculate the federal graduation rate, as per a U.S. Department of Education directive, and the new School Performance Reports provide the graduation rate using both the prior calculation methodology and the one as directed by the federal department;

• Expanded staff data including staff counts and information about teachers by subject area, as requested by stakeholders;

• New apprenticeship data that shows how many students register in apprenticeship programs after high school graduation;

• Links to additional data such as Start Strong assessment results and opportunity to learn data, which includes information about internet connectivity and device data during the 2020-21 school year.

The School Performance Reports and other supporting documents can be accessed on the department’s School Performance Reports website or www.njschooldata.org

Current Issue

