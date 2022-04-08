In conversation with Fran Lebowitz at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Fran Lebowitz to Newark on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at 3 p.m. for conversation, sass and wits.

Lebowitz is known for her sardonic social commentary on American life as filtered through her New York sensibilities.

Born in New Jersey, Lebowitz began her career by writing book and movie reviews for a small magazine called “Changes.” From there, the iconic artist Andy Warhol hired her to be a columnist for his magazine, “Interview.” After gaining recognition for her “I Cover the Waterfront,” Lebowitz moved on to “Mademoiselle” before publishing her first two books, “Metropolitan Life” and “Social Studies.” In between writing books, Lebowitz is a guest editor and occasional columnist for “Vanity Fair.”

Most recently, Lebowitz starred in the Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary series “Pretend It’s a City,” directed by longtime pal Martin Scorsese (who also directed “Public Speaking,” Lebowitz’s 2010 HBO documentary).

Tickets to see Fran Lebowitz can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888-GO-NJPAC (888-466-5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are $29.50-$79.50

For more information, visit www.njpac.org